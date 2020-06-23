Home
June 23, 2020
Richard Pryor How Capitalism Promotes Racism
More articles by:
CP Editor
June 23, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo: Loathsome Peas in a Pod
Vijay Prashad
Billions of Children are Being Punished by the Pandemic
Marshall Auerback
Let’s Make Sure We Get the Green New Deal Right
Katie Fite
Savagery in the Great Basin
Lee Camp
These 3 Studies Can Prove To Anyone That Systemic Racism Is Very Very Real
Patrick Cockburn
The BoJo Follies
Richard C. Gross
Rally Fiasco
Nick Licata
Supreme Court DACA Decision: Was It More Concerned About Humanity or Legality?
Dean Baker
Patents and the Pandemic, Again
Puja Bhattacharjee
Under the Over in a Time of Cyclone and Corona
Andrea Mazzarino
The War Zone is America: a Military Spouse’s Perspective on Racism and Armed Violence in the United States
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Cooling After CO2 Shutoff at +1.5°C
Michael Welton
Hopes Quashed: The Sudan Uprisings
Arnold August
If Trump is Thinking About a Meeting With Maduro, What about Trudeau?
Ari Rottenberg
The NBA Should Join the Struggle Against Institutionalized Racism
Elliot Sperber
C.O.N.Y. — Commune of New York
June 22, 2020
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Trading One Uniform for Another: Can Police Be “De-Militarized” When So Many Cops Are Military Veterans?
Fiore Longo
Do Black Lives Matter to Big Conservation Groups?
Robert Hunziker
The Final 100 Seconds
David Altheide
Everyday Poverty Crises
Kathleen Wallace
To Make Crime, Create Laws
John Feffer
Playing the Mao Card
J.P. Linstroth
Why Race is Everything in America
Thomas Knapp
No, We’re Not All Antifa Now. But We Should Be.
M. G. Piety
GenderGate and the End of Philosophy
Sonali Kolhatkar
If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?
Mesha Jefferson
Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s UN Security Council Loss Shows Its Foreign Policy Weaknesses and Might Embolden a Reform Movement
Laura Flanders
What Lies Ahead: Tulsa 1921 or Somewhere We Haven’t Built Yet?
Jill Richardson
A Ridiculous Debate on Sexual Orientation, But a Welcome Ruling
Martha Burk
Child Care in the Time of COVID-19
Karen Dolan
A Huge Victory in the Fight for Equality
Desiree Hellegers
Koan: In Memory of Thích Quảng Đức
Weekend Edition
June 19, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Nick Alexandrov
Twin Histories: Segregation and Police Violence in Minneapolis
Ishmael Reed
Why Killer Cops Go Free
Rob Urie
The Necessity of Rebellion
Richard D. Wolff
How Workers Can Win the Class War Being Waged Against Them
Yoav Litvin
Living the Panther Dream – An Interview with Black Panther Party Veteran Member Aaron Dixon
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Nothing But Rednecks for 400 Years, If You Check
Conn Hallinan
Tipping the Nuclear Dominos
Bruce E. Levine
Lesser of Two Evils: Chomsky vs. Greenwald . . . and the Ignored Factor
Andrew Levine
Unsimple Twists of Fate in an Election Year, a Pandemic Year, and Year Four of Donald Trump
Pete Dolack
The Political Economy of Covid-19
Peter Blackmer
Policing Protest: the Dangers of Media Bias During Urban Uprisings
Roger Harris
Containing the Black Lives Matter Movement: Democrats and Republicans Play Good Cop/Bad Cop
