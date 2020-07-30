FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 30, 2020

The Gulf War, 30 Years and Counting

by

Beijing.

The consequences are still reverberating three decades on, obviously in Iraq and the Middle East but also further afield, after Saddam Hussein became the first Arab leader to invade another Arab nation.  On Thursday, August 2, 1990, at about 2am, 100,000 Iraqi troops and 700 tanks smashed through Kuwaiti border posts. Saddam then announced that the emir of Kuwait had been deposed and the emirate was now Iraq’s nineteenth province.

This was his second invasion of a neighbor. In September 1980 he invaded Iran believing that the rule of the ayatollahs, and their Shia branch of Islam, posed a clear and present danger to Iraq’s Sunni-dominated government.

Much of the Iranian army and air force was dependent on US spare parts and these had dried up after the fall of the Shah in 1979. Saddam believed it would be a piece of cake as much of Iran’s heavy weaponry and air power would be unusable. Initially his forces were successful, driving deep into Iran. But the Iranians fought back, launched human wave attacks against Iraqi artillery and trench warfare, reminiscent of WWI, ensued. Stalemate. The war finally ended in 1988 under a United Nations-brokered ceasefire with neither victorious, both exhausted. Kuwait had initially lent the Iraqi leader US$14 billion to help finance the conflict. Saddam believed that this debt should be written off. Kuwait refused and demanded prompt payment.

When the guns of August were unleashed in 1990 it took the UN, still catching its breath since the recent end of the Cold War, four months to take action. Eventually, on November 29, 1990, the UN Security Council passed Resolution 678 authorizing the use of military force. It charged that Iraq was refusing to comply with international demands and was in flagrant contempt of the Security Council. It declared that unless Iraq withdrew by January 15, 1991, member states were authorized “to use all necessary means” to force compliance. There were 12 votes in favor, two against (Cuba and Yemen), and one abstention (China).

 

Iraq’s closest ally in the Gulf had, ironically, been Kuwait. The country was the top financier of the Iraqi invasion of Iran in 1980.  Saddam considered that Kuwait owed Iraq a huge debt of gratitude.

In examining the run-up to the war, the importance of one agreement is often overlooked. In 1975 Iran and Iraq signed the Algiers Accord. This agreement of convenience suited both Saddam, who was increasingly in power but not in office until 1979, the year the Shah was overthrown. It demarcated their disputed borders and allowed Saddam to crush the Kurds in the north of Iraq who had been getting help from Iran. But it also de facto established the Shah as the Gulf’s policeman. This was a role that Saddam cherished but was not yet ready for. When the Shah was overthrown, Saddam, with the blessing of Washington, became the policeman.

 

Saddam felt he had saved the Gulf sheikhdoms and was worthy of greater respect. Above all, he wanted more money. But the price of oil was falling. Kuwait had raised its oil production from the Opec quota of 1.5 million barrels a day to 1.9 million just weeks before the invasion. This further lowered the oil price from US$18 (then $30.40) to US$14. A US$1-a-barrel fall cost Saddam US$1 billion a year. He felt a sense of grievance and that he was being short-changed and losing face.

Saddam also accused Kuwait of stealing its oil by boring at a slant northwards along their frontier. Kuwait haughtily dismissed these claims. Saddam was not convinced and accused the emirate of blatantly stealing the resources of the nation whose armies saved it from Iran’s revolution. Saddam was the policeman. Now he wanted to be the law. Images of invasion, human hostages, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, anti-aircraft flak, Scud and Cruise missiles, wailing sirens, and billowing dark smoke from burning oil wells flooded our TV screens.

It was these images being viewed on TV in a fretful post-Tiananmen China that led to a radical overhaul of the nation’s military. TV news showing Cruise missiles hitting their designated targets with pinpoint accuracy both impressed and alarmed the Beijing leadership. Their military ideology and planning underwent a dramatic change. The airpower and new technology deployed by the US in the campaign to liberate Kuwait spurred China’s reevaluation of the People’s Liberation Army’s modus operandi. It launched China on a path to upgrade its armed forces, militarize the South China Sea, establish the so-called String of Pearls up to the Horn of Africa and set up missile bases along its east coast giving it command of sea approaches.

It may well be that the most understated legacy of events 30 years ago is not to be found in the shifting sands of the Gulf.

Tom Clifford, now in China, worked in Qatar with Gulf Times from 1989-1992 and covered the Gulf War for Irish and Canadian newspapers as well as for other media organizations.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tom Clifford

Tom Clifford is a freelance journalist and can be reached at: cliffordtomsan@hotmail.com.

New from
CounterPunch

July 30, 2020
Tom Clifford
The Gulf War, 30 Years and Counting
Lawrence Davidson
An Attack on Edward Said’s Legacy
David Rovics
What’s Going on in Portland
John Feffer
How Covid-19 Could Upend Geopolitics
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Big Google and Facebook are Watching You!
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Centering the Earth
Jesse Jackson
We Don’t Need Trump’s Thugs in Chicago
George Ochenski
A Lethal Hypocrisy
Dean Baker
Moderna Shows All Those Lazy Unemployed Workers How to Really Rip Off the Government
Mark Friedman
Wilmington Protest Meeting Demands Federal Troops Out of Portland, US Troops Out of Cuba
John Kendall Hawkins
Moore’s Law of Entropy: Greens, Greenbacks, and Green Energy
Tony McKenna
The Tory 1000
July 29, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on the Environment and Its Inhabitants
Vijay Prashad – Alejandro Bejarano
‘We Will Coup Whoever We Want’: Elon Musk and the Overthrow of Democracy in Bolivia
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Russia Report on the “Londongrad Laundromat”
Joseph Natoli
Law & Order vs. Anarchy, Personal Freedom vs. Medical Science
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Nobel Nomination and Baldwin’s Call to “Begin Again”
Nick Pemberton
Black Lives Matter and the Nuclear Family
Thomas Knapp
“Anarchist” is not an Insult
Ramzy Baroud
‘Feeding a Bedouin’: Roy Oz and Israel’s Outrageous Racism 
Jyoti Shinoli
Laborers’ Lives: Migrating Feet, Settled Grief
Michael Welton
Sources of Hope in Habermas
Binoy Kampmark
Mephistopheles of Wall Street: Goldman Sachs, 1MDB and the Malaysian Settlement
William Astore
Killing Democracy in America
Marshall Sahlins
No Moaning for the Barr
CounterPunch News Service
Coalition to New Mexico Oil Regulators: Put People, Health First
July 28, 2020
Brian Trautman
Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’: A Nonviolent Resistance Campaign with Historical Precedent
Byrd McDaniel – Paul M. Renfro
Disability is Shaping the 2020 Presidential Race—But Not in the Way That It Should
Richard D. Wolff
Many Terms That Are Frequently Used to Describe Capitalism Simply Don’t Hold Up Under Scrutiny
John Feffer
Feds Attack! Trump’s Paramilitaries Invade American Cities
Marshall Auerback
Even If Biden Wins in a Blowout, the Economy Still Isn’t Coming Back
Vincent Emanuele
Winning Requires Vision, Strategy, and Numbers
Jeff Cohen
Democratic Leaders Have Blocked Real Healthcare Reform for Decades. Time to Give ‘Em Hell.
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump is Daring Us to Stop Him
Jeff Mackler
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, the U.S. War Machine Presses On
Nick Licata
Biden Surges in the Polls But Trump Doubles Down on the Economy to Stop Him
Binoy Kampmark
Revisions on China: Abandoning the Nixon Legacy
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump and the Use of Psychology
Peter Bohmer
Raise the Social Cost: an Important Strategic Concept
Gary Olson
The Bonus Army Protest
William Hughes
Two Rebels Against the Establishment: Oliver Stone and Edward Snowden
Mamata Pared
“What Should My Family Do?” Out of Work, Food and Money in Maharashtra
John Stanton
The United States Faces Irreparable Damage in a Cold or Hot Conventional War with China and its Allies
Elliot Sperber
Democritus/Democracy 
July 27, 2020
Richard C. Gross
A City Too Far
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail