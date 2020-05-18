FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 18, 2020

For Trump, It’s Mission Accomplished

by

“We have met the moment and we have prevailed,” Donald Trump said at a news briefing May 11. “The moment” is quite a departure from Dr. Anthony Fauci’s idea that “the virus determines the timeline,” and from his caution that “we’re not out of the woods yet.” Fauci’s points seem incontrovertible, but not in Trump world, where the only thing that matters is his reelection. From now to November 4, we can expect Trump to focus on satisfying his two bases: for the white nationalists, touting restrictions on immigrants and refugees, supporting anti-closing protests, and derailing the rest of Obama’s environmental agenda; for Wall Street, reassuring the stock market and pushing reluctant governors to reopen the economy.

There is a third element—the underside—of Trump’s strategy, which includes welcoming Russian election interference, berating China (and Biden’s “softness” on China), and attacking Democratic governors for going slow on reopening in a deliberate effort to bring about his defeat in November. This last element sets him up to cry foul if he loses: “It was rigged.”

Knowing he’s down in the polls and mired in one of the country’s worst calamities, with 80,000 deaths and over 30 million unemployed so far, Trump has only one option if he is to win in November: convince Americans that it’s patriotic to get back to work, never mind the risk of “needless suffering and death” (Fauci). After all, at one time 150,000 or more were predicted to die, so we’re ahead of the game, Trump will proclaim. America became great by making money and watching the upticks in the stock market, not huddling in one’s home. All his recent statements—his lies, actually—point in that direction. As Trump said May 11:

“The numbers are really coming down very substantially, and this weekend was one of the lowest we’ve had. The numbers are coming down very rapidly — all throughout the country, by the way.”

“America leads the world in testing, …nearly double the number of any other country.”

“If people want to get tested, they get tested.” “But for the most part, they shouldn’t want to get tested. There’s no reason.” (nota bene: A Harvard Global Health Institute team said last week that the US should be testing at least 900,000 people a day by May 15. Trump has announced that the current number is about 300,000 tests per day.)

Of course we are by now used to Desperate Donald’s politics of distraction. But we should never doubt his cutthroat political instincts. His perversion of patriotism cannot stand. Joe Biden must forcefully deliver the message that health security is national security, that Main Street and not Wall Street deserves the biggest share of government financial support, and that the new administration will rebuild the health care, environmental, and social justice structures that Trump has torn down. That’s the patriotic thing to do, and that’s what a true national leader does.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mel Gurtov

Mel Gurtov is Professor Emeritus of Political Science at Portland State University, Editor-in-Chief of Asian Perspective, an international affairs quarterly and blogs at In the Human Interest.

New from
CounterPunch

May 18, 2020
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Megalomania and Boris Johnson’s Incompetence Have Only Increased in COVID Pandemic
Karl Grossman
The Coming Nuclear Menace: Hypersonic Missiles
Benjamin Willis
Unsettling Noises: Locked Down in Queens
Evaggelos Vallianatos
War and Power in Classical Greece: Lessons for Superpowers and the World
Rev. William Alberts
Unmasking the “Wartime President”
Richard C. Gross
Fauci Saves
Rashid Nuri
Covid-19, Big Ag and the Failing Food System
Abdallah El Harif – Vijay Prashad
The Bouficha Appeal: Universal Call for Humanity to End Militarism and Stop War
Mel Gurtov
For Trump, It’s Mission Accomplished
Wim Laven
Caring About the Murder of Ahmaud Arbery
Howard Lisnoff
Staying Above Water During the Pandemic
Douglas Bevington
Taking the Air out of Balloon Pollution: Grassroots Environmental Activist of the Year Danielle Vosburgh
Marshall Sahlins
Reopen the  Economy; or Charge of the Right Brigade
Weekend Edition
May 15, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Conn Hallinan
War and Plagues: Military Spending During a Pandemic
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Unmasked and Anonymous
Rob Urie
Democrats, Racism, and the Future
Tony McKenna
El Diego: the Two Lives of Maradona
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed Hasn’t Spent a Dime Yet for Main Street Versus $735 Billion for Wall Street
Eve Ottenberg
The Covid-19 Testing Fiasco
Paul Street
Dark Winter? Honey Badger Trump Don’t Care
Winslow Wheeler
Do the Most Severe Lockdowns Coincide to the Highest COVID-19 Death Rates?
Ariel Gold
My Israeli Nemesis is Moving to America
Dean Baker
Corruption and the Pandemic Bailout
Patricio Zamorano
Guaidó and the Failed Military Operation Against Venezuela: a Story of Betrayal and Financial Corruption
W. T. Whitney
For Cuba and Venezuela, US Silence May Not Be Golden
Andrew Levine
Vice President Kamala Harris?
Ron Jacobs
Workingman’s Blues (COVID 19 Version)
Michael Barker
COVID-19 Planning: Is It Time to Nationalize Big Pharma?
Mateo Pimentel
Not Liberty, Happiness
Louis Proyect
How Economic Misery Helped Fuel the Syrian War
Ramzy Baroud
Arabs, UN Must Move to Swiftly Protect the Status of Palestinian Refugees
Nick Pemberton
Rearranging Desires Amidst Climate Catastrophe, COVID Chaos, and Capitalist Calamity
Brett Wilkins
Veterans Exposed in Cold War Bioweapons Testing Still Awaiting Answers — and Help
Prabir Purkayastha
Why Capitalism Can’t Cure Global Pandemics
Don Fitz
Can We Simultaneously Oppose Bayer/Monsanto’s Biotechnology and Support Cuba’s Interferon Alpha 2B?
Macdonald Stainsby
Socialism and Collective Responses: Attacking Venezuela in a Pandemic
Rick Baum
Simple Solution to California’s Anticipated $54 Billion Budget Deficit
Manuel García, Jr.
End Game for Green Utopia
Negin Owliaei
Reopening the Economy is a Death Sentence for Workers
Janice Li – Svante Myrick
Facing Down Bigotry and a Pandemic
Ted Dace
A Tale of Two Viruses
Kirk Robinson
Yellowstone to Uintas Connection
Jon Hochschartner
Racism, Animal Rights and Eugene Debs
Sandy Smith-Nonini
To Re-Open Safely We Need a “Health Force” of Disease Detectives
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
For People, Planet & Peace: Interview with Lisa Savage, Ind. Candidate for Senate in Maine
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail