Three Antifa Poems To Get Me Through

by John Kendall Hawkins

I.

In the fascist playgrounds of yesteryore

where fey made monsters held court

and fought turf wars for our twinkies,

our little packaged sugar shacks, our souls —

while their future wives snapped gum and smoked

at the same time — we were presented with the choice:

a prison life of shower room soap bars slipping, oops,

or a life of truancy and avoidance,

the fear of becoming an artist, hungry

for new spuckies of perception. The fascists

say, when we come to take you, like

at the end of a Pinter pause

where they sing happy birthday and then

blow all out all your fucking candles, please

have your God beside you as well we work

so that we can punk “Him” too.

And no, we don’t take mastercard.

You’ll just have to pay.

II.

The horse’s head

in that bloody bed

made me queasy

and I dare say uneasy —

an Offenbach symphony

you can’t refuse to listen to —

O, murder (I mean, omerta) is in play,

off-Broadway, I’d sell you tix

but then I’d have to kill you for kix,

bring your kids over for a picnic on Sunday,

after Mass, and the transub-

stantiation still digesting, making its way from

wine to blood, habeus corpus, and you

took no knee before the Lord of “Love,” no

Hail Marys after the confessional,

where the old priest gasped like a professional

and you said, wait til I tell you, father,

what I have on you, and he gasped again,

and you never did get forgiven, amen,

for that horse’s head on the bloody bed.

III.

At some point fidgeting in the bed you

made for yourself in time,

in the ghetto light of your mind,

monsters under will call out, boo!

Your apocalyptic horses fire scream

and the Judgements roll up their sleeves

some “God” pulls out your timeline leaves

and says, redeem the hour, o redeem.

Fuck it! You go battle under the bed

and find — boo! — a jungle of dust bunnies

and laid back ghosts wearing sunnies,

proving that fear can go to your head.

It’s not that you have never or never will sin;

but you owe nothing to “God,” the shape-shifting grin.