On the Chicken Egg Farm

The bullseye

With its golden center

Isn’t that an egg as well?

Well?

Maybe, she said, you freeze

an egg, and though it cracks

it remains intact

then slip it in a sock like that

and go and give a cop a whack

shout ham and eggs

and smack his head

it’s likely, though,

he’ll shoot you dead

That’s what she said

And we all laughed

With the unceasing humming

and unceasing harms

on the chicken egg farm

And sang this song:

If I were born

on a chicken egg farm

I’d like to be born

a chicken’s son

You know, right?

what they do to them?

The daughters get

their beaks snipped off

and worked like slaves

until they drop

but the sons are killed

on the day they’re born

they suffer much less

on the chicken egg farm