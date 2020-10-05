by

What Goes Around

When Trump started up the gain-of-function

research Obama had shut down, fearing

that fucking with nature without compunction

could lead to vile bugaboos appearing,

he opened a door that should’ve stayed shut

for safety reasons — leave the bats alone,

don’t muck about in guano, hombre, but

no, no getting through a head made of bone.

After all the taunts, and talks of hoaxes,

claims he takes Hydroxychloroquine,

after all the scientific coaxes

to make him understand, to come to glean.

Was Trump reckless, daft, or just plain lazy?

It’s enough to drive you batshit crazy.