FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 2, 2020

The NRA’s Thrill Killers

by

Photograph Source: Hesham Usama Khan – CC BY-SA 4.0

Recently, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued four current or former NRA executives for “illegal financial conduct,” according to NBC. Among the charges were that Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice president of the NRA, received “hundreds of thousands of dollars” of complimentary safaris in Africa.

People often forget the NRA’s fundamental role of promoting “sportsmen.”

A few years ago the NRA and Safari Club International (SCI) worked to defeat an amendment to the Marine Mammal Protection Act in the House of Representatives that would have banned the import of sport-hunted polar bear trophies from Canada. It would clash with SCI’s “Bears of the World” and other killing competitions. After the 2015 death of Cecil the lion, many major airlines banned the transport of such trophies.

“Because of our longstanding support for America’s rich hunting heritage and sportsmen’s rights, the National Rifle Association weighed today’s vote [on polar bears] very heavily as a factor when deciding endorsements and grades for the 2008 election cycle,” threatened former chief NRA lobbyist Chris Cox. It was a warning to any lawmakers who had gone soft on polar bears since the NRA gives lawmakers grades.

To cement its access to the old boys network in Congress, the NRA funds the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation, called a “charity” but “little more than the social directorate of the National Rifle Association,” says the Tampa Bay Times. At a soiree thrown by the Foundation, lawmakers got to swoon over blowing away wild hogs in Myrtle Beach, S.C with silencers. Whee!

The late former President George H.W. Bush, former Vice President Dan Quayle and the late Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf were all proud member of SCI and loved lion hunting so much, they wrote letters to African leaders to keep trophy hunting legal.

A few years ago, the former NRA Executive Director John Sigler was photographed participating in a canned pigeon hunt at the Philadelphia Gun Club in Bensalem, PA. The caged pigeons, tossed into the air and shot by he-men, are not killed for food but “rather for the hunting equivalent of dog-fighting,” says the Daily Kos. They are left “to die agonizingly over the course of hours and days.” A video by the well respected group SHARK (SHowing Animals Respect and Kindness) depicts the former NRA director Sigler pulverizing pigeons for “fun.”

Then there’s the NRA’s proud board member Ted Nugent who reportedly tweeted, a few years ago “I took my machine gun in the helicopter in the Texas hill country – me and my buddy ‘Pigman’ “his name is ‘Pigman’ – I’m the swine czar. I killed 455 hogs with my machine gun. I did it for Bill Maher and all those other animal rights freaks out there.”

Nugent is a draft dodger, sex offender, pedophile and racist who wears a Confederate flag and called President Obama a “subhuman mongrel.” Yet he is a board member of the NRA.

Of course the poster child for sick thrill killing is gun lover, NRA lover and former Vice President Dick Cheney whose hunting party killed 417 pheasants at the Rolling Rock Club in Ligonier Township, PA in 2003, Cheney personally killing 70 pheasants and an undisclosed number of ducks. Three years later, on another thrill killing adventure, Cheney went to Clove Valley Rod & Gun Club in New York state where a reporter photographed a Confederate flag displayed. What? Racism and gun extremism linked?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Martha Rosenberg

Martha Rosenberg is an investigative health reporter. She is the author of  Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health (Prometheus).

New from
CounterPunch

September 02, 2020
Martha Rosenberg
The NRA’s Thrill Killers
Patrick Bond
Wallerstein Expanded the South African Independent Left’s Horizons
Howard Lisnoff
The Number of Homeless People is About to Skyrocket
John O'Kane
Authoritarian Anarchism Meets Autocratic Soul Searching
John Kendall Hawkins
The Age of Synthetic Biology: Start the War Games!
Irene Kai
Systemic Change Starts with Us
John G. Russell
Conventional Wisdom: Shame America First
Binoy Kampmark
The Sentencing of Brenton Tarrant: Jailing the Man, not the Great Replacement
Dean Baker
Spending on Prescription Drugs: Lies My President Told Me #3,475,652
Joshua Sperber
Nine Predictions for Trump’s Second Term
Elliot Sperber
What’s Harmful Must Be Destroyed 
September 01, 2020
Paul Street
Take to the Streets
Justin Bendell, Matteo MacDermant, and David Correia
Albuquerque Cops Cooperate with ICE and Operation Relentless Pursuit Despite City’s Sanctuary Policy
John Feffer
COVID-19 and the Future of Autocrats
Andrew Levine
Biden, the Lesser Evil, is a Problem Too, But There are Reasons for Hope Nevertheless
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Fear in America
Christopher Ketcham
Wreckreation, Public Lands, and the Fecal Timebomb
Dave Lindorff
Older Voters, Especially Republicans, Need to Think Before They Vote
Colin Todhunter
From Cotton to Brinjal: Fraudulent GMO Project in India Sustained by Deception
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump Commands So Much Loyalty From His Base
Binoy Kampmark
Australia-China Relations: Down Under Squabbling
Priti Gulati Cox
Purple Derechos
Gary Leupp
The Political Insights of MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch
Thomas Knapp
Facebook’s Violence Standards Make for a Bad Business Plan
John Stanton
Life During a Trump Second Term: Paramilitary Democracy Accelerates
B. Nimri Aziz
Film Review: Made in Bangladesh: A Union Story
Jonah Raskin
Babylon Berlin / Babylon Amerikka
CounterPunch News Service
National Forest System Threatened by Another Trump Oil and Gas Giveaway
August 31, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump at the RNC: Echoes of Saddam
Marshall Auerback – James Carden
The Rotten Alliance of Liberals and Neocons Will Likely Shape U.S. Foreign Policy for Years to Come
Richard C. Gross
A Festival of Distortion
David Rovics
Escalation in Portland
Binoy Kampmark
Waiting for the Old Bailey: Julian Assange and Britain’s Judicial Establishment
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Why U.S. Political Scientists Are Arguing That Evo Morales Should Be the President of Bolivia
Joseph Scalia III
Yellowstone, Environmental Collapse, and Compromised Thinking
Ann Garrison
The NBA’s Black Power
Daniel Warner
Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble
Ralph Nader
Democrats Must Demolish Trump’s Delusional Law-Breaking Dystopia
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Class War of the Managerial Elite
Sam Pizzigati
How We Can Save Aviation Without Enriching Airline CEOs
Robert Fantina
Will Trump Pardon Edward Snowden?
Kenn Orphan
The Empty Theater
Graham Peebles
No Going Back: It’s All Got to Change
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Sri Lanka and Turkey: an Interview with the Turkish Ambassador, R. Demet Şekercioğlu
CounterPunch News Service
 Biggest Timber Sale in Memory Cancelled in Bitterroot National Forest  
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail