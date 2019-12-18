FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
December 18, 2019

A Modest Proposal for Improving Senate Impeachment Trials

by

Photograph Source: U.S. Secretary of Defense – CC BY 2.0

US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) makes no bones about his position on the likely upcoming impeachment trial of US president Donald Trump. “I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind,” he tells CNN International’s Becky Anderson. “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.”

Well, okay, then. Graham has publicly disqualified himself as, and should be excused from serving as, a juror.

Republican politicians, including Graham, have spilled quite a bit of verbiage whining — ineffectually and incorrectly — about a lack of  “due process” in the House segment of the impeachment drama.

Their errors on those claims are simple: Impeachment isn’t a criminal prosecution, nor is a House impeachment inquiry a trial.

There won’t be any “nature and cause of the accusation” for Trump to be “informed of” until the House passes articles of impeachment.

If impeachment was a criminal matter,  he would be constitutionally entitled “to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the Assistance of Counsel for his defence” at trial. And in fact he will be treated as entitled to those things, even in the Senate’s non-criminal equivalent.

But Graham and friends want to talk about due process, so let’s talk about due process.

In addition to those aforementioned items, the Sixth Amendment also mandates “an impartial jury.”

If you’re accused of armed robbery, your brother won’t be allowed to serve on the jury at your trial. Neither will the bank teller who was ordered to stuff money in a sack at gunpoint, or the police officer who arrested you, or anyone else who’s known to likely be prejudiced either way.

Is there any particular reason why the due process requirements Graham hails as paramount wouldn’t mandate a similar standard for impeachment trials in the US Senate? I can’t think of one.

In Senate trials of impeachment cases, the Chief Justice of the United States (in the current controversy, John Roberts) presides as judge.

Once the House passes articles of impeachment, Roberts should order his clerks to drop everything else and get to work examining the public statements of all 100 members of the US Senate. His first order of business at the trial should be to excuse any and all Senators who have publicly announced their prejudices on Trump’s guilt or innocence from “jury duty.”

Yes, Democrats too. That should come as a relief to several Democratic presidential aspirants who would probably rather spend their time on the 2020 campaign trail than as impeachment jurors.

The Constitution only requires the votes of 2/3 of US Senators PRESENT at the trial to convict, so excusing those members who have announced their prejudice and partiality wouldn’t prevent a valid verdict.

Would “impeachment voir dire” render future impeachments more “fair” and less “partisan?” Probably not. But it would at least spare us some theatrics from the likes of Lindsey Graham by making pretrial silence a condition of participation.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
December 18, 2019
Kenneth Surin
Where Did Labour Go Wrong?
Jim Kavanagh
Impeachment: What Lies Beneath?
Ralph Nader
Boeing’s Perilous Bungling Requires New Leadership
Robert Fisk
How Skewed Polling and Media Bias are Warping American Attitudes About the Green New Deal
Graham MacPhee
Brexit Won’t Deliver Sovereignty…And Neither Will Far-Right Movements Anywhere
Quincy Saul
The Threat to Life as We Know It: The View from Sri Lanka
Thomas Knapp
A Modest Proposal for Improving Senate Impeachment Trials
William Hartung
The Stubborn Persistence of the Military-Industrial State
Karl Grossman
The Very Bad Space Force Deal
John W. Whitehead
Sin Taxes & Other Orwellian Methods of Compliance That Feed the Government’s Greed
Nyla Ali Khan
India is Gradually Leaning Toward a Dangerous Unitarianism
Dan Corjescu
A Totalitarian Republic? 
Binoy Kampmark
A Mined History: The Bougainville Referendum
Orion Thornton
Revving the Solar Engine to Support Local Jobs, Clean Energy
December 17, 2019
Jonathan Cook
Corbyn’s Defeat has Slain the Left’s Last Illusion
Alex Deley
Wither Britain?
Dean Baker
The Free College Battle
Charlie Cockburn
The Case for a Universal Basic Income
Sheldon Richman
But Mr. Trump, Is Israel Lovable?
Nick Pemberton
Europe Is Lost
David Schultz
The 2020 Elections and the  Coming of the Post Baby Boomer Era of American Politics
Sam Pizzigati
Are the Wealthiest Americans Tired of Winning Yet?
Binoy Kampmark
Climate Change Accounting: The Failure of COP25
Walter Clemens
Forget About Human Rights
Fred Gardner
What Snowden Wrought
Richard W. Behan
Nancy Pelosi: Pull a Mitch McConnell, and President Trump is Toast
Nino Pagliccia
Colombia and the Revolutionary Process
Rana Anani
Forensic Architecture’s First Exhibition in Palestine: Problematic Language and Non-Daring Positions
Clark T. Scott
The Possible Removal of a Beauty Mark
December 16, 2019
Paul Street
The Woman-Hater-in-Chief
Afshin Rattansi
A Hidden Majority: UK General Election 2019
Jefferson Morley
Where Trump and the Deep State are in Lockstep: Torture
Jack Rasmus
Brexit and the Collapse of British Labour: A Post-Mortem on the UK Election
Patrick Cockburn
Boris Johnson is the Luckiest Politician Alive
Charles McKelvey
Human Rights, Myopic Perspectives, and Ideological Manipulations
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Planetary Perestroika
Peter Linebaugh
Ann Arbor Taskforce on the Center of the City Commons
Thomas Knapp
Afghanistan: Oh, When Will We Ever Learn?
Manuel García, Jr.
Climate: From Catastrophe to Cataclysm
Sheldon Richman
An Ominousness Act: Jewish Nationality
John Feffer
Whose Coups?
Josue De Luna Navarro
The Centuries-Long History of Extractive Greed
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Balkans: Sarajevo
Robert Lipsyte
The Six Ways Football Groomed Us for President Trump
Wim Laven
What Does the Evidence Show?
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail