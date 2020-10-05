We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you twice a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.
We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter. We only ask you twice a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.
What Goes Around
When Trump started up the gain-of-function
research Obama had shut down, fearing
that fucking with nature without compunction
could lead to vile bugaboos appearing,
he opened a door that should’ve stayed shut
for safety reasons — leave the bats alone,
don’t muck about in guano, hombre, but
no, no getting through a head made of bone.
After all the taunts, and talks of hoaxes,
claims he takes Hydroxychloroquine,
after all the scientific coaxes
to make him understand, to come to glean.
Was Trump reckless, daft, or just plain lazy?
It’s enough to drive you batshit crazy.