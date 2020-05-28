  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

SPRING FUNDRAISER

Is it time for our Spring fundraiser already? If you enjoy what we offer, and have the means, please consider donating. The sooner we reach our modest goal, the faster we can get back to business as (un)usual. Please, stay safe and we’ll see you down the road.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 28, 2020

To Students and Teachers Targeted by the Israel Lobby

by

University students and instructors periodically drop into my inbox with stories of repression and reprisal for having criticized Israel—or merely for having spoken favorably of Palestinians.  In some cases, faculty have been demoted or fired, or have been denied tenure.  In other cases, they’ve lost funding or opportunities to publish.  They’ve been threatened, if only implicitly (plenty of times the threat is explicit).  Students have been profiled by websites aiming to destroy their careers (pro-Israel zealots are expert snitches) or subject to some kind of disciplinary action.

People so targeted want to know how to respond.  Unfortunately, there’s no formula for surviving a Zionist smear campaign.  Those campaigns are well-organized and find a receptive audience among administrators possessed of an impulse to capitulation.  It’s possible to escape smear campaigns, likely even, but doing so requires fortitude and confidence.

Hundreds of activists and intellectuals targeted for punishment have shown that Zionist operatives warrant no kind of awe.  They are loudmouth reactionaries more worthy of disdain than accommodation.  While nothing is guaranteed, practical steps exist to minimize the negative outcomes of defamation and censure.  If anything, I hope the following suggestions will mitigate the stress good people often suffer for empathizing with the dispossessed in an industry that so deftly rewards obedience to power.

—Document all interaction with administrators and antagonists, no matter how banal.  Yes, it’s a pain in the ass.  Loading people down with unremunerated labor is part of the calculation.  But a comprehensive record will be extremely helpful if you end up in court or some kind of disciplinary hearing.

—Plan on ending up in court or some kind of disciplinary hearing.  Chances are strong that it won’t happen, but proceed as if it will. Think of it less as a material reality than a pragmatic outlook.  What kind of case will you have if it’s arbitrated in a hostile system?  How will people with conventional minds interpret the wording of your tweets and statements?  Assume a worst-case scenario and put together a survival strategy according to that assumption.

—Explain your situation to trusted colleagues (preferably in your institution).  Their support and feedback will be a blessing.

—Having a lawyer is good, but a good lawyer isn’t easy to find.  Start researching contract and/or higher education attorneys that practice in your area.  Contact a few if things begin to escalate.  A lawyer that understands Zionist repression is optimal.

—Don’t ever believe an upper administrator who proclaims to be looking after your best interests.

—Students:  enlist the help of faculty on your campus who brand as radical.  Make them prove their bona fides.

—Gather materials that show you to be a good teacher, researcher, and/or community member.

—Write a rigorous defense of the comments or actions that drew negative attention.  (For instance, I was once pilloried for saying I wish all West Bank settlers would go missing.  In response, I produced a body of material illustrating how Israel’s illegal settlement of the West Bank causes massive suffering and inequality.)

–Reach out to friends.  Emotional support is critical.  Don’t worry about imposing.  Any decent friend will be glad to offer support.

—Nobody’s obliging you to speak on behalf of any oppressed community, but if you choose to do it, then do it well.  Ditch the soft imperialist shit that excites so many Western academics and channel the sensibilities of the dispossessed.  Earn your punishment.

—In public interchange, focus on the facts of Zionist colonization.  Israel serially violates international law and the human rights conventions to which it is a signatory.  A huge documentary record details eight decades of war crimes and ethnic cleansing.  Your antagonists would love to transform the issue into a referendum on your incivility.  Implicate their support of massive, demonstrable violence, instead.

—Beware the climbers who will attach themselves to you the second they detect a spotlight.  No matter what they say, no matter how nice they sound, you are nothing more to them than a disembodied source of social capital, a nebulous commodity fit for extraction—or else to provide credibility for a rich kids’ club pretending to be a leftist political community.  Stick with people you know to be principled.  Trust your instinct.

—Gentle reminder:  in the end, it’s not about self-gratification, but the well-being of a people suffering military occupation.

—Don’t apologize.  It will only embolden your tormentors.  (Besides, nobody should ever apologize for condemning atrocities.)

—Contact relevant groups—USACBI, Palestine Legal, AAUP, and so forth—and let them know what’s happening.

—Have an op-ed or two ready to go.

—Remind yourself that devotion to justice is a greater accomplishment than any reward conferred by the ruling class.

—If this all sounds like a tremendous hassle, well…it is.  Disrupting your ability to work (in terms of both livelihood and organizing) is baked into repression; in turn, disruption is an essential feature of struggle.  Liberation and labor are inseparable.  Plan on being inconvenienced.

—Most important:  after another long day of surviving mendacity, sleep easily.  You’ve earned that right.  Enjoy the hell out of it.

This essay first appeared on Steve Salaita’s No Flags, No Slogans blog.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Steven Salaita

New from
CounterPunch

May 28, 2020
Steven Salaita
To Students and Teachers Targeted by the Israel Lobby
David Rosen
Silence=Death: Larry Kramer, RIP
Dean Baker
Restaurants in the Pandemic
Martin Billheimer
There is No Vacation Anymore
Jesse Jackson
It’s Time for Bold Responses to a Stark Crisis
Deborah Toler
Is Stacey Abrams Progressive?
Binoy Kampmark
Budget Cockups in the Time of Coronavirus
May 27, 2020
Ipek S. Burnett
The Irony of American Freedom 
Paul Street
Life in Hell: Online Teaching
Vijay Prashad
Why Iran’s Fuel Tankers for Venezuela Are Sending Shudders Through Washington
Lawrence Davidson
National Values: Reality or Propaganda?
Ramzy Baroud
Why Does Israel Celebrate Its Terrorists: Ben Uliel and the Murder of the Dawabsheh Family
Sam Pizzigati
The Inefficient and Incredibly Lucrative Coronavirus Vaccine Race
Mark Ashwill
Vietnam Criticized for Its First-Round Victory Over COVID-19
David Rovics
A Note from the Ministry of Staple Guns
Binoy Kampmark
One Rule for Me and Another for Everyone Else: The Cummings Coronavirus Factor
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s Seat at the UN Security Council May be Coveted But is Far From a Sure Bet
Erik Molvar
Should Federal Public Lands be Prioritized for Renewable Energy Development?
R. G. Davis
Fascism: Is it Too Extreme a Label?
Gene Glickman
A Comradely Letter: What’s a Progressive to Do?
Jonathan Power
The Attacks on China Must Stop
John Kendall Hawkins
The Asian Pivot
May 26, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump Administration and the Washington Post: Picking Fights Together
John Kendall Hawkins
The Gods of Small Things
Patrick Cockburn
Governments are Using COVID-19 Crisis to Crush Free Speech
George Wuerthner
Greatest Good is to Preserve Forest Carbon
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Covid-19 Conspiracies of German Neo-Nazis
Henry Giroux
Criminogenic Politics as a Form of Psychosis in the Age of Trump
John G. Russell
TRUMP-20: The Other Pandemic
John Feffer
Trump’s “Uncreative Destruction” of the US/China Relationship
John Laforge
First US Citizen Convicted for Protests at Nuclear Weapons Base in Germany
Ralph Nader
Donald Trump, Resign Now for America’s Sake: This is No Time for a Dangerous, Law-breaking, Bungling, Ignorant Ship Captain
James Fortin – Jeff Mackler
Killer Capitalism’s COVID-19 Back-to-Work Imperative
Binoy Kampmark
Patterns of Compromise: The EasyJet Data Breach
Howard Lisnoff
If a Covid-19 Vaccine is Discovered, It Will be a Boon to Military Recruiters
David Mattson
Grizzly Bears are Dying and That’s a Fact
Thomas Knapp
The Banality of Evil, COVID-19 Edition
May 25, 2020
Marshall Auerback
If the Federal Government Won’t Fund the States’ Emergency Needs, There is Another Solution
Michael Uhl
A Memory Fragment of the Vietnam War
Anthony Pahnke – Jim Goodman
Make a Resilient, Localized Food System Part of the Next Stimulus
Barrie Gilbert
The Mismanagement of Wildlife in Utah Continues to be Irrational and a National Embarrassment.
Dean Baker
The Sure Way to End Concerns About China’s “Theft” of a Vaccine: Make it Open
Thom Hartmann
The Next Death Wave from Coronavirus Will Be the Poor, Rural and White
Phil Knight
Killer Impact
Paul Cantor
Memorial Day 2020 and the Coronavirus
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail