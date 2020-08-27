FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 27, 2020

Some Dare Call It Treason

by

Donald Trump admitted he’s deliberately dismantling Postal Service because he believes he’ll lose his re-election bid if Americans get to vote by mail – which is why this is the most outrageous and unethical act of his corruption-laced presidency. Which is why the Billings Gazette deserves high praise for telling it like it is in the first sentence of its editorial last week. “The attempted dismantling of our United States Postal Service is beyond political malpractice. It is treasonous.”

Indeed, Trump’s actions are beyond the pale of any president in recent memory. Far from making America great again, our nation is now mostly pitied by the global community as we tumble from “the shining light on the hill” to the depths of a Banana Republic run by a deranged would-be dictator.

If anyone has any doubt about that, his latest threat to our right to vote — the very foundation of our democracy — should dissolve the illusions hiding under their red MAGA hats. As reported by the Washington Post, Trump told his Fox News puppet Sean Hannity: “We’re going to have sheriffs, and we’re going to have law enforcement, and we’re going to have hopefully, U.S. attorneys, and we’re going to have everybody, and attorney generals (sic).”

That the president does not have the legal or constitutional authority to interfere in state-run election processes makes no difference to the Grifter-in-Chief. As he has done throughout his life, Trump’s approach to challenges of his illegality is “sue me.” A number of states’ attorneys general have already decided to do just that, but given the glacial pace of the nation’s legal system, it’s highly unlikely the issue could be decided before the clock ticks down to November’s election.

How bad is it? Montanans can check the excellent articles by Lee reporter Tom Lutey that the removal of postal equipment began a week after Trump contributor Louis DeJoy became Postmaster General and that “at least two key machines in the state’s largest sorting center in Billings” were removed as well as in Great Falls and Missoula. In a fine display of Trumpian “efficiency,” the Postal Union reports that “parts of the dismantled machinery have already been sold as scrap metal” and cannot be returned to service.

In keeping with the enormous and disgusting tidal wave of lies from the administration, DeJoy told a Senate committee nothing more will be done until after the election, when the dismantling of the nation’s Postal Service will continue while stretching credulity to the breaking point by claiming he actually didn’t know about the removal of hundreds of postal boxes nationwide. That an email was sent out telling postal managers not to reconnect sorting machines destroys whatever flimsy façade of propriety DeJoy is trying to slide by Congress. That Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has reportedly halted $10 billion in Congressionally-approved funding for the Postal Service only adds to the voter suppression put in motion by Trump’s band of historically unethical thugs.

Adding insult to injury, the Republican convention to formally nominate Trump for president starts today and Americans will be subjected to a false construct of “alternative facts,” rosy scenarios, and hollow promises of a better future. But with over a million new unemployment claims for 21 out of the last 22 weeks, a thousand Americans dying daily from Covid-19, an economy in shambles, and the intentional voter suppression by dismantling the Postal Service, their blather is as phony as a three-dollar bill.

As the Gazette courageously editorialized Trump’s treason “is an outrage which Montanans cannot and should not put up with.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

August 27, 2020
David Mattson
The Sturgis and Standing Rock Protests
Ernesto Longa, David Correia, and Matias Fontenla
What Good are Police on Patrol? An Analysis of Traffic Enforcement in Albuquerque
Vijay Prashad
Why Cuban Doctors Deserve the Nobel Peace Prize
Roger Harris
Belarus’s Options in the Midst of a Color Revolution
Mike Garrity
It is Time to Create a New Equitable, Ecologically-Aware Forest Service 
Luke O'Brien
The New Charlatans
Chuck Collins – Frank Clemente
It’s Time for a Pandemic Wealth Tax on Billionaires’ Windfall Gains
Howard Lisnoff
A Temporary Respite From the Shit This System Peddles
Dean Baker
Seattle’s High-End Wage Tax and Taxing Stock Returns
Jesse Jackson
The Democrats and the Agenda Test
Binoy Kampmark
Free Speech Be Damned: Joshua Krook and the Australian Public Service
George Ochenski
Some Dare Call It Treason
Hugh Iglarsh
A Republican Pledge of Allegiance
August 26, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The USA: Global Leader in Election Interference Abroad and Now at Home
Matthew Stevenson
Notes From the Great Democratic Infomercial
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
COVID-19 Changed Work in Germany
Michael T. Klare
Robot Generals Will They Make Better Decisions Than Humans…Or Worse?
Chandra Muzaffar
China and the Decline of US Power
Rick Baum
Sanders’ Inadequate Pandemic Wealth Tax Proposal
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About The Plague)
Stephen Brehe – Jim Nelson
Could We Slide into the Abyss Like Germany in 1933?
Binoy Kampmark
Permitted Unlawfulness: The New Zealand Coronavirus Lockdown
Victor Grossman
MIrror, Mirror Politics in Germany
Thomas Stephens
Can Language Help Us Heal?
Nick Licata
How a Day’s Delay in the Mail Could Re-Elect Trump
Erin L. Thompson
How to Remember a Feminist Movement That Hasn’t Ended
Andrew Valainis
Let’s Expand Rooftop Solar, Not Prevent It
August 25, 2020
David Schultz
COVID-19 and the Nakedness of the Corporate University
Patrick Cockburn
Syria Faces Calamity as Trump’s New Sanctions Combine With Surging Coronavirus
Marshall Auerback
Why Courts Across the World are Ruling That the Gig Economy is Paving the Road to Serfdom
Richard Falk
Trumpism, Where Does It Go From Here?
Ramzy Baroud
‘People of the Cave’: Palestinians Take Their Fight for Justice to the Mountains
Helen Yaffe
With COVID-19 Under Control, Cuba Launches New Economic Battle
Jeff Berg
Masai and the Iceberg of Impunity
John Kendall Hawkins
DARPA, Operation Warp Speed, and the Covid-19 Ka-ching Ahead
Aakanksha
Mumbai’s Homeless: “Our Masks Floated Away”
Adolf Alzuphar
A New Republic
Steven Salaita
The Architecture of Surveillance in Northern Virginia
Charles Kwuelum
How the U.S. Can Support Developing Countries Fighting COVID… for Almost Nothing
Binoy Kampmark
Echo Chamber Politics
George Wuerthner
How Low Flows Due to Irrigation are Destroying Oregon’s Deschutes River
August 24, 2020
Paul Street
Thanks, Obama: You Lie
David Correia, Justin Bendell, and Ernesto Longa
Operation Legend in Albuquerque is Not What Anyone Says It Is
Richard D. Wolff
Socialist or Capitalist: What is China’s Model, Exactly?
Evaggelos Vallianatos
40 Acres and a Mule: the Plight of Black Farmers
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail