August 31, 2020
Nas – “Ultra Black”
More articles by:
CP Editor
August 31, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump at the RNC: Echoes of Saddam
Marshall Auerback – James Carden
The Rotten Alliance of Liberals and Neocons Will Likely Shape U.S. Foreign Policy for Years to Come
Richard C. Gross
A Festival of Distortion
David Rovics
Escalation in Portland
Binoy Kampmark
Waiting for the Old Bailey: Julian Assange and Britain’s Judicial Establishment
Vijay Prashad – Manuel Bertoldi
Why U.S. Political Scientists Are Arguing That Evo Morales Should Be the President of Bolivia
Joseph Scalia III
Yellowstone, Environmental Collapse, and Compromised Thinking
Ann Garrison
The NBA’s Black Power
Daniel Warner
Basketball Plays Outside the Bubble
Ralph Nader
Democrats Must Demolish Trump’s Delusional Law-Breaking Dystopia
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The New Class War of the Managerial Elite
Sam Pizzigati
How We Can Save Aviation Without Enriching Airline CEOs
Robert Fantina
Will Trump Pardon Edward Snowden?
Kenn Orphan
The Empty Theater
Graham Peebles
No Going Back: It’s All Got to Change
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Sri Lanka and Turkey: an Interview with the Turkish Ambassador, R. Demet Şekercioğlu
CounterPunch News Service
Biggest Timber Sale in Memory Cancelled in Bitterroot National Forest
Weekend Edition
August 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Kenosha Unsurprising
John Davis
No Fire Without Smoke
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Great Balls of Ire at the RNC
Rob Urie
Identity, Race and Electoral Politics
Brian Cloughley
Washington Schemes to Heat Up the Arctic
Joseph Natoli
Clear Markers and Dark Delusions
W. T. Whitney
Under Capitalism Black Lives Are Adrift and Vulnerable
Erik Molvar
William Perry Pendley Must Go
Gene Glickman
The Short Life and Long Afterlife of Fred Hampton
Dean Baker
The Comeback of Manufacturing Jobs: MAGA Land and the Real World
Thomas Knapp
Nick Sandmann: GOP’s Poster Child for Fake Victimhood
Paul Edwards
American Recessional
Louis Proyect
Class Reductionism and Environmental Racism
Serge Halimi
Restoration in Washington?
Matthew Hoh
The American Way of War, a Required Reading List
Binoy Kampmark
Catholics Against Nukes: Archbishop Wester’s Hiroshima Vigil
Eve Ottenberg
The COVID Heroism of Cuban Doctors
Dave Lindorff
Bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang-bang!
Jill Richardson
Where Trump is Getting His Lines
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu vs Gantz: Gaza Escalation as Reflection of Israel’s Political Rivalry
Lee Camp
We Gawk at Nonsense Political Theater While the Real Enemies Go Unnoticed
Peter Gowan
Small Towns Don’t Need Military Helicopters
James Bovard
FDR’s Roosevelt’s Fraud at Yalta and the Mirage of the “Good War”
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Quadrennial Clusterfuck
Ann Marie Miller
Tired of Police Shootings? Cut Military Spending
George Wuerthner
Lessons From the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness
Missy Comley Beattie
Shit Bowl Country
Ron Jacobs
Life in the Ultra Resistance: A Tale of the Catholic Left
