FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 14, 2020

If the Rich Trust in Hydroxychloroquine, Should We?

by

Donald Trump the president last Saturday became Donald Trump the pitchman. He didn’t pitch any policy. He pitched instead what some are calling a “game changer” in the war against coronavirus, an 85-year-old anti-malaria medicine known as hydroxychloroquine.

Exhorted Trump at his April 4 daily Covid-19 briefing: “What do you have to lose? Take it.”

On Sunday, the next day, Trump asked that same question — “What do you have to lose?” — five more times.

President Trump, this barrage of pitches had skeptical Americans wondering, what do you have to gain?

Turns out that the president and various players in his entourage have plenty to gain should hydroxychloroquine become the global go-to cure for coronavirus. The president himself, the New York Times reports, has “a small personal financial interest” in one brand-name version of hydroxychloroquine.

Major investors in the company that makes that version of the drug include an investment management company formerly run by Wilbur Ross, the Trump administration’s billionaire commerce secretary. Among other investors with a big-money stake in hydroxychloroquine: the billionaire money manager Ken Fisher, a prime-time contributor to Republican campaigns.

Another fanboy of hydroxychloroquine, Amneal Pharmaceuticals co-founder Chirag Patel, belongs to the Trump National Golf Course Bedminster in New Jersey and has golfed with Trump, news reports indicate, “at least twice since he became president.”

Salon reporter Bob Cesca helpfully points out that the top corporate manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, Novartis, spent about a year funneling $100,000 per month into “a reputed slush fund for Trump” managed by his personal lawyer Michael Cohen. That arrangement delivered $1 million worth of slush.

The investigative website Sludge, meanwhile, is reporting that a dark-money group co-founded by a billionaire Trump donor and bankrolled by Big Pharma’s trade association has been conducting a massive public outreach campaign pushing for hydroxychloroquine’s immediate counter-corona use.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Sam Pizzigati

Sam Pizzigati writes on inequality for the Institute for Policy Studies. His latest book:The Case for a Maximum Wage  (Polity). Among his other books on maldistributed income and wealth: The Rich Don’t Always Win: The Forgotten Triumph over Plutocracy that Created the American Middle Class, 1900-1970  (Seven Stories Press). 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
April 14, 2020
Ed Corcoran
Re-Engaging Russia
Sam Pizzigati
If the Rich Trust in Hydroxychloroquine, Should We?
J.P. Linstroth
COVID-19 and Amerindians
Judith Deutsch
Guilt and Impunity: Gaza and COVID-19
Howard Lisnoff
So Long, Bernie
Lawrence Wittner
Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Help Curb War and Militarism?
Dave Lindorff
John Prine and Bernie Sanders: Honoring Two Men Just Brought Down by the Coronavirus Pandemic
Gary Macfarland – Mike Garrity
Conservation Groups Will Sue Feds to Stop Massive Timber Sale in Critical Habitat for Snake River Steelhead
George Wuerthner
Depleted Forests
Chris Kuntz
Five Ways to Get Rid of Coronavirus
Elliot Sperber
In CoronaLand
April 13, 2020
Melvin Goodman
The President and His Mob: the Autopsy of Governance
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
A Basic Income Manifesto
Paul Street
Wisconsin: Electoral Politics Gone Lethal
Peter A. Coclanis
How to Convince the Recalcitrant That This Time Really is Different
Michael Hudson, Dirk Bezemer, Steve Kern and T. Sabri Öncü
The Use and Abuse of MMT
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Plague and Civilization
Ramzy Baroud
A Palestinian Guide to Surviving a Quarantine
Karyn Strickler
Biden Must Become the Climate-Commander-in-Chief
Chris Gilbert
Infected with Passivity: Letter from Catalonia
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Don’t Threaten Afghans…It Will Be Counterproductive
Ellen Birkett Lindeen
Do You Want to Wait Until One Hundred Years Later: The More Things Change, the More They Remain the Same
Danny Sjursen
The Price of Power and West Point’s Class of 1986
Ronnie Cummins
Apocalypse Now: Stop the Madness
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
UN Ceasefire Defines War As a Non-Essential Activity
David Swanson
Joe Biden is Your Enemy
Ted Rall
Moratoriums Won’t Save Us from the COVID-19 Depression
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange: One Year in Belmarsh
Christopher Brauchli
COVID-Masks for Halloween?
Jeff Mackler
The Demise of Bernie Sanders
Laura Flanders
Thank You, Bernie; Screw You, New York Times
Jill Richardson
Wisconsin’s Unconscionable Sham
Weekend Edition
April 10, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tony McKenna
The Last Refuge of a Scoundrel: Coronavirus and the British Establishment
Rob Urie
Capitalism, the State Religion
Lee Hall
Wet Markets and Wild Longings
Nancy Scheper-Hughes
Memoir: A Liberation Theology Stations of the Cross in Northeast Brazil
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Condition Our Condition Is In
Paul Street
Orange King COVID
Andrew Levine
Biden? Seriously?
Peter Harrison
The Last Humans…Or Why ‘Revolutionaries’ Should Drop their Millenarianism and Support Survival International
Helen Yaffe
Cuban Medical Science in the Service of Humanity
Ralph Nader
The Week We Should Not Forget for Our Own Sake
Ramzy Baroud
Solidarity in the Age of Coronavirus: What the Arabs Must Do
Martha Rosenberg
COVID-19 Reaches U.S. Slaughterhouses
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Wall Street’s Banks Could Profit by Millions on Coronavirus Deaths of Employees
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail