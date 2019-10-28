  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

ONE WEEK TO DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!

We are inching along, but not as quickly as we (or you) would like. If you have already donated, thank you so much. If you haven’t had a chance, consider skipping the coffee this week and drop CounterPunch $5 or more. We provide our content for free, but it costs us a lot to do so. Every dollar counts.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 28, 2019

Russia: Friend or Foe?

by

When did Russia start to become an enemy of the US? The Soviet Union had thousands of nuclear missiles aimed at us as we had the same towards them. That Cold War did constitute enemy status. But when was the last time Russia, or even the Soviet Union, ever purposely kill an American, civilian or military personnel? Isn’t that a basic criteria for enemy status? Al Queda is our enemy because they killed thousands in 2001. But in all likelihood, they were backed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. KSA also killed an American citizen, Jamal Khashoggi, but the only ‘punishment’ is more military aide from Washington. In 1967 the Israelis killed 34 US sailors aboard the USS Liberty and injured 171, with the intention of killing them all, and knew it was an American ship. In 2010 Israel point blank executed an American citizen aboard the Mavi Marmara in international waters in the Mediterranean. Why is Israel not considered our enemy?

Maybe it’s because Russia interfered with our 2016 elections. Or did it? Their attempts were, frankly, Mickey Mouse in comparison to what we have already done to them like when Wall Street and Bill Clinton helped to re-elected Yeltsin. The Republican Congress, with Democratic Party acquiescence, allowed Netanyahu and Israel to interfere with our 2016 elections by lobbying Congress in its own well, when it spoke to them in March 2015 against the Iran Nuclear Deal. That it backfired and helped to galvanize support for the deal is irrelevant, as the intent was to humiliate the President before the next year’s election.

Again, why is Russia our enemy? It supports Assad in its fight against ISIS, as Syria is one of the very few countries outside of Mother Russia in which Russia has a foreign military base, and has had a naval base there since 1971. Isn’t ISIS also our enemy (even though Ambassador Stevens allegedly funneled arms from Libya to them in their fight against the Assad government)?

I bring all this up because so many, and especially those who call themselves ‘left’, are pushing the charge of treason against Trump. If being a stooge for Putin is the criteria, then treason among Congress has a very long history, as so many members of Congress have been stooges for one country or another, or at least have been strong supporters, often against US interests. As mentioned above, supporters of Israel would be high on the list.

Even in war time, very few Americans have been executed for treason, or related charges. Hanging Trump would be a waste of a good rope. That certainly should be reserved for those involved in war crimes, including Trump, but applied to all living presidents, if using the Nuremburg trials as a model for justice. Maybe give Carter a pass as he fixes houses for the poor these days; kind of rehabilitating his image as well as the homes.

We clearly cannot say that Putin deserves our thoughts and prayers. He oppresses his people, from gays to Chechens, is autocratic, and a member of the oligarchy that rules Russia. But he’s also smart enough to play chess with America as its leaders play checkers. On the geo-political front he certainly is beating us hands down, as the US is losing its prestige worldwide, with much thanks to Trump. Economically, he’s not even a rival as his economy is in near shatters, but rebounding now that he’s forming new alliances that the US has either abandoned or lost.

Language is important. Throwing words around like ‘enemy’ helps to create a hysteria that ultimately can end in a real war, or as Major Kong from Dr. Strangelove said, “Nuclear combat toe to toe with the Rooskies.” We damn near went to war with the French when they wouldn’t support our war against Iraq. But we ‘learned’ them a lesson! We ate Freedom Fries and felt damn good about it.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Myles Hoenig

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
October 28, 2019
Sheldon Richman
To Be or Not to Be a Jewish State, That is the Question
Robert Fisk
The Lebanese Uprising Won’t Prevail While Sectarian Elites Remain in Control
John Feffer
The Art of the Backpedal
Kathy Kelly
Trident is the Crime
Fred Gardner
On Vaping and Lung Disease
Jonah Raskin
My Exodus From the Northern California Fires
Binoy Kampmark
Case Mismanagement in London: Julian Assange, Political Offences and Surveillance
David Swanson
What Does the U.S. Public Think of Its Government Arming and Bombing the World?
Dean Baker
Why Warren’s Answer on Taxes and Medicare-for-All is Exactly Right
Scott Owen
Russian Interference! Oh My!
Myles Hoenig
Russia: Friend or Foe?
Weekend Edition
October 25, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The DNC Versus Democracy
Stephen Corry
A Deluge of Things: Von Humboldt, Leonardo and the Confounding of Nature
Henry Giroux
Rethinking the Looming Threat of Neoliberal Fascism
Paul Street
All That is Holy is Profaned: Beyond Ruling Class Trumpeachment
Barrett Brown
Trials and Tribulations with a Dead Press
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: A Place Where Nobody Knows
Garry Leech
Old White Men Like Me Need to Shut Up and Step Aside
Forrest Hylton
Colombia Diary: Higher Ed Under Threat
Andrew Levine
Trump and the Conman Theory of History
Ramzy Baroud
She Deserves Our Support: Betty McCollum Wants US to Stop Subsidizing Torture of Palestinian Children
Ralph Nader
Excluding the Civic Community Excludes Life-Savers
Thomas Knapp
Impeachment: Trump Has Already Confessed to “High Crimes”
Joseph Natoli
The Dialogue of Divisiveness
David Yearsley
Joe Biden and the Lackawanna Blues
Louis Proyect
Scorsese’s Lament
Ron Jacobs
The Essence of War
Michael Doliner
The NBA, China and Trump
Robert Fisk
Beirut is Burning: Why I Don’t Blame the Rioters
Paul Buhle
Chicago Cops: The Torture Machine, Unending
George Wuerthner
Fire and Logging Myths
Joe Emersberger
Ecuador’s President Moreno Struggles to Buy Off Fake Leftists
ANIS SHIVANI
Five Questions for Elizabeth Warren
Dedrick Asante-Muhammad
The Racial Wealth Divide Hurts the Entire Middle Class
Jesse Jackson
Trump and the Politics of the 2020 Census
Jared Bernstein - Dean Baker
Blame the Economic Policies, Not the Robots
Priti Gulati Cox
Patterns of Occupied Palestine: Part 3 of Uncountable
Christopher Brauchli
Fun, Games and American Priorities
Brian Wakamo
The NBA’s China Fiasco Shows What Businesses Value
Stansfield Smith
What the Chicago Teacher Union and the GM Auto Workers Strikes Teach Us
Wayne Clark
The House Freedom for What Caucus
Doug Noble
A Tale of Two Phone Calls: an Impeachment Puzzle
Sarah Piepenburg
Life in America’s Child Care Deserts
Jim Britell
Prerequisite to Grassroots Campaigns Facing Impossible Odds
Kary Love
The Crucifixion of Jesus Continues in Kings Bay Plowshares Trial
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail