FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 31, 2020

Yemen: a Torrent of Suffering in a Time of Siege

by

Some of the 40 blue backpacks worn in a protest in New York city against the war in Yemen. Each backpack was accompanied by a sign with the name and age of a child killed on a school bus in Dahyan, northern Yemen, on August 9, 2018, in a Saudi/UAE airstrike. Photo: CODEPINK.

“When evil-doing comes like falling rain, nobody calls out “stop!”

When crimes begin to pile up they become invisible. When sufferings become unendurable, the cries are no longer heard. The cries, too, fall like rain in summer.”

— Bertolt Brecht

In war-torn Yemen, the crimes pile up. Children who bear no responsibility for governance or warfare endure the punishment. In 2018, UNICEF said the war made Yemen a living hell for children. By the year’s end, Save the Children reported 85,000 children under age five had already died from starvation since the war escalated in 2015. By the end of 2020, it is expected that 23,500 children with severe acute malnutrition will be at immediate risk of death.

Cataclysmic conditions afflict Yemen as people try to cope with rampant diseases, the spread of COVID-19, flooding, literal swarms of locusts, rising displacement, destroyed infrastructure and a collapsed economy. Yet war rages, bombs continue to fall, and desperation fuels more crimes.

The highest-paying jobs available to many Yemeni men and boys require a willingness to kill and maim one another, by joining militias or armed groups which seemingly never run out of weapons. Nor does the Saudi-Led Coalition which kills and maims civilians; instead, it deters relief shipments and destroys crucial infrastructure with weapons it imports from Western countries.

The aerial attacks displace traumatized survivors into swelling, often lethal refugee camps. Amid the wreckage of factories, fisheries, roads, sewage and sanitation facilities, schools and hospitals, Yemenis search in vain for employment and, increasingly, for food and water. The Saudi-Led-Coalition’s blockade, also enabled by Western training and weapons, makes it impossible for Yemenis to restore a functioning economy.

Even foreign aid can become punitive. In March, 2020, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) decided to suspend most aid for Yemenis living in areas controlled by the Houthis.

Scott Paul, who leads Oxfam America’s humanitarian policy advocacy, strongly criticized this callous decision to compound the misery imposed on vulnerable people in Yemen. “In future years,” he wrote, “scholars will study USAID’s suspension as a paradigmatic example of a donor’s exploitation and misuse of humanitarian principles.”

As the evil-doing in Yemen comes “like falling rain,” so do the cries of “Stop!” from millions of people all over the world. Here’s some of what’s been happening:

+ U.S. legislators in both the House of Representatives and the Senate voted to block the sale of billions of dollars in weapons and maintenance to Saudi Arabia and its allies. But President Trump vetoed the bill in 2019.

+ Canada’s legislators declared a moratorium on weapon sales to the Saudis. But the Canadian government has resumed selling weapons to the Saudis, claiming the moratorium only pertained to the creation of new contracts, not existing ones.

+ The United Kingdom suspended military sales to Saudi Arabia because of human rights violations, but the UK’s international trade secretary nevertheless resumed weapon sales saying the 516 charges of Saudi human rights violations are all isolated incidents and don’t present a pattern of abuse.

+ French NGOs and human rights advocates urged their government to scale back on weapon sales to the Saudi-Led coalition, but reports on 2019 weapon sales revealed the French government sold 1.4 billion Euros worth of weapons to Saudi Arabia.

+ British campaigners opposing weapon transfers to the Saudi-Led Coalition have exposed how the British Navy gave the Saudi Navy training in tactics essential to the devastating Yemen blockade.

+ In Canada, Spain, France and Italy, laborers opposed to the ongoing war refused to load weapons onto ships sailing to Saudi Arabia. Rights groups track the passage of trains and ships carrying these weapons.

On top of all this, reports produced by Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam, the Norwegian Refugee Council, and the International Commission of the Red Cross repeatedly expose the Saudi-Led Coalition’s human rights violations.

Yet this international outcry clamoring for an end to the war is still being drowned out by the voices of military contractors with well-paid lobbyists plying powerful elites in Western governments. Their concern is simply for the profits to be reaped and the competitive sales to be scored.

In 2019 Lockheed Martin’s total sales reached nearly 60 billion dollars, the best year on record for the world’s largest “defense” contractor. Before stepping down as CEO, Marillyn Hewson predicted demand from the Pentagon and U.S. allies would generate an uptake between $6.2 billion and $6.4 billion in net earnings for the company in 2020 sales.

Hewson’s words, spoken calmly, drown out the cries of Yemeni children whose bodies were torn apart by just one of Lockheed Martin’s bombs.

In August of 2018, bombs manufactured by Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin fell on Yemen like summer rain. On August 9, 2018, a missile blasted a school bus in Yemen, killing forty children and injuring many others.

Photos showed badly injured children still carrying UNICEF blue backpacks, given to them that morning as gifts. Other photos showed surviving children helping prepare graves for their schoolmates. One photo showed a piece of the bomb protruding from the wreckage with the number MK82 clearly stamped on it. That number on the shrapnel helped identify Lockheed Martin as the manufacturer.

The psychological damage being inflicted on these children is incalculable. “My son is really hurt from the inside,” said a parent whose child was severely wounded by the bombing. “We try to talk to him to feel better and we can’t stop ourselves from crying.”

The cries against war in Yemen also fall like rain and whatever thunder accompanies the rain is distant, summer thunder. Yet, if we cooperate with war making elites, the most horrible storms will be unleashed. We must learn–and quickly–to make a torrent of our mingled cries and, as the prophet Amos demanded, ‘let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

This article appeared on The Progressive website.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kathy Kelly

KATHY KELLY co-coordinates Voices for Creative Nonviolence and has worked closely with the Afghan Youth Peace Volunteers. She is the author of Other Lands Have Dreams published by CounterPunch / AK Press. She can be reached at: Kathy@vcnv.org 

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
July 31, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Serge Halimi
The Twenty Years War
Kathy Kelly
Yemen: a Torrent of Suffering in a Time of Siege
Myles Hoenig
American Exceptionalism
Robert P. Alvarez
I Was Tear Gassed in Portland … and Not Only by the Feds
Susan Block
Naked Athena vs. Drumpf
Pete Tucker
Did a Wealthy Family, Which May Have Ties to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Buy a Seat on the DC Council?
Nicky Reid
Get the F*** Out of Afghanistan!
David Rovics
Open Letter to My Landlord #5
Mike Garrity
Beating Trump and Saving Junipers in the Elkhorns
Christopher Brauchli
Where to Put the FBI
Colin Todhunter
Post-Brexit Agrochemical Apocalypse for the UK?
Kim C. Domenico
Unless We’re Also Mad, We’re No Match for the Madness of Neoliberalism
Kent Paterson
Never Forget August 3 in El Paso
Joe Emersberger – Justin Podur
America’s Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo
Dean Baker
War, Money and Democracy: the Economics of Keynes
Cecelia Scheuer
Teach Anti-Racism in Schools, It’s Worth It
Jill Richardson
What’s Next for the ADA?
Louis Proyect
Queens Noir
July 30, 2020
Charles Pierson
How Bad is the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act?
Tom Clifford
The Gulf War, 30 Years and Counting
Lawrence Davidson
An Attack on Edward Said’s Legacy
David Rovics
What’s Going on in Portland
John Feffer
How Covid-19 Could Upend Geopolitics
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Big Google and Facebook are Watching You!
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Centering the Earth
Jesse Jackson
We Don’t Need Trump’s Thugs in Chicago
George Ochenski
A Lethal Hypocrisy
Dean Baker
Moderna Shows All Those Lazy Unemployed Workers How to Really Rip Off the Government
Mark Friedman
Wilmington Protest Meeting Demands Federal Troops Out of Portland, US Troops Out of Cuba
John Kendall Hawkins
Moore’s Law of Entropy: Greens, Greenbacks, and Green Energy
Tony McKenna
The Tory 1000
CounterPunch News Service
Forest Defenders Are Calling on Locals to Defy Green Diamond’s Request that the Public Avoid the Trail to Strawberry Rock in Northern California
July 29, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Environment and Its Inhabitants
Vijay Prashad – Alejandro Bejarano
‘We Will Coup Whoever We Want’: Elon Musk and the Overthrow of Democracy in Bolivia
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Russia Report on the “Londongrad Laundromat”
Joseph Natoli
Law & Order vs. Anarchy, Personal Freedom vs. Medical Science
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Nobel Nomination and Baldwin’s Call to “Begin Again”
Nick Pemberton
Black Lives Matter and the Nuclear Family
Thomas Knapp
“Anarchist” is not an Insult
Ramzy Baroud
‘Feeding a Bedouin’: Roy Oz and Israel’s Outrageous Racism 
Jyoti Shinoli
Laborers’ Lives: Migrating Feet, Settled Grief
Michael Welton
Sources of Hope in Habermas
Binoy Kampmark
Mephistopheles of Wall Street: Goldman Sachs, 1MDB and the Malaysian Settlement
William Astore
Killing Democracy in America
Marshall Sahlins
No Moaning for the Barr
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail