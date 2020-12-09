by

That Gospel Spiel

for A.

I picture you, years from any now, playing

table tennis with your partner

at some schmaltzy kibbutz by the wind-pressed sea,

paddle-swiping at the butterfly ball,

olives plumping on background branches —

distractions in the breeze — while old men kvetch

over coffee tables like Hasidic Prufrocks,

their peachy days behind them, and grand

children gallop in the surf and throw

apples at the pulsing sun

You miss and miss the ball and

your partner laughs, white picket teeth, at your energy

and light, against a sky you think gratuitously

blue and bright — some stained glass scented memory

with a kind of abstract hope painted into it,

and you standing there arms akimbo,

a masterpiece just waiting to dance,

Mona Lisa at the prom,

“Game,” he says, like some pick-up line

at the punch bowl.

All around you, around you all,

there’s growing talk (there always is),

up and down the orchards, or hunched over

together in ripe organic gardens, talk

of the West Bank, Auschwitz, baseballs being juiced,

gefilte fish and Jews today, with Pablo

Casals’s mellow cello groaning from the kitchen,

and talk talk talk of Groucho

and Facebook feeds, Einstein, Trump and

the on and off quantum future of multiverses,

all thrown together in a sonic stew

and smelling to the ear

like something between cacophony and Beethoven’s Ninth.

Then you in your New Age hippywear smiling

like the Sun, as a revelation, rising slowly from the sea

to open up the horizon, a liquid orchid.

Your partner puts his paddle down

and gives you his best male gaze, tamed

by the times and education, the gaze

your thesis interrogated, embraced now in this light.

And you’ll stand there now, in the moment,

like Amelia Earhart washed up on the shore

drenched with the gospel of human experience,

brown hair tendrils in the wind held up in a frame of love,

until the moment breaks like a wave upon the shore

with an effervescent hiss and is gone.

You put your paddle down,

Mona Lisa by the punch bowl,

And go inside, hands together.

Fast forward, through all the talk of language

and time, in a nutshell of memories squirreled away,

the schmaltzy kibbutz an oracle

you return to, a disposable sand-kicked mandala

of color, and rub back the sea

to its blank white canvas of endless

possibilities.