by

Class War is Chemical War

No one can tell

No one can see

That thing in your hand

As you walk down the street

The one you’re unwrapping

It looks so banal

Like a small piece of gum

So, don’t worry — Martin

Robin, Jay are birds’ names

Right?

And how many birds’ll survive the night?

And hummingbird feathers

Could fly in your eye

And how would you know?

The Williamsburg Bridge

Is a rectangle — sure

It’s narrow — but

So is Central Park

Where the tunnel hogs play

In their warm, heavy coats

with their horns, all day

Doubled over in archways

As horses snatch grass

When given a chance

From curb cracks above

And acorn-fattened autumn squirrels

Squat among the elms

with those green-yellow balls

How they pull them apart

And devour the threads

As though scooping the brains

From a freshly cracked head…

We were searching for echoes

Found cat teeth instead

Which we set on a bench

And flicked away

Into the East River, later that day

Beneath an empurpling sky

As dolphins

the size of bananas

Swam by