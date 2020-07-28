by

Democritus/Democracy

Perhaps we could’ve been

Much less discreet

About dragging garbage

Out into the street

For barricades and towers

Like Simon Rodia’s, in Watts —

But to keep out the cars

And to keep out the cops —

Perhaps not

It’s obvious, replies Democritus

That some things can’t be cut

Squares? They’re abstractions!

You think these exist?

Oh, no, rejoins Plato

Who burns all Democritus’ books

That! Is! The Nomos! Haha!

He says, with a mouthful of baklava

A fact!

The lake lacked

Fish!

Cause and effect

And the ultimate cause?

Don’t fall in that trap!

Don’t trip

The smoke’s on the horizon

And, it’s closing in

It’s closing out

All things must go

The final fire sale!

Then the inferno

Speaking of which:

Hello Hephaestus

What’re ya clanging the old anvil for

Venus is off with the god of war

It’s rough, but hey

You know about the red orb

The border, the order

The Nomos again! Right?

How will we rupture the cycle?

Hm?

Well….

It may be as simple as burning the bills

Credit score ratings?

Those aren’t real!

Announces Democritus

Watching those three ships drift

And spit sparks

Is it too late

To build plows from cars?

And beat streets into orchards

And gardens?

For, as you know, the funniest part’s:

Cities’ll turn into these either way

Either with our help

Or over the ruins, and over our graves