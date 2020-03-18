FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 18, 2020

Cicero’s Lessons for Life

by

Cicero denouncing Cataline by John Leech. (1852)

My high school Latin teacher, Mr. McPherson, passed away recently, before his time.  Joe’s death brought back memories of our class more than forty years ago translating Cicero, Ovid, Catullus and other Roman writers.

Those old Latin lessons have a way of returning in new forms.  Buried deep in the collective past are valuable fragments of insight about the present.  Studying ancient Rome is certainly no antidote for contemporary woes.  Yet discerning patterns of human motivation – rationality, ambition, greed – across the ages can yield some illuminations of who we are.

Studying the classics has fallen prey to overwrought notions of the tyranny of the Western canon.  The ancients are far removed from today’s identity politics.  If you don’t want to start with Latin or Greek, study Sanskrit, Hebrew or classical Mandarin.  The point is to explore our collective cultural past in other languages if possible.

Our high tech culture is another force driving us away from the humanities.  But we should find time for both studying an ancient Roman codex and learning to code.

In my school days, we used to quip behind Joe’s back, “Latin is dead, dead as can be; first it killed the Romans, and now it’s killing me.”  Sure, it was sometimes a slog to do sight translations of Cicero’s orations, but it was an ennobling exercise.

Deciphering classical texts gave us a window on history and literature, and also paid utilitarian dividends by honing our basic grammar skills for others languages including in English.

Cicero seems particularly resonant these days when so many of us are struggling with the political and social turbulence in our own republic. Marcus Tullius Cicero started as a lawyer and became a leading politician, twice serving as an elected consul of the Roman Republic.  Cicero tried to uphold the constitutional order whilst Roman society was gradually being torn apart by class strife, factional rivalries and military over-extension.

Cicero was schooled in a tradition of comity called mos maiorum, or “the way of the elders.”  This entailed respect for precedent and institutions and was a building block for the rule of law.  Cicero saw these values crumbling.

Today we can hear echoes of Cicero’s valiant struggles to defend the center ground against polarizing strife and creeping dictatorship.  First, impeachments were not uncommon.  Private prosecutors could go after officials for breach of the public trust.  In fact, Cicero’s political career was launched by his takedown of a despotic governor of Sicily for corruption.  For years to come, Cicero would outmaneuver powerful rivals by dint of his smarts and magisterial rhetorical skill.

Second, Cicero recognized that populist tactics – whether from the redistributionist “left” or the militarist “right” – posed a grave threat to the republic’s survival.  Indeed, Rome’s downfall arguably began when members of the patrician class, who should have known better, used bloated promises to rally the masses and vicious lies to rouse mobs against rivals.

Third, Rome was vastly overstretched.  Contrary to its name, the republic had become an empire with far-flung foreign provinces as far as Gaul and Syria long before it had titular emperors.  These colonies increased the republic’s wealth and prestige but also placed enormous burdens on the treasury to finance Rome’s forever wars.

Cicero – a brilliant but fallible figure – was himself overstretched.  He compromised his independence, borrowing heavily from Rome’s richest men such as Crassus and Pompey to improve his household’s living standards.  Cicero also overreached in his efforts against rivals, resorting to thuggish tactics he had earlier abhorred.  He ultimately lost his fight when an authoritarian triumvirate including the ambitious general Julius Caesar seized power.  The republic would not last.

We are not Rome.  Yet, despite the manifold differences including dazzling technological sophistication, we can see traces of ourselves – the continuity of human nature – in the mirror of the classics.

Requiescat in pace, Joe.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mark Medish

Mark Medish, a lawyer in Washington, D.C, is a former senior White House and Treasury official in the Clinton Administration.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
March 18, 2020
Mark Medish
Cicero’s Lessons for Life
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Part-Time Prime Minister
Robert Hunziker
The IPCC’s Worst Case Scenario
Kathy Kelly
Stop Tightening the Screws: a Humanitarian Message on Sanctions
Lee Price
The Supreme Court is Set to Strike a Major Blow Against Social and Environmental Protections
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
12 Ways the U.S. Invasion of Iraq Lives on in Infamy
Mark Weisbrot
Biden’s Health Care Plan Abandons Older Americans
Manuel García, Jr.
Life in the California COVID-19 Lockdown
John Peeler
Common Decency Lives
William Hughes
The Fat Cats and Ronald Reagan: a Prelude to Donald Trump 
John Kendall Hawkins
Corona, Corona
March 17, 2020
Seiji Yamada
Coronavirus for All
Laura Carlsen
How the OAS Revived the Cold War in the Americas
Sarah Anderson – Sam Pizzigati
Does the COVID-19 Crisis Have to Result in a Wealthier Wealthy?
Helen Yaffe
Cuba’s Contribution to Combatting COVID-19
F. Elizabeth Dahab
The Corona Virus, Trump, and Friday the 13th Press Conference
Medea Benjamin - Ariel Gold
To Help Stem Coronavirus, Lift Sanctions on Iran
Elena Carter
Remembering a Panther
Raouf Halaby
Plagues, Pandemics, Paintings, and Personal Gain
Ralph Nader
Trump Minimizing and Sugarcoating Coronavirus Perils
Robert Fisk
The Saudi Royal Family Appear Unaware of the Dangers of Settling Scores Among Themselves
Masturah Alatas
No, Italy is Not Consigning 80-Year Olds to Death
Ramzy Baroud
‘A Policeman, A Pastor and A Palestinian’: The ‘Chilestinians’ as a Model for Palestinian Unity
Binoy Kampmark
Coronavirus as a Way of Life
Julian Vigo
From The Plague Doctor to Plague Culture
Manuel García, Jr.
Bernie Didn’t Lose the Last Debate, But We May Have
Dave Lindorff
We Have Met the Enemy: It May Turn Out to be Us and Not a Virus
Lawrence Reichard
Letter from America: March 16, 2020
Kary Love
American Unexceptionalism & COVID-19
Kenyetta Rich
You Can be Free to Vote, Even Behind Bars
CounterPunch News Service
Striking Truthdig Staffers Respond to the Publisher
Ed Sanders
Corona, There Goes My Career
March 16, 2020
Stuart A. Newman
Getting Viral: Why COVID-19 is Such a Threat to the 60+ Plus Population and Why the Response May Make It Worse
Patrick Cockburn
The Battle for the Saudi Royal Crown
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Coronavirus Lies: Deception and Incompetence in Service of Authoritarianism
Jeffrey Sterling
I Reject Using My Unjust Conviction Against Julian Assange
Jonah Raskin
My Life in the Plague
Colin Todhunter
Dependency, Distress and No Durable Agronomic Benefits: The Story of Bt Cotton in India
Joseph E. Lowndes
Tom Turnipseed: Race Treason and the Promise of Left Populism
Dave Lindorff
Sanders Goes Full FDR in COVID-19 Speech
Charles Komanoff
Spiritual: How McCoy Tyner Lives On
John Feffer
Trump as Political Hit Man
Dean Baker
Can Coronavirus Force Policy Types to Think Clearly About Intellectual Property?
Hamza Hamouchene
The Algerian Revolution: the Struggle for Decolonization Continues
Christopher Brauchli
Nobel Oblige
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail