In CoronaLand

Nothing is true

All debts are forgiven —

The storming of the Bastille

Was a looting operatio

As the wind roars like a train

And sirens flood the street

A man fills up the stairwell

With howling — is joined by a dog

On the floor below

Their voices grow, and intertwine

Until they’re indistinct

Whatever may be happening

In April, they say, or May may

Be different come November

Like in 1917, in Petersburg

Remember