FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 17, 2020

Structural Racism

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

Senate Republicans may be at a crossroad in their unwavering fealty to a bunkered racist Donald Trump as his chances of re-election appear to be dimming.

His approval rating has sagged because of increasing public dissatisfaction with his complete mishandling of the pandemic, his incendiary stance toward peaceful nationwide demonstrations for major police reform and disgust by respected generals for using the military as a political prop as if he were a dictator.

Example: The latest Washington Post-Schar School poll said 61 percent said they disapprove of Trump’s handling of the protests with 35 percent approving.

Republicans have the chance to side with the pull of the people and support sweeping legislation that would rein in police use of excessive force, forbid chokeholds, outlaw discrimination against African-Americans and ban state and local laws that protect police for misconduct.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, whose grip on his chamber is as tight as a cop’s handcuff on a thief, wants a conservative alternative to the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 proposed by the Congressional Black Caucus in the House.

The legislation, years in the making, follows through on massive protests of police brutality ignited by the May 25 suffocation of George Floyd of Minneapolis, a black man held down in the street by officer Derek Chauvin’s right knee as three other officers shied from trying to save his life. Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder, the others with aiding and abetting it.

Police have killed 5,400 people since 2015, including 463 through the first week of June this year alone, The Washington Post reported. Nearly half of the total fatalities were white, it said.

The GOP has been the party of law and order since the days of President Richard M. Nixon, who struggled against overwhelming raucous anti-Vietnam War demonstrations during the late 1960s and early ‘70s. But now Republicans are challenged by a president who demanded protesters be cleared near the White House so he could cross a park and pose with a Bible in front of a church after he, his wife and teen son emerged from a bunker. That generated more protests favoring Black Lives Matter.

If progress is to be made ending racial profiling, resolving pernicious injustices against equality going back centuries, much will need to change among the white power structure even as the population inexorably shifts to a non-white majority. The mainstream media already has come out blatantly accusing Republicans of a racist bias.

“They (Democrats) should be rushing to engage this battle, for as the nation grapples with George Floyd’s killing and what to do about persistent police brutality, this much has become clear: There is structural racism in the Republican Party,” wrote Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank June 9.

The Urban Institute’s definition of structural racism: “Throughout this country’s history, the hallmarks of American democracy – opportunity, freedom, and prosperity – have been largely reserved for white people through the intentional exclusion and oppression of people of color.”

Congressional Republicans whose publicly uncritical backing of a wayward president should be aware that many white voters have seized the day and empathize with the Black Lives Matter movement. They have marched with African-Americans to demand changes in the way police confront the black minority, which is about 13 percent of the population.

Eleanor Holmes Norton, who is Washington, D.C.’s representative in Congress, readily took note of white support for BLM. “So many white people have taken this to heart,” The New York Times quoted her.

The winds of change may be blowing so strong that racist remarks from Trump such as his denigration of Mexicans when he ran for president in 2015 no longer may be acceptable. What his “America First” campaign slogan really means is whites first.

Severe inequality in America, first widely recognized by the disparate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on black communities then again more viciously by the Floyd killing and the demonstrations that followed in about 700 cities, starkly illustrated what anyone with a sense of decency has known for a very long time: whites have lived with and encouraged insidious racism.

“I’m here,” Floyd’s younger brother, Philonise, told the House Judiciary Committee June 10, “to ask you to make it stop.”

It won’t be easy.

Racism has been built into this country since 20 black slaves arrived in the Pilgrim colony of Jamestown, Virginia, in 1619, 157 years before the Declaration of Independence served notice that it was “self-evident” that all men are created equal. It was written principally by slave owner Thomas Jefferson, our third president.

Words on parchment, no action required to enforce what surely is self-evident.

Racism still is alive like a virus in a good part of the white world’s DNA despite the 13th Amendment to the Constitution that abolished slavery in 1865.   Here’s an example from The Texas Tribune of June 6:

The Austin-based media organization said that on June 5 “five GOP county chairs were facing backlash for sharing racist social posts.” It identified seven other chairs who shared similar sentiment. It said some of the chairs of Texas’ biggest counties suggested Floyd’s death “was staged to erode black support” for Trump. Typical rightwing conspiratorial crap.

But if this diverse and polarized country of “we the people” can come together to endorse same-sex marriage and tolerate a gay mayor running for president, it can resolve the bitter divisions embedded in racism.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Richard C. Gross

Richard C. Gross, a career journalist at home and abroad, retired as the opinion page editor of The Baltimore Sun.

New from
CounterPunch

June 17, 2020
Kenneth Surin
What Trump Continues to Say (About the Plague)
Richard C. Gross
Structural Racism
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Three Populists and Three Women
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Fight Against Racism and Repression Reaches New Heights
John Feffer
Emperor Trump Now Stands Partially Naked
Dean Baker
Nonsense About China That “Everybody” Knows
Howard Lisnoff
Nonviolent and Violent Protest
Jason Kerzinski
Reforming the Police and Jails of New Orleans: an Interview With Sade Dumas
John Kendall Hawkins
Band of Brothers, Tangled Up in Blue
Chuck Collins
Move Charity Dollars to the Front Lines
Binoy Kampmark
Woked in Fright: The Brief Banning of Fawlty Towers
June 16, 2020
Dan Wakefield
From Emmett Till to George Floyd
Melvin Goodman
Donald Trump: Finally Caught Crossing A Red Line
Patrick Cockburn
British Leaders Have No Idea How Bad Slavery Was
Vijay Prashad
Who Deserves a Nobel Prize During a Pandemic?
Joe Allen
The Return of the ‘Hamburgs’? White Vigilantes, the Chicago Police, and Anti-Fascism in Chicago
Jonah Raskin
Cold War Bully: the Life and Crimes of Roy Cohn
Manuel García, Jr.
Living With Global Warming
F. Elizabeth Dahab
Systemic Racism and the Killing of Rayshard Brooks
Sam Pizzigati
The Rich are Defunding Our Democracy
Dean Baker
The Unemployment Insurance System is Badly Broken
Basav Sen
Cyclone Amphan is a Warning for the United States
Mike Hastie
Not the Way It Was: Spike Lee’s Shallow Film on Viet Nam
Binoy Kampmark
Trump at West Point: Un-Policing the World
Elliot Sperber
Dirty Hairy 
June 15, 2020
Rob Urie
Police Killings are a Political Tactic
Dan Kovalik
The Military Must be De-Funded Along with the Police
Nick Turse
Will the Death of George Floyd Mark the Rebirth of America?
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Cut Overseas Police Training Programs
Shelby Seth
Dismantling a Complex Ideology: Thoughts on the BLM Movement
Jonathan Cook
Symbols are Invested with Power. Don’t Dismiss the Importance of Toppling a Statue
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Turkey’s Big Bet Has Put Libya in Center of a Global Power Struggle
Ralph Nader
Moving Street Protests from Futility to Utility
Cesar Chelala
The Day President Kennedy (Almost) Broke the Embargo on Cuba
Nick Pemberton
The United States Needs Black Nationalism, Now
Diallo Brooks
A Bittersweet Juneteenth
Ken Makin
Defund the Police, Invest in Communities
Erik Molvar
The “Restoration Grazing” Argument Fell Flat in Court
Graham Peebles
Reinvigorating the UN?
John G. Russell
In Other Words
Weekend Edition
June 12, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Bruce Jackson
Buffalo Cops—And All the Other Cops
Mark Schuller
Unmasking Racial Terror and Seeing Whiteness
Michael Yates
Police are the Enemy Within
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Antifa: the Feds and Their Long History of Subversion
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Ring of the Truncheon Thing
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail