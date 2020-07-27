FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 27, 2020

A City Too Far

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

President Donald Trump’s law and order gambit against Democrat-led cities and states that is intended to swing votes his way Nov. 3 could use more law and less disorder.

It’s not enough that the Republican leader has divided the country racially and ethnically but now has encroached on civil, state and even constitutional rights by sending federal law enforcement officers to Portland, Oregon, in his quest for another four-year term, now endangered by poor showings in polls against his presumptive opponent, Joe Biden.

Trump told a news conference Wednesday that he plans to extend his anti-crime campaign from Portland to Chicago and to Albuquerque, New Mexico, both led by Democrats. Attorney General William Barr said 200 federal agents already have been sent to Kansas City, Missouri, and that the same number will be deployed to Chicago. Thirty-five will go to Albuquerque, he said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is a Democrat.

Cities and states long have had close relationships with federal law officials such as the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration, both of which Trump plans to send to other cities. But Trump’s dispatch to Portland of uninvited federal officers dressed in military gear as if they were going into combat on a foreign battlefield, many under the employ of the Department of Homeland Security and its Customs and Border Protection, prompted major concerns as they fired teargas at protesters and rounded them up in unmarked vans.

Their behavior was akin to what Americans believe happens only in other countries, chiefly those that restrict personal freedoms. What’s been happening on the streets of Portland, where most of the demonstrators exercise their right of peaceful assembly in marching for criminal justice reform, has been roundly criticized by elected officials and the public, beyond Oregon’s borders.

A particular worry is that what has been happening in Portland could be a template for similar enforcement activities in cities nationwide, all in the guise of fighting crime.

Trump’s penchant for admiring autocrats, from Vladimir Putin to Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, is well known. Who knows what he may try next to deflect from his catastrophic failure to control the novel coronavirus that has killed at least 140,000 Americans and infected four million others.

“Other cities need help, they need it badly,” Trump said at a news conference Wednesday. “They should call, they should want it. One of them is Albuquerque, New Mexico.”

Most people in New Mexico, once a hangout for Billy the Kid, likely would reply, “Don’t call us, we’ll call you.”

Trump’s problem as a wannabe king is he thinks he can import autocratic behavior that would affect a majority of Americans, such as militaristic confrontations on the streets of Washington, D.C. Americans, who can’t even be told to wear a mask to keep themselves from getting sick and dying, don’t like to be pushed around, regardless of who is doing the pushing. (Note the Revolutionary War’s famous Don’t Tread On Me slogan.)

We’re a very spirited people when our freedoms are at stake. And it shows in the fierce reaction of New Mexicans to the idea of federal agents barging in to Albuquerque, a largely flat high desert city of about 560,000 people.

Albuquerque ranked as the second most dangerous metro area after Anchorage, Alaska, in 2018, according to Safewise.com.

“If this was anything more than a political stunt, the president would support constitutional crime-fighting efforts that work for our community, not turning Albuquerque into a federal police state,” city Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, said Wednesday.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, also a Democrat, and Attorney General Hector Balderas said this state would welcome a conversation if Trump sought to help local authorities with community policing or “data-driven crime-fighting initiatives,” the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

But, Lujan Grisham said, “if the Trump administration wishes to antagonize New Mexicans and Americans with authoritarian, unnecessary and unaccountable military style ‘crackdowns,’ they have no business whatsoever in New Mexico.”

Her communications director, Tripp Stelnicki, told the New Mexican that Trump doesn’t know “the first thing about the issues facing” Albuquerque or the state.

“The president couldn’t find Albuquerque on a map. He can shut up and try doing his job. In the absence of the latter, he can just shut up,” he said.

Robert Reich, President Bill Clinton’s labor secretary, said it all plain as day in a Facebook posting Thursday: “Americans don’t want a federal police force. Pass it on.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Richard C. Gross

Richard C. Gross, a career journalist at home and abroad, retired as the opinion page editor of The Baltimore Sun.

New from
CounterPunch

July 27, 2020
Richard C. Gross
A City Too Far
Patrick Cockburn
The Media Manipulator: Why Trump’s Distractions May Not Save Him This Time
Paul Street
Lawless State: Go Ask Donald, Joe, and Barack
Nick Pemberton
Police Are The Real Cancel Culture
Ralph Nader
Fed Guarantees Unproductive Debt and Perilous Speculation
Coco Das
Three Questions for the “Resistance”
Mike Hastie
The Heart of Darkness in Portland
Sophia Paslaski
SCOTUS’ Birth Control Decision Favors Medicare for All
Binoy Kampmark
Climate Change Litigation: the Australian Government Gets Sued
Graham Peebles
The Volatile Path to Democracy in Ethiopia
Howard Lisnoff
A Symbol of Hate
Robert Fantina
Boogaloo Movement: USA Far Right is Growing Thanks to Donald Trump
Josue De Luna Navarro
Need Money for the Green New Deal? Take It From ICE
Arnold August
Black Left Views on American Elections Matter
Shawn Fremstad
The Black and White Disability Gap Widens With Age
Jonah Raskin
America
Weekend Edition
July 24, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Christopher Ketcham – Jimmy Tobias
We Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Oil Money to Fund Public Lands
Brian Cloughley
The New Cold War Heats Up
Rob Urie
Class Struggle and the Parable of an Environmental Victory
Seiji Yamada
COVID-19 and Bioweapons Research
Jeffrey St. Clair
High and Dry in the Mojave
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Catch and Kill: the Protection Racket Used by Trump, Weinstein, Epstein and Wall Street
Tim Whitehouse – Erik Molvar
Unfit to Lead and Unqualified to Serve: Why William Perry Pendley Cannot be the Head of the Bureau of Land Management
Robert Hunziker
Thawing Arctic Permafrost
Andrew Levine
“We Hold These Truths to Be Self-Evident”
Dean Baker
The $24 an Hour Minimum Wage
Eve Ottenberg
The Antifa Bogeyman
Karl Grossman
Ohio Nuclear Power Scandal
David Rosen
Uprising: Mass Protests Rock the Nation
Ramzy Baroud
Why Palestinian-Israeli Prisoners Exchange Deal Could Happen Soon?
Jonathan Cook
Israel’s Jewish National Fund is Uprooting Palestinians – Not Planting Trees
T.J. Coles
UK-Russia Report: the Integrity Initiative Strikes Again!
Matthew Stevenson
A New Bill of Rights
Ken Levy
Is Donald Trump Responsible for His Bad Behavior?
Gene Glickman
“There’ll Be Some Changes Made”: Current and Future American Policing
Dan Kovalik
The Making of Oliver Stone, the Unmaking of Hollywood
Kathleen Wallace
2020 Vision Will Show You What is True, if You Can Keep Your Sanity
Stephen F. Eisenman – Sue Coe
Scoring Fascism
Tony McKenna
The Dark Side of Fredric Jameson’s Moon
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Patriotic Dissent: How a Working-Class Soldier Turned Against “Forever Wars”
Louis Proyect
Taibbi, Harper’s and the Intellectual Dark Web
Maximilian Werner
Of Wolves, George Floyd, and the Limits of Human Empathy
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: An Empire Unglued
Rebecca Gordon
Why Does Essential Work Pay So Little and Cost So Much?
Jill Richardson
Trump’s Authoritarianism is Ill-Suited to a Pandemic
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail