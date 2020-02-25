David Brooks, Public Intellectual
I am the very model of a public intellectual,
My op-eds in the New York Times are never ineffectual,
I’m expert on all matters from political to sexual,
I am the very model of a public intellectual.
David Brooks, Public Intellectual
I am the very model of a public intellectual,
My op-eds in the New York Times are never ineffectual,
I’m expert on all matters from political to sexual,
I am the very model of a public intellectual.
Marshall Sahlins is the Charles F. Grey Distinguished Service Professor emeritus of anthropology at the University of Chicago. His books include: Stone Age Economics, The Western Illusion of Human Nature and On Kings (with David Graeber).