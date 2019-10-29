  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

ONE WEEK TO DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!

We are inching along, but not as quickly as we (or you) would like. If you have already donated, thank you so much. If you haven’t had a chance, consider skipping the coffee this week and drop CounterPunch $5 or more. We provide our content for free, but it costs us a lot to do so. Every dollar counts.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 29, 2019

Kashmir: Self-Determination is the Solution

by

It is a pity that some groups and individuals are urging palm oil importers in India to refrain from buying the commodity from Malaysia. The Solvent Extractors Association of India, India’s top vegetable oil trade body is one such outfit. Apparently, this boycott is a sort of “punishment” for Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remarks on Kashmir at the United Nations General Assembly on 27th September 2019.

The Indian government has reportedly protested against Dr Mahathir’s criticism of Indian action in Kashmir. However so far it has not voiced support for the call to boycott Malaysian palm oil. There are also groups such as the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee that have come out against the reduction of Malaysian palm oil imports by India because of the possibility of retaliatory measures that could impact adversely upon workers from Tamil Nadu employed in the information technology sector and restaurant business in Malaysia.

This is one of the dangers of trade boycotts and the like in bilateral relations. They escalate quite easily doing irreparable damage to ties that have been cultivated over a long period of time. It is commendable that the two governments have displayed a degree of restraint. Vested interests, political parties and civil society groups in India and Malaysia should also demonstrate their maturity and approach the issue at hand in a balanced manner.

Since both countries are practising democracies, criticisms of certain aspects of the policies and practices of one another should be viewed as integral to their underlying value system. A democracy does not overact to a critical comment about its policy or practice. This is especially so if the state in question is also the world’s largest democracy.

Besides, one should examine the view expressed by Mahathir without any blinkers. Its main thrust was that the longstanding Kashmir conflict should be resolved “by peaceful means.” UN resolutions on Kashmir should not be disregarded. This is a position that a number of other governments have also expressed from various platforms.

At the crux and core of the UN’s stand on Kashmir is the solemn recognition that the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be accorded primacy. This is why right from the outset the UN had urged all sides involved in the conflict to allow for a UN supervised plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir which would decide the destiny of the people of that region. In other words, the people of Jammu and Kashmir should exercise their sacred right of self-determination.

In the early decades, self-determination was understood as the people of Jammu and Kashmir joining either India or Pakistan. In recent years, a new dimension has emerged. Self-determination in the real sense must also mean the people’s right to establish their own independent, sovereign state of Jammu and Kashmir which is part of neither Pakistan nor India.

Whatever the eventual goal, self-determination as a principle has not only been ignored but often suppressed. Uprisings by the people have been mercilessly crushed, the most infamous of which was the Jammu Massacre of 6th November 1947. It is alleged that Indian occupation forces alongside Dogra forces and RSS militants killed around half a million Kashmiri Muslims. Killings have continued in the last seven decades. It was this that Mahathir alluded to in his UN speech.

It is important to emphasise that these massacres have spawned the rise of militants and militancy in Kashmir. While militancy in Kashmir is largely home-grown and is intimately interwoven with the legitimate struggle for self-determination, it is quite conceivable that it receives material and moral support from elements in the Pakistani power stratum. This support and the militancy itself have now complicated the quest for a just solution to the conflict.

Sometimes political decisions made by New Delhi intensify — perhaps unwittingly — militancy among Kashmiris. The recent revocation of Kashmir’s special status through the abrogation of Article 370 in the Indian Constitution on the 5th of August 2019 is a case in point. A portion of Kashmiris will interpret the revocation and all that it implies in terms of ownership of land, the right of settlement and the alteration of ethnic and religious demographics as the wilful annexation of Indian occupied Kashmir into the Indian Union and therefore a clear repudiation of the desire of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future.

It appears that the abrogation of Article 370 will only perpetuate the violence and the bloodshed associated with one of the longest political conflicts in modern times.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Chandra Muzaffar

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
October 29, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
The Sectarian Civil Wars in the Middle East are Ending, Replaced by Uprisings Against Corruption
Kent Paterson
Mexico’s Refugees
Simon McCarthy-Jones
Freedom of Thought is Under Attack: Here’s How to Save Your Mind
Robert Fisk
Fear on the Streets: Hezbollah and the Protests in Lebanon
Thomas Knapp
Trump’s Syria “Withdrawal”: Where Less is Probably More
Jonah Raskin
More Mural Fever in San Francisco: Arnautoff Controversy Goes Viral
Nino Pagliccia
Latin America: Risks Worth Taking
Chandra Muzaffar
Kashmir: Self-Determination is the Solution
John W. Whitehead
The Politics of Tyranny
Robert Jensen
Disagreeing Reasonably in a Complex World
Colin Todhunter
Genetically Engineered Golden Rice: A Silver Bullet that Misses the Target
October 28, 2019
Sheldon Richman
To Be or Not to Be a Jewish State, That is the Question
Robert Fisk
The Lebanese Uprising Won’t Prevail While Sectarian Elites Remain in Control
John Feffer
The Art of the Backpedal
Kathy Kelly
Trident is the Crime
Fred Gardner
On Vaping and Lung Disease
Jonah Raskin
My Exodus From the Northern California Fires
Binoy Kampmark
Case Mismanagement in London: Julian Assange, Political Offences and Surveillance
David Swanson
What Does the U.S. Public Think of Its Government Arming and Bombing the World?
Dean Baker
Why Warren’s Answer on Taxes and Medicare-for-All is Exactly Right
Scott Owen
Russian Interference! Oh My!
Myles Hoenig
Russia: Friend or Foe?
Weekend Edition
October 25, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The DNC Versus Democracy
Stephen Corry
A Deluge of Things: Von Humboldt, Leonardo and the Confounding of Nature
Henry Giroux
Rethinking the Looming Threat of Neoliberal Fascism
Paul Street
All That is Holy is Profaned: Beyond Ruling Class Trumpeachment
Barrett Brown
Trials and Tribulations with a Dead Press
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: A Place Where Nobody Knows
Garry Leech
Old White Men Like Me Need to Shut Up and Step Aside
Forrest Hylton
Colombia Diary: Higher Ed Under Threat
Andrew Levine
Trump and the Conman Theory of History
Ramzy Baroud
She Deserves Our Support: Betty McCollum Wants US to Stop Subsidizing Torture of Palestinian Children
Ralph Nader
Excluding the Civic Community Excludes Life-Savers
Thomas Knapp
Impeachment: Trump Has Already Confessed to “High Crimes”
Joseph Natoli
The Dialogue of Divisiveness
David Yearsley
Joe Biden and the Lackawanna Blues
Louis Proyect
Scorsese’s Lament
Ron Jacobs
The Essence of War
Michael Doliner
The NBA, China and Trump
Robert Fisk
Beirut is Burning: Why I Don’t Blame the Rioters
Paul Buhle
Chicago Cops: The Torture Machine, Unending
George Wuerthner
Fire and Logging Myths
Joe Emersberger
Ecuador’s President Moreno Struggles to Buy Off Fake Leftists
ANIS SHIVANI
Five Questions for Elizabeth Warren
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad
The Racial Wealth Divide Hurts the Entire Middle Class
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail