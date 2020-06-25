FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 25, 2020

College Football Amid a Pandemic is Not Worth the Risk to Young Men’s Lives

by

How many lives of young men and women should be sacrificed for entertainment — and for billions in profit? That question can’t be ducked as the NCAA allows colleges to begin “voluntary” football practices, and other college teams begin to practice.

Colleges are desperate to open the full football season, a source of millions in profits for colleges and universities. Donald Trump, who pretends that COVID-19 is behind us, wants a return to normal, with stadiums filled with fans cheering their heroes. Players are eager to compete and to display their skills.

Only problem is that the coronavirus doesn’t care about profits or presidents, or about fans or coaches. It doesn’t follow polls, doesn’t care who wins the presidential election, and has no party. It is deadly and it’s still here, even spiking in more than 20 states.

And now, it’s hitting football players hard. Thirty Louisiana State players are in quarantine, either testing positive for the virus or from being in contact with those who tested positive. Twenty-three Clemson football players have tested positive since workouts started on June 1. Thirteen at Texas, 14 at Kansas State, and more at Alabama, Mississippi, Southern Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma State and others.

Houston and Kansas State have suspended voluntary workouts after a raft of positive tests.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading infectious disease expert, warns that football might not be possible now: ”Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall.”

For Donald Trump, this is unacceptable. He wants to pretend that the pandemic has been conquered and wants praise for the self-proclaimed “phenomenal job” that he has done, even though the U.S. has suffered more victims than any other nation in the world. He sought to kickstart his re-election campaign with a rally in an enclosed arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma, site of one of the worst racial massacres in our history in 1921. Yet, after boasting that a million people had sought tickets for the 19,000-seat arena, he spoke before an arena that was only one-third full. Even the Trumpsters thought twice about gathering in a closed arena to listen to hours of speeches in a crowd parading without masks.

Who will be responsible for the athletes whose lives will be at risk so fans can be entertained, and the universities can profit? College presidents now make big salaries, but they should feel a greater responsibility to the young men and women who attend their schools. College coaches make millions at big-time programs, but they should protect the players that play for them. The NCAA should reconsider its decision to open practices now that the virus has spread so quickly.

In the end, sadly, it is likely that the players themselves will have to be the adults in the room.

At UCLA, 30 players petitioned the university for additional protections, seeking a Third-Party Health Official to review all safety measures and protocols to ensure the greatest protection possible. They wanted guarantees that players would not lose their scholarships or face retaliation if they chose not to return to the campus for the season this fall. They argued, sensibly, that they could not trust university or athletic department officials who had interests other than their lives and health at stake.

With demonstrations in support of the Black Lives movement continuing, it is time for players to speak out. Oklahoma State’s football coach, Mike Gundy, found that out when he wore a sweatshirt from OAN, the virulent right-wing cable network that has consistently mocked Black Lives Matter demonstrations. His Heisman Award candidate, running back Chuba Hubbard, called him out, leading to Gundy’s abject apology for what he claimed was an ignorant mistake.

Now players need to speak out about their own health and safety.

College football is a wonderful spectator sport, but it is not worth the lives of young American men. The same is true for other college sports. If college officials, college coaches and the NCAA are not prepared to act responsibly, the athletes themselves must take the lead. Their parents should support them. Thirty players testing positive in “voluntary” practices is 30 too many.

It is time to give greater weight to the pandemic experts than to the panicked administrators.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jesse Jackson

Jesse Jackson is the founder of Rainbow/PUSH.

New from
CounterPunch

June 25, 2020
Dave Lindorff
Interactive Map Shows Police Using Violence Against Peaceful Protesters in 125 Cities and 40 States
Jesse Jackson
College Football Amid a Pandemic is Not Worth the Risk to Young Men’s Lives
Graeme Reid
LGBTQ Inequality and Vulnerability in the Pandemic
June 24, 2020
Kenneth Surin
The UK and Boris Johnson on the Skids
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Frankenstein Chimeras: COVID, Wuhan Labs and Biosafety
Jeffrey Sterling
Whistleblowing, the Pandemic and a ‘Law and Order’ System of Injustice
Ellen Brown
Meet BlackRock, the New Great Vampire Squid
Sam Pizzigati
For a Racism-Free 22nd Century, We Need a Billionaire-Free 21st
Daniel Warner
Mobilize, Organize, Legislate, and…
Charles Pierson
Trump Sanctions the International Criminal Court
Joel Helfrich
Mining Company Obliterates Sacred Land in Australia Foreshadows Distressing Events in the American Southwest
Binoy Kampmark
Secret Trials Down Under
John Kendall Hawkins
Legalize Equal Rights: A Singalong for Kids
Thomas Knapp
COVID-19: Freedom Means That We Can Do Stupid Things, Not That We Have To
B. Nimri Aziz
Muslim Heroines Find their Way into New American Literature
Seattle Democratic Socialists of America
MLK County Labor Council Kicks Out Police Union: Statement by Seattle DSA
June 23, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo: Loathsome Peas in a Pod
Vijay Prashad
Billions of Children are Being Punished by the Pandemic
Marshall Auerback
Let’s Make Sure We Get the Green New Deal Right
Katie Fite
Savagery in the Great Basin
Lee Camp
These 3 Studies Can Prove To Anyone That Systemic Racism Is Very Very Real
Patrick Cockburn
The BoJo Follies
Richard C. Gross
Rally Fiasco
Nick Licata
Supreme Court DACA Decision: Was It More Concerned About Humanity or Legality?
Dean Baker
Patents and the Pandemic, Again
Puja Bhattacharjee
Under the Over in a Time of Cyclone and Corona
Andrea Mazzarino
The War Zone is America: a Military Spouse’s Perspective on Racism and Armed Violence in the United States
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Cooling After CO2 Shutoff at +1.5°C
Michael Welton
Hopes Quashed: The Sudan Uprisings
Arnold August
If Trump is Thinking About a Meeting With Maduro, What about Trudeau?
Ari Rottenberg
The NBA Should Join the Struggle Against Institutionalized Racism
Elliot Sperber
C.O.N.Y. — Commune of New York 
June 22, 2020
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Trading One Uniform for Another: Can Police Be “De-Militarized” When So Many Cops Are Military Veterans?
Fiore Longo
Do Black Lives Matter to Big Conservation Groups?
Robert Hunziker
The Final 100 Seconds
David Altheide
Everyday Poverty Crises
Kathleen Wallace
To Make Crime, Create Laws
John Feffer
Playing the Mao Card
J.P. Linstroth
Why Race is Everything in America
Thomas Knapp
No, We’re Not All Antifa Now. But We Should Be.
M. G. Piety
GenderGate and the End of Philosophy
Sonali Kolhatkar
If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?
Mesha Jefferson
Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s UN Security Council Loss Shows Its Foreign Policy Weaknesses and Might Embolden a Reform Movement
Laura Flanders
What Lies Ahead: Tulsa 1921 or Somewhere We Haven’t Built Yet? 
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail