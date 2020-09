by

Chant for Assange

Julian Assange

Julian Assange

Why do they persecute

Julian Assange

He exposed ghastly violence

done by the States

Exposed hideous crimes

done without debates

done in total secrecy

done by the States

We should give Assange

a toast from a Grail

Instead they want him now

to die alone in jail

Julian Assange

Julian Assange

Julian Assange

Set him free right now!

Set him free right now!

right now! right now! right now!