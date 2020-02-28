FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
February 28, 2020

Immunity for Killings by Immigration Police

by

Photograph Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Public Domain

The American immigration police state continues to grow more tyrannical with each passing day. The latest example involves the U.S. Supreme Court, which has just issued a ruling in a case that effectively gives the Border Patrol a license to kill Mexican citizens. And guess which two magic words the Court used to justify its decision: “national security,” the two buzz words that the federal judiciary has used to justify every single dark-side, sordid, unconstitutional power exercised by the U.S. national-security establishment, such as state-sponsored assassinations, torture, indefinite detention, kangaroo military tribunals, and other totalitarian-like powers.

The case, Hernandez v. Mesa, involves the shooting of a 15-year-old Mexican citizen, Sergio Adrian Hernandez, by a U.S. Border Patrol officer named Jesus Mesa, Jr. Hernandez was playing with other Mexican children in a culvert that serves as the border between the United States and Mexico. The kids were playing a game that involved running back and forth across the border.

Mesa grabbed one of the kids on the U.S. side of the border and pointed his gun at Hernandez when Hernandez was on the Mexican side of the border. Mesa pulled the trigger and shot Hernandez in the face, killing him.

Not surprisingly, the U.S. Justice Department refused to charge Mesa with a criminal offense, including murder, manslaughter, or even just negligent homicide.

Mexico and the United States have an extradition treaty. But when Mexico sought Mesa’s extradition to stand trial in Mexico, the U.S. government denied the request.

The Hernandez family filed suit for damages for the wrongful death of the boy, relying on the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which expressly prohibits U.S. officials from denying any person of life without due process of law. The plaintiffs were specifically relying on the 1971 Supreme Court case of Bivens v. Six Unknown Fed. Narcotics Agents, which held that people could recover damages when U.S. officers engage in unconstitutional conduct.

The Court in the Hernandez case, however, held that shooting a person in a foreign country doesn’t count. To recover under Bivens, the Court said, the killing has to take place on U.S. soil.

Does that distinction make any sense whatsoever? By its express terms, the Fifth Amendment doesn’t draw a distinction between life taken on domestic soil and life taken on foreign soil. It’s purpose is to prohibit U.S. officials from depriving anyone anywhere of life without due process of law.

Thus, even though the Border Patrol killer shot his gun while standing on U.S. soil, the fact that Hernandez was on Mexican soil when he was shot dead means that the plaintiffs are precluded from recovering damages for the wrongful death of the boy. To rule otherwise, the Court reasoned, would jeopardize “border security,” which means a threat to “national security,” the empty, meaningless, nebulous term that came into existence when the U.S. government was converted from a limited-government republic to a national-security state after World War II.

America’s socialist immigration system has already brought into existence an immigration police state that entails such totalitarian measures as highway checkpoints, warrantless searches of ranches and farms near the border, roving Border Patrol checkpoints, boarding of Greyhound buses to check people’s papers, the criminalization of hiring, transporting, harboring, and helping illegal immigrants, the building of a Berlin Fence and a Berlin Wall, and eminent domain stealing of people’s land.

And now, thanks to the federal judiciary, U.S. officials have effectively now been given a license, as part of America’s immigration police state, to murder anyone in Mexico they wish to kill, so long as the assassin or sniper is positioned on U.S. soil and the victim is situated on Mexican soil. Thanks to judicial deference to the concept of “national security,” immunity from criminal prosecution and civil liability for killing a person on foreign soil is complete.

There is but one solution to this sordid, dark-side, socialist, deadly, brutal, and tyrannical system: the dismantling of America’s socialist immigration system and the immigration police state that it has brought into existence. That means liberty and free markets — i.e., the free and open movements of goods, services, and people across the international border—free trade and open immigration.

Open borders is also the only system that is consistent with religious, moral, economic, free-market, and freedom principles. It is also the only system that would bring an end to the massive death, suffering, crises, chaos, and destruction of liberty that characterizes America’s socialist system of the border.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jacob Hornberger

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
February 28, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jacob Hornberger
Immunity for Killings by Immigration Police
John Curiel – Jack R. Williams
Analysis of the 2019 Bolivia Election: No Evidence of Irregular Trends or Fraud
Ramzy Baroud
Israel at the Cusp of a Bleak Era
Ron Jacobs
Bloomberg’s Billionaire BS
Farzana Versey
Who Will Douse Delhi’s Flames?
Joseph Natoli
Dispelling the Darkness
Marshall Auerback
Boris Johnson, Not Donald Trump, is the Real Blue-Collar Conservative
Steve Early
VoteVets for Buttigieg:  Who’s Really Keeping Us in the Dark About Campaign Funding?
Thomas Knapp
Election 2020: Those Meddling Kids …
Arshad Khan
Trump Visits Modi and Delhi Erupts in Anti-Muslim Riots
Karen J. Greenberg
How Democracy Ends
Ron Jacobs
Bloomberg Bucks
Tom Clifford
Corona and Flu in Beijing: a Report From the Chinese Capital
Scott Tucker
Pete Buttigieg: The Energizer Bunny of Hegemony
Victor Grossman
Breakthroughs Against the Rightwing Menace in Germany
William Hartung
It’s Time to Debate Pentagon Spending
Seth Sandronsky
Struggling for Shelter: Resistance to California’s Housing Crisis Grows 
Daniel Warner
The UN, Homeostasis and China
Eve Ottenberg
Police Torture in Chicago
Kenn Orphan
The Ruling Class Will Stop at Nothing
Sean Reynolds
A Difficult Peace
W. T. Whitney
For the Climate: Protecting the Commons and Fixing Democracy
stclair
Julian Assange, Political Offences and Legal Restraints
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad – Jamie Buell
Does This Economy Work for Black Americans?
Tracey L. Rogers
Reflections on “Black Excellence”
Jill Richardson
Stop Calling Harmful Bigotry “Religious Freedom”
Barbara G. Ellis
Don’t Depend on FEMA to Save Us From Global-Warming’s Armageddon
Mike Garrity
Why We Sued Trump’s BLM Over Its Sagebrush-Juniper Burning Project in Montana
Christopher Brauchli
The Modi/Trump Anti-Muslim Alliance
John Peeler
Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism
Nicky Reid
Socialism Without Anti-Imperialism: A Different Flavor of Tyranny
Louis Proyect
Spies, Lies and Videotapes
David Yearsley
The Beef with Kobe
Andrew Stewart
How Netflix And “Manning Marable” Killed Malcolm X (The Third Time)
February 27, 2020
Jim Kavanagh
Bloomberg’s Game
Kenneth Surin
Trump in Modi’s India
Jonathan Cook
How We Stay Blind to the Story of Power
David Swanson
Bernie Finally Puts a Number on Cutting Military Spending
Nyla Ali Khan
Jammu and Kashmir Cannot be Reduced to Rubble
Aya Majzoub
Return to Bahrain: Nine Years After the Uprisings, the Nation’s Human Rights Record Has Worsened
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange Against the Imperium
Dean Baker
The NYT’s Analysis of Democratic Tax Plans: a Really Big Number Orgy
Lawrence Wittner
Trump Betrays His Promise to Protect and Fight for American Workers
George Wuerthner
Wilderness Preservation is Our Best Protection Against Wildfires
Brian Horejsi
Dancing Bears Weren’t Having Fun
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail