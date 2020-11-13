Articles
CounterPunch+
Subscribe
Donate
Books
Merch
Archives
Podcasts
About
Articles Grid
Search
☰
November 13, 2020
DamNation | The Problem with Hydropower
by
CP Editor
New from
CounterPunch
CounterPunch+
Member Area
Fascism, Trumpism and the Future
Don’t Let Up: Fascism isn’t Dead Yet
Liberal Capitalism is Dead
Dumping Fukushima’s Water into the Ocean
When Power Speaks
Weekend Edition
November 13, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: After/Math
Linda Pentz Gunter
In Promoting New Nuclear Power, Biden-Harris Back Fiction Over Science
Stanley L. Cohen
Hey Joe: a Memo to Biden on Palestine
Melvin Goodman
Revisiting “Seven Days in May”
Rob Urie
The Problem of Capitalist Politics, Nukes and Climate Change Edition
Matthew Stevenson
Trump’s Reichstag Fire
Paul Street
F*#k the Trumpenleft and Obama Too
Eve Ottenberg
Covid Ignoramuses
Andrew Levine
Damn Moderates
David Yearsley
Campus Pandemics, Then and Now
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Elite: Dark Nights Rising
Vijay Prashad
Biden Should Shake Hands With Nicolás Maduro
Ramzy Baroud
‘Playing for Time’: The Non-Strategy of Mahmoud Abbas
Leia Barnett
On Losing and Winning
Joseph Natoli
The 77/72* Phenomenal World Divide
John Feffer
America Rejoins the World?
Daniel Warner
Can Multinationals be Responsible?
Nick Pemberton
Against Populism ?
Vincent Emanuele
COVID Horror: The Holiday Edition
Cory Gunkel
Blame the Democrats, Not Socialism
Binoy Kampmark
Hologram Daddies and Posthumous Molestation
Edward Hunt
Trump Moves to Involve U.S. Businesses and Academics in the Occupation of Palestine
Victor Grossman
Airports and Rallies
Thomas Stephens
In Detroit; In America
Katharine Wilkinson
Putting Out Wildfires, Now and Tomorrow
Missy Comley Beattie
The Biggest Loser
Brian Wakamo
14 Successful Ballot Initiatives to Reduce Inequality
Judith Deutsch
Child Emergency: Souls in ICE
Thomas Knapp
America in Transition: Why I’m Not Worried About the Biden/Harris “Gun Control” Talk
Martha Rosenberg
Mink Strains of Covid Show the Potential Folly of a Vaccine
Graham Peebles
The Tide is Turning: Change and the Coming of Maitreya
Emily James
Teachers are on a Tightrope With No Safety Net
John Stanton
Two Face America: 73 Million Trump Party Apparatchiks Guarantee Turmoil Over the Coming Years
J.P. Linstroth
History and Science as Candles in the Dark
Sarah Anderson – Margot Rathke
Low Income Voters Turned Out for Biden, Now They Need Relief
Robert Koehler
On That Biden Mandate
Manuel García, Jr.
Maupassant and America Today
Susan Block
Trumpty Dumpty Falls
Paul Armentano
Marijuana Was the Clear Winner on Election Night
Jonah Raskin
Eat the 2020 Election
Christopher Brauchli
Evicting Trump From the White House
Stephen F. Eisenman
Why the Florida Polls Were So Wrong (Hint: It Wasn’t the “Shy” Voters)
Stephen Martin
That ‘ Waterfront Mail In’ to Donald You’ll Never See
Fran Shor
Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and Fantasy Island: An Imagined Conversation
Hugh Iglarsh
You Say Divĭsive, I Say Divīsive