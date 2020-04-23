FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 23, 2020

Stop the Pandemic Profiteers

by

Wartime profiteering has been as common in our country as war itself.

Indeed, during the American Revolution assorted corrupt merchants and traders lined their pockets by controlling the supply and jacking up the prices on various goods they sold to the Continental Army and to the general public.

Often though, feisty colonials struck back at the gougers.

In 1777, for example, when a Boston merchant was found to be hoarding imports of coffee and sugar to create an artificial shortage so he could charge exorbitant prices to the area’s families, a band of enraged Bean Town women took matters into their own hands — they beat up the guy and confiscated his stock.

It’s time for indignant citizens today to confront a new breed of shameful greed merchants: pandemic profiteers.

Such corporate scammers as Boeing, American Airlines, and Marriott have rushed to Washington, shoving aside millions of devastated victims of the COVID-19 crisis to demand that corporations be first in line for a massive government rescue.

Take Boeing. Its lobbyists brazenly swarmed the Capitol pleading for $60 billion from taxpayers to protect its profits after they spent their last big tax break buying back their own stock. Please!

Rather than being laughed out of town, Boeing and its fellow socialist capitalists have been handed a half-trillion-dollars of our money.

Which corporations will be favored? No telling. How much would each get? They’ll tell us later, maybe. What’s the criteria? Don’t ask. What about their workers and suppliers? Let them apply for food stamps. Aren’t you cutting food stamps? Shhh.

Democrats had enough moral fortitude to block some of the grossest giveaways in the Republicans’ $500 billion corporate boondoggle. But the greedy, profiteering giants should not have been given a single dime until the real and urgent needs of the people are met.

Profiteers should be last in line — or turned over to descendants of those Boston women from 1777.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jim Hightower

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 23, 2020
Jim Hightower
Stop the Pandemic Profiteers
Mimi Harris, Philip Locker and Evan Seitchik
After Bernie: It’s Time to Start Talking About a Democratic Socialist Party
Chuck Collins
“Sorry We Missed You”: Ken Loach Exposes the Holes in the Gig Economy
Howard Lisnoff
Our Revolution or Our Capitulation?
Gary Leupp
Talking Points for the “End the Shutdown” Protesters
John Kendall Hawkins
Have You Hugged Your Copper Today?
April 22, 2020
Charles Pierson
We Won’t Stop COVID-19 with “Chickenpox Parties”
Patrick Howlett-Martin
France and COVID-19: Incompetence and Conceit
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Origin of Plagues: From Mao to Trump
Ralph Nader
Stopping Trump’s Demonic Reversals of the Long-term Benefits of the First Earth Day April 22, 1970
Dean Baker
The Washington Post’s Debt Cult
Peter Harrison
Does the Theoretical Arrow Fired by Jane Goodall End at the Feet of Jair Bolsonaro?
Kent Paterson
Mexican Workers Strike For Paid Home Leave
Ted Rall
Don’t Worry, Everything Will Get Back to “Normal”
John Horning
Earth Day 2020: a Vision for the Next 50 Years
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Monetary Justice
Robert Fisk
Russia is About to Face its Biggest Test Yet in Syria
Sam Pizzigati
Hey, You Guys at the Fed, Fix the Plumbing!
Jason Christensen
Ground-Breaking Study Shows Why Public Lands are Overgrazed: Case in Point, the High Uintas Wilderness
Frank Joyce
In Honor of Earth Day
Binoy Kampmark
Donald Trump’s Governor Problem
Rebecca Gordon
Strange Attractors: On Being Addicted to Trump and His Press Conferences
Bilal Hussain
Fighting COVID (and Repression) in Kashmir
Daryan Rezazad
The Deadly Denial Virus
April 21, 2020
Anthony DiMaggio
Coronavirus and Rightwing Rebellion: Retreading a Tired Narrative
Jonah Raskin
Covering Corona: Manufacturing Panic, Generating Junk News and More
Greg Moses
Young American Scholars: Give Them Their $6.25 Billion Already
Nilantha Ilangamuwa
Post-COVID-19: Yet Another Era to Evolve or Perish
Joseph Grosso
A View From a Pandemic: New York During COVID-19
John Feffer
The Next Pandemic
Ken Cole
The Carnage of Wolf Trapping in Idaho
Lawrence Davidson
Intimations of Barbarism
Ralph Nader
Cowardly Congress Chooses to be AWOL: Shouldn’t Our Elected Representatives be on the Job Providing Essential Services?
Paul Buhle
When Solidarity Mattered: the Seattle General Strike
John Perry
How the Nicaraguan Opposition Distorted the Government’s Response to COVID-19
Sonali Kolhatkar
Is There Any Better Time Than Now For a General Strike?
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Why the OPEC+ Deal is a Many-Splendored Thing
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Graham Peebles
Covid-19: The Rich, the Poor, the ‘Other’
Aakanksha
Locked Down with Cancer on Mumbai’s Footpaths
William A. Cohn
Orchestrated Amnesia
Rip Rense
Notes on Viral Separation
Elliot Sperber
Post Office Party
April 20, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s Beijing Problem: Starting a New Cold War
Patrick Cockburn
Trumpian Nationalists Have Met Their Match in COVID-19
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail