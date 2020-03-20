FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 20, 2020

Why the Developing World Cannot Flatten the Curve with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Beyond

by

The “developing world” is often left behind in the medical treatment of epidemics and other diseases, whether these are HIV-AIDS, Cholera, Black Fever, or Tuberculosis, and so on. These are the countries, what President Trump once called “sh**hole” countries, those in the southern hemisphere, below the Equator. To this day, they are still exploited by the first world for their natural resources and for their cheap labor through beneficial trade agreements with the first world, namely with the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. As medical anthropologist and physician Paul Farmer stated: “The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that is wrong with the world.”

In other words, when we speak of epidemics, and even pandemics like the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we must understand that medical care is unequal in our world today. We must understand that “power structures” control who gets medical care and who does not. We must understand that so-called “first world nations” will be treated for the Coronavirus and in all likelihood the “developing world” will be left behind.

All you have to do is travel to Haiti, or rural India, or Uganda, or a favela in Brazil, or a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon, and there you will encounter why such inequalities are all too evident. It does not have to be this way. However, what we know is that in our post-colonial world, the same sorts of inequities from the colonial world have remained, and most probably will continue to remain for the foreseeable future.

In his well-regarded book, Pathologies of Power: Health, Human Rights, and the New War on the Poor (2003, p. 6), Paul Farmer argues: “…The most basic right—the right to survive—is trampled in an age of great affluence, and…that the matter should be considered the most pressing one of our times. The drama, the tragedy, of the destitute sick concerns not only physicians and scholars who work among the poor but all who profess even a passing interest in human rights. It’s not much of a stretch to argue that anyone who wishes to be considered humane has ample cause to consider what it means to be sick and poor in the era of globalization and scientific advancement.”

We live in an age of extreme inequity. In the United States alone to reach the income of the top 1% would mean earnings of at least $500,000. When measuring varying regions and countries’ Gini coefficient of income, that is, the measure of income inequality, Latin America and Africa have the highest income inequalities. For example, Latin America and the Caribbean have a Gini of 48.82%, whereas Africa has a Gini of 44.26%, in comparison to the U.S. and Canada with a Gini of 37.07%. The top five countries with the highest Gini coefficients are: “1) Lesotho (0.632); 2) South Africa (0.625); 3) Haiti (0.605); 4) Botswana (0.605); and 5) Namibia (0.597).”

Given this, why are first world nations not responding more to the needs of developing nations and to lessen these disparities? The simple answer is that it is not in the interest of the first world to do so. Allowing for international mining concessions, international oil exploration, and labor exploitation, and many other private corporate interests, has become the norm for multinational corporations. Such economic leverage over developing countries and corporate power over leaders of such so-called third-world nations, provide needed cash flows to these emerging nations. Thereby, such relationships of power, similar to the colonial past, have continued unequal forms of dominance and control.

Hence, when we speak of this “new” pandemic, the health care structures in the developing world simply do not exist for dealing with the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Who will be building new hospitals in rural India, or Gambia, or Zimbabwe, or Haiti? Who will donate respiratory machines for those who succumb to the Coronavirus? Who will be providing test-kits to the most vulnerable in the developing world, and most importantly, who will care?

In 2018 statistics, East and Southern Africa is the region most affected by HIV-AIDS in the world and home to those with the largest population living with HIV-AIDS. This total, equals some 20.6 million people, and in the same year, 800,000 new people contracted the disease. While those dying of AIDS decreased by 40%, the World Health Organization (WHO), stated it was not near where it needed to be to decrease infection and mortality rates as a whole.

Another horrendous disease, is Leishmaniasis, which mostly affects impoverished populations, such as those in the Sudan. The disease in the Sudan is known as “Kala-Azar” or “Black Fever”. In one form of the disease, “Visceral Leishmaniasis”, if left untreated is fatal in 95% of the cases. Symptoms of this illness are high fever, weight loss, enlargement of the spleen and the liver, and anemia. Aside from Sudan (and South Sudan), it occurs in Brazil, elsewhere in East Africa, and India. The parasite is transmitted by a sand fly. And again, treatment for the disease is not equal for those living in Africa, compared to health care in the first world.

Hence, when we hear about “Flattening the Curve” from a popular New York Times article, and how washing hands, and social distancing, and self-isolating, will mitigate the Coronavirus (COVID-19), and thereby limit deaths from the disease as well as lessening contagion, does “not” in my view apply to the “developing world” whatsoever. How will third world epidemiological curves flatten if they cannot and do not receive equitable health care as we have in the first world? What countries will step forward to mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus to the developing world—to Africa, Asia, and South America?

What I am talking about here is “structural violence”, that is those structures which keep in place the inequalities which exist in our world today. Such inequalities are power structures by keeping the developing world, impoverished, and by disallowing equal access to health care, which as Paul Farmer maintains, should be a given right for everyone.

In another well-received book by Paul Farmer (1999, p. 5), Infections and Inequalities: the Modern Plagues, he asserts: “…Disease emergence is a socially produced phenomenon, few have examined the contribution of specific social inequalities. Yet such inequalities have powerfully sculpted not only the distribution of infectious diseases but also the course of health outcomes among the afflicted.”

Will the first world even care about “flattening the curve” for the developing world? And when will the news media ever discuss the morbidity rates of the Global South in regard to Coronavirus (COVID-19), instead of solely focusing on how we in the First World are self-isolating, and self-sacrificing?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:J.P. Linstroth

J. P. Linstroth is a former Fulbright Scholar to Brazil. He has a PhD from the University of Oxford. He is the author of Marching Against Gender Practice (2015).

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
March 20, 2020
Friday - Sunday
J.P. Linstroth
Why the Developing World Cannot Flatten the Curve with Coronavirus (COVID-19) and Beyond
Mel Gurtov
Nukes: The unmentionable Election Issue: Getting to Zero
Liz Watson
How to Make COVID-19 Prevention Work for Working People
Ed Rampell
Meet the New FDR – Franklin DONALD Roosevelt?
Raouf Halaby
The Very Good Countering the Very Bad
Graham Peebles
Death of the ‘Usual’
John Stanton
US National Security Strategy is Meant to Protect Wall Street, Congress, the White House, and the Pentagon
Rivera Sun
Take Heart! Humans are Amazing
Binoy Kampmark
The Smugness of Celebrity Self-Isolation
Nicky Reid
The Art of the Phony Peace Deal
Mel Gurtov
Derelict Leadership on Health Security
David Yearsley
Portraits of Fire in the Ancien Régime
March 19, 2020
John Davis
Civilization Ruffled by Another Perfect Epidemiological Storm
Daniel Raventós - Julie Wark
Covid-19 and the Need, Right Now, For a Universal Basic Income
Jonathan Cook
A Lesson Coronavirus is About to Teach the World
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
IMF Refuses Aid to Venezuela in the Midst of the Coronavirus Crisis
Charles Pierson
Under Capitalism, Every Plague Has a Silver Lining
Dr. Michael Pappas
On the Front Lines of the Coronavirus Pandemic: A Doctor’s View
Ramzy Baroud
‘Zionist’ Biden in His Own Words: ‘My Name is Joe Biden, and Everybody Knows I Love Israel’
Adam Hochschild
When “Fake News” Was Banned: an America Trump Would Have Loved
Geoff Dutton
Business as Unusual: Notes on a Pandemic
John G. Russell
Flake News, Bics, PINOcchios, and the War on Bernie Sanders
Joseph Essertier
The DNC Declaration of Dependence: Death, Shackles, and Misery
Lawrence Wittner
Trump’s Budget Proposal Reveals His Values
Leonardo Flores
“Maximum-pressure March”: US hybrid war on Venezuela heats up
George Ochenski
Coronavirus Exposes Stunning Presidential Leadership Vacuum
Doug Johnson Hatlem
In Loving and Proud Memory of My Friend Derek Soberal
David Swanson
Top 10 Reasons the U.S. Government Is Blowing This
March 18, 2020
Jefferson Morley
Exposing a Biden Staffer’s Connections to Troubled Israeli Spyware Firm
Jason Hirthler
Corona Chronicles: Telegrams from Gotham
Victor Wallis
The Socialist Specter in Present-Day US Politics
Vijay Prashad – Paolo Estrada
Why Sanctions During a Pandemic are Cruel
Daniel Warner
An International Virus Needs an International Response
Mark Medish
Cicero’s Lessons for Life
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Part-Time Prime Minister
Robert Hunziker
The IPCC’s Worst Case Scenario
Kathy Kelly
Stop Tightening the Screws: a Humanitarian Message on Sanctions
Lee Price
The Supreme Court is Set to Strike a Major Blow Against Social and Environmental Protections
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
12 Ways the U.S. Invasion of Iraq Lives on in Infamy
Mark Weisbrot
Biden’s Health Care Plan Abandons Older Americans
Manuel García, Jr.
Life in the California COVID-19 Lockdown
Leonard Peltier
Under COVID-19 Lockdown in Coleman Prison
John Peeler
Common Decency Lives
William Hughes
The Fat Cats and Ronald Reagan: a Prelude to Donald Trump 
John Kendall Hawkins
Corona, Corona
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail