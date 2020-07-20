FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 20, 2020

Be Kind to Those Offended By It

by

“Good Morning! Would you mind staying a safe distance away?”

“Hi! Nice mask! Could you please wear it on your face instead of your chin?”

Helping people reduce the risk of spreading a deadly disease requires being willing to offend them.

And as they long for a return to normalcy, you should be preparing to be a lot more offensive.

“That sounds delicious. Does it have any dead animals in it?”

“How’s it going? Could you please not carry a gun around here?”

These are comments of the same sort as “put your mask on” in that they are aimed at helping the people you’re confronting survive, whether they like it or not. The methane and other destruction and pollution of livestock will kill them, not just you. The guns increase the risk of gun death for everyone, especially gun owners.

But if you want to get really out-of-step, if you want to offend in the way actually needed, if you want to truly serve everyone’s interests whether they will stand for it or not, then you have to disrupt, protest, and change public policy.

“Good afternoon, Mr. Mayor, all of these people will gladly get off your lawn and plant it with wild flowers when you support divestment from oil producers and weapons dealers.”

“Nice offices, Congress Members. You can enter them as soon as you agree to end fossil fuel subsidies and shift $400 billion a year from wars to a Green New Deal.”

“No, sir, I do understand that you’re just trying to get to your job manufacturing nuclear weapons, but we’re just trying to give your children a chance to live.”

These, too, are acts of kindness toward those disrupted and inconvenienced and pressured to change their ways. And they’ll hate you for it. But that doesn’t mean you need to forget that you are being kind to them. That doesn’t mean you need to become hateful or start wishing them harm or making jokes about “natural selection” taking care of the non-mask-wearers — a comment easily as cruel and ignorant as not wearing a mask.

The essence of nonviolent activism is helping people who do not want to be helped. Far from hating them, it requires actually listening to them. Sometimes some of them will know something that you don’t know. Acting on the best information, whether popular or not, requires constantly searching for better information. But it does not require inaction or politeness that permits injustice and destruction to continue.

“That looks like a really nice Bible you’re thumping, but outgrowing childish ancient myths would give us a better chance at survival in the times ahead.”

“I’m aware there’s an even worse political party than yours, but we need changes neither of those parties will stand for unless you help us challenge both of them.”

These are fighting words. These are courting hatred, violence, ostracism, and mockery. But they are not doing so intentionally. They are doing so out of independent reliance on facts, and out of caring for the interests of others as you best understand them.

For better or worse, we’re all in the same boat. Making fun of the jackasses drilling holes in their end of the boat isn’t a recipe for survival. Asking boat-patch-haters to start patching up the holes is. One approach is easier and less confrontational. The other is actually kinder.

Perhaps someday someone may recognize that you were being kind to them, but I wouldn’t count on it. It certainly isn’t the point. Nor is getting such recognition from their great-grandchildren the point. The existence of their great-grandchildren is the point.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:David Swanson

David Swanson is an author, activist, journalist, and radio host. He is executive director of WorldBeyondWar.org and campaign coordinator for RootsAction.orgSwanson‘s books include War Is A Lie. He blogs at DavidSwanson.org and WarIsACrime.org. He hosts Talk Nation Radio. He is a Nobel Peace Prize nominee, and was awarded the 2018 Peace Prize by the U.S. Peace Memorial Foundation. Longer bio and photos and videos here. Follow him on Twitter: @davidcnswanson and FaceBook, and sign up for:

New from
CounterPunch

July 20, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
The UK and US are Starting a New Cold War with Russia and China, So What are These Governments Trying to Hide?
Melvin Goodman
Robert M. Gates’ “Exercise Of Power”: More Confessions From a Windsock
W. T. Whitney
Trump Administration Wants to Deprive Cubans of Food
Jack Rasmus
What Lies Ahead
Dave Lindorff
Watching Constitutionally Protected Freedoms Die in Oregon
Michael Gawdzik
What Happens When School Reopens? A Teacher’s Letter to His Administration
Richard C. Gross
Trump AWOL on Coronavirus
Martha Rosenberg
Pharma Tries to Cash in on Covid Shutdowns With Its Best-Selling Drug
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
“How Trump Stole 2020″— An Interview With Greg Palast
stclair
The Pentagon Confronts the Pandemic: Or How to Make War, American-Style, Possible Again
Ron Jacobs
Is a Feminist City Potentially a Humane City?
Howard Lisnoff
Outside the Clinic Doors
David Swanson
Be Kind to Those Offended By It
Steve Brown
Imagine Yourself With Two Abusive Boyfriends …
Thom Hartmann
The Disastrous Handling of the Pandemic is Libertarianism in Action, Will Americans Finally Say Good Riddance?
Elliot Sperber
Saint Sabato Rodia
Weekend Edition
July 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
Economic Crisis and the Question of Capitalism
Richard D. Wolff
Why Government Mostly Helps People Who Need It the Least…Even During a Crisis
Samantha Bruegger
Of Toddlers, Wolves, and Public Lands Ranchers
Paul Street
Trump: White Bread Not Yet Toasted
Behrooz Ghamari Tabrizi
The East-Bound Wind Causes a Storm in the West: Iran-China Sign Long-Term Trade Agreement
Joseph Natoli
Dark Army of Enablers
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Meaning of BB King in the Age of BLM
Robert Hunziker
The Sky Is Falling – Yes – No
Evaggelos Vallianatos
On the Separation of Church and State
Susan Block
Behind the #MeToo Headlines with JoAnn Wypijewski
Kerron Ó Luain
Class Disparities and Child Abuse in Ireland 2020
John Kendall Hawkins
Where Have All the Demos Gone? Cappies Killed ‘Em, One By One
Robert Fantina
The Republicans and Democrats: Two Wings, Same Bird
Jonathan Latham – Allison Wilson
A Proposed Origin for SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 Pandemic
Eve Ottenberg
Freedom vs. Public Health: a False Dichotomy
Lee Camp
The Life-Saving Covid-19 Drugs You’ve Never Heard Of (and Why)
Monika Zgustova
In Lockdown With Edward Hopper’s Prophetic Paintings
Ramzy Baroud
Good News from Washington: AIPAC, Israel Losing to Progressive Democrats
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Warnings Grow: “We are in a Massive Economic Downturn”
Jeff Bryant
After Years of Underfunding, Public School Teachers are Now Supposed to Save the Economy?
Louis Proyect
Thoughts on Bayard Rustin Nostalgia
Lindsay Koshgarian
Cut the Pentagon Budget 10 Percent and Invest in Public Health
Laura Flanders
We Treasure What We Measure
Nick Pemberton
We Can’t Cancel Class
Mary Miller - Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
David Swanson
Legislation in Congress Would Require Flying Flag With Pentagon on It
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump’s ‘Plan’ Is Simply to Make the Virus and Its Casualties Disappear
Kenn Orphan
Running the World, Since 1776
Jon Rynn
A New Eco-Economic Paradigm
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail