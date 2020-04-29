FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 29, 2020

Feed Sonoma: Agricultural Cooperatives will help save the world

by

Tim Page, co-founder of Feed Sonoma.

“Building a new world in the shell of the old.”

– IWW slogan

Co-operation will save the world, and so will co-operatives like “Feed Sonoma,” a farmer-worker owned co-op in the making said to be the first of its kind in the state of California. The California Center for Cooperative Development, which is based in Davis, has been working overtime to sell the idea of co-operatives. Tim Page, the co-founder of Feed Sonoma, calls himself “the facilitator of goodness.” He has bought into the notion of cooperation big time. A bit of a prankster as well as a fellow with bushels of business savvy, he’s performing a hell of a lot of good these days. Once a week for the past six weeks, I have purchased a $35 box with veggies and fruits from Feed Sonoma, which has been growing like crazy during the pandemic.

Like me, thousands of hungry families eager for fresh produce have signed up online for boxes filled with little gem romaine lettuce, radishes, kale, savory spinach, white turnips, spearmint, Valencia oranges and smoked salt which makes everything taste a little bit better. Customers pick up boxes at a dozen or so distribution points, from Healdsburg to the town of Sonoma and all the way to Oakland. With the arrival of summer, there will be strawberries and much more in each and every box.

During the last few weeks, sales have jumped from 90 boxes to 450 and then to 1800. The goal is 4,000. Eighty farmers participate, including Paul Wirtz who says, “Tim makes it financially feasible and leaves it up to me to decide what to grow.”

Joe Hill would join Feed Sonoma, and so would Big Bill Haywood and his brothers and sisters in the IWW.

Page, whom I have known for the past four years, wants to make the world a better place, box-by-box, by vegetable Eighty or so local farmers, from Sonoma to Petaluma and beyond are helping him, as he helps himself, along with the subscribers to FEED Sonoma, and its masked employees who fill boxes twice a week at a big (14,000 square-foot) warehouse near Penngrove. Ever since March, Page has been working 15-hour days, six days a week, and without a sales or a marketing team, though he relies on Instagram and a newsletter to inform customers. Word-of-mouth helps more than anything else.

“We’re not yet perfect,” Page tells me. “Sometimes subscribers get the wrong box and sometimes spinach gets bruised.”  “We want to feed all the people,” Page says as we sit in the shade outside the warehouse. “We don’t only want to supply elite restaurants.” Last week Solful, the Sebastopol cannabis dispensary, bought boxes for all its employees. “Sonoma is not the only beautiful place in the world with real agricultural diversity,” Page says. “There are others like it, from the Pacific Northwest to New Zealand. But Sonoma is definitely one of them. We want it to continue to be an agricultural powerhouse.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonah Raskin

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 29, 2020
Paul Street
Coronavirus Capitalism and “Exceptional” America  
Melvin Goodman
Trump Takes His War on Intelligence to a New Level
Nick Pemberton
A Different Kind of COVID-19 Protest
Ron Jacobs
Wild in the Streets? Mayday 1971
Ramzy Baroud - Romana Rubeo
Will the Coronavirus Change the World? On Gramsci’s ‘Interregnum’ and Zizek’s Ethnocentric Philosophy
Subhankar Banerjee
COVID-19 Lights Up Biological Annihilation
Dana Johnson
A Big Win for the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and a Call to Protect Wolves and Wilderness in Idaho
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s Recuperation at His Prime Ministerial Country Estate
Dean Baker
On the Recovery From the COVID-19 Shutdown
Jesse Jackson
Let Prisoners Go During COVID-19 pandemic
George Wuerthner
Are “Temporary Roads” Ecologically Invisible?
Binoy Kampmark
Threatening the Governors: Barr’s Commercial and Civil Liberties Brief
Jonah Raskin
Feed Sonoma: Agricultural Cooperatives will help save the world
Martin Billheimer
In the American Snake Oil Stain
Scott Owen
Baking Cakes, Coronavirus and Survival Through Turbulent Times
April 28, 2020
Norbert Ross
The Luxury to Fear COVID-19
Tom Clifford
Beijing in the Time of COVID-19
Alexander Cockburn
Biden the Lout
Prabir Purkayastha
Public Health and Private Profits Under COVID-19 Pandemic
Lucia Santina Ribisi
We Need Healing From Our Oil-Addicted Society
Walden Bello
The Corporate Food System is Making the Coronavirus Crisis Worse
Howie Hawkins
Ranked-Choice Voting: An Idea Whose Time Has Come
Jack Heyman – Jan Norden
Let Cruise Workers Off the Death Ships Now!
Leslie Gregory
COVID-19 From the Front Lines
Patrick Cockburn
Can Boris Johnson’s Government Survive the COVID-19 Crisis Their Mistakes Exacerbated?
Dean Baker
Saving Journalism Will Require Some New Thinking
James Phillips
COVID-19 and Central America: a Learning Moment?
Dilip Hiro
The COVID-19 Chronology From Hell
Roger Harris
Trump and Biden Trade China Hit Pieces: Distinctions without a Difference
Gary Leupp
“A Plague On Both Your Houses”
Erik Molvar
The Public Wants Ranchers Out of Point Reyes National Seashore
Laura Finley
Save Lives Now, Don’t Wait to Kill
Lauren Novosat
Hard Lessons: the COVID-19 Bailout and College Students
Binoy Kampmark
Gossiping Over Kim Jong-Un
April 27, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Record Inequality, COVID-19, and the Crisis of the Have-Nots
Richard D. Wolff
Capitalism Can’t Be Repaired, Coronavirus Shows Its Huge Weaknesses
Anita Lekic
A Small-Town Pharmacy in Europe’s Westernmost Country Confronts Covid-19
Chuck Churchill
The Big Lie Triumphant
David Rosen
Sex Life in the Time of the 21st Century Plague
Robert Fisk
Pompeo, Gantz and the End of the Two-State Solution
Paul Edwards
The Deadliest Pandemic
Laura Flanders
Covid by the Numbers
Michael Donnelly
The Meltdown of the Careerist Greens
B. Nimri Aziz
Have Nepal’s People Managed a Healthy Breakthrough in the Covid-19 Crisis?
J.P. Linstroth
Covid-19, Georgia and a State of Fear
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail