Memorial Day 2020 and the Coronavirus

This year I won’t be attending the annual memorial ceremony in Richard Kemper Memorial Park as I have been wont to do for the better part of a century. Unfortunately it, along with parades and picnics and similar Memorial Day events everywhere, has been canceled.

Richard Kemper, my uncle, was killed on August 5, 1944 in the Battle of the Hedgerows. After he was killed my Grandparents, Adolph and Helen Kemper, purchased land adjoining Mamaroneck High School in Mamaroneck, N.Y., placed a monument on the land on which Richard’s name and the names of 97 other men and one woman from the community killed in World War II were engraved, and dedicated it to the school district as a park in their honor.

Then in a dedication ceremony on May 25, 1947 West Point Graduate and Commander of Fort Slocum, Colonel Bernard Lentz said, “In presenting this Park to the people of Mamaroneck you have seen to it that the heroes of yesterday will not be pushed out of our recollection or the recollection of the generations of boys and girls who will be receiving the blessings of liberty in the shape of an American common school education.”

So what would I say if I could stand in the park on May 25, 2020, nearly three quarters of a century later, and speak to the latest generation of those boys and girls? I would say: