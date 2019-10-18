  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

ONE WEEK TO DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!

A generous CounterPuncher has offered a $25,000 matching grant. So for this week only, whatever you can donate will be doubled up to $25,000! If you have the means, please donate! If you already have done so, thank you for your support. All contributions are tax-deductible.
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 18, 2019

Stop the Normalization of Concentration Camps

by

Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair

After dragging its feet for months, the Democratic Party has finally launched an impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. While this is welcome news, there is a danger that we will become transfixed by the proceedings in Washington and stop organizing the resistance against Trump, especially against his racist war on immigrants and refugees.

That would be a tragic mistake. We must not let him normalize Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, arrests, internment of adults and, yes, children, in concentration camps, and mass deportation. Impeachment will not stop any of these atrocities.

In fact, as Trump’s rule is put in jeopardy, he will turn to even more extreme white supremacist attacks on immigrants and refugees. He will use these to rally his base and deflect their attention from his blatant giveaways to the rich and betrayal of all his promises to workers and farmers.

His racist tirade at a recent campaign rally in Minnesota is a taste of things to come. He whipped the crowd into a frenzy, boasting about his assaults on immigrants and warning that if the Democrats returned to power the state would face “unvetted, uncontrolled migration at levels you have never seen before.”

In an outburst of Islamophobia against Somali refugees, he bragged, “in the Trump administration, we will always protect American families first, and that has not been done in Minnesota. We will not make the mistakes made in European countries and allow a violent ideology to take root in our country on our shores; we’re not going to allow it to happen.”

He went on to denounce Minnesota’s Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar as an “America-hating socialist” and a “disgrace.” Such McCarthyism and bigotry will encourage his extremist devotees to engage in more hate crimes, already at record levels against Latinos, and terrorist attacks like those against Jews at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh and Latinos at a mall in El Paso.

There should be no doubt about the violent aspirations of Trump’s supporters. Case in point is the video some of them created depicting Trump rampaging through “the Church of Fake News” like some deranged reincarnation of Rambo. He fires a machine gun and wields a wooden stake to massacre representatives of the media as well as Black Lives Matter and politicians from John McCain to Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama.

All of this makes clear that Trump’s attacks on immigrants will intensify and with deadly consequence for them and everyone else. Already this year, his administration has arrested 1 million immigrants, rivalling China’s mass incarceration of Uighurs in its own concentration camps.

Trump and his racist advisor Stephen Miller launched this campaign in March, in secret policy meetings recently exposed by the New York Times. In a deranged rant, Trump ordered his cabinet to shut down the US/Mexico border; finish his medieval wall, electrify it, and top it with flesh piercing spikes; dig a moat and fill it with snakes and alligators; and give the green light to Border Patrol and ICE to shoot migrants.

While Trump failed to enact his most sadistic fantasies, he did unleash ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to continue their reign of terror against immigrants, jailing tens of thousands in concentration camps. All of this provoked a wave of protests this summer spearheaded by Jewish activists in Never Again and joined by thousands of immigrants and their supporters across the country.

But with impeachment dominating the headlines and offering the comforting illusion that it will end the attacks on immigrants and refugees, activism has dipped this fall. This means Trump’s ongoing and new attacks are not being opposed.

Tens of thousands are still being held in concentration camps, CBP still polices the border, and ICE continues to engage in surveillance, arrests, deportations, and raids on workplaces as they did in Mississippi.

Trump is already opening up new fronts in this crusade against migrants. In an act of inhuman cruelty, he suspended vaccinations in the camps, leading medical experts to condemn Trump not only for threatening the health of the migrants, but also risking epidemics in the broader population.

Trump has expanded the US border regime throughout the hemisphere. He has imposed a new “Remain in Mexico” policy that orders the Border Patrol to turn refugees back to Mexico where they must wait in horrific conditions for their asylum hearings.

He is turning Mexico into Washington’s gendarme. He force it to deploy its National Guard to stop migrants on its southern border and implemented a new policy that denies refugees the right to asylum until they can prove they were refused it in Mexico or other Central American countries.

He has cut the number of asylum seekers the US will admit to an all-time low of 18,000. He is also trying to ram through a “public charge rule” that would require legal immigrants to prove before admitted to the country that they will not need Medicaid or any other public benefits, something that will discriminate against poor people, especially women.

Corporations like Core Civic and the Geo Group are cashing in on this brutal border regime, securing enormous contracts with the US government. Indeed, the Transnational Institute reports that federal contracts with such corporations will soar from $305 billion in 2011 to $740 billion by 2023.

Far from resisting Trump’s war on immigrants, the Democrats have taken their eye off the issue to focus on impeachment. This should come as no surprise. While the Democrats are not as brutal or bigoted as Trump, they have proved that they are no friend of immigrants and refugees. Obama and the Democratic Party’s crackdown on immigrants actually paved the way for Trump’s even more vicious policies.

Remember the Obama administration deported more immigrants—three million—than any other in history. His proposed but never enacted Comprehensive Immigration Reform, which forms the policy basis for all the party’s presidential contenders, includes border enforcement, enormous obstacles to legalization, and the continuation of ICE surveilling, arresting, detaining, and deporting undocumented immigrants.

The clear and present danger is that we will wait in vain for impeachment or the next election to bring an end to the attack on immigrants. This would allow Trump to make concentration camps and ICE’s reign of terror the new normal. We cannot let this happen, but instead must increase our activism in defense of immigrant and refugee rights.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ashley Smith

Ashley Smith is a socialist writer and activist in Burlington, Vermont. He has written for various publications including Harper’s, Truthout, Jacobin, and New Politics.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
October 18, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump as the “Anti-War” President: on Misinformation in American Political Discourse
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Where’s the Beef With Billionaires?
Rob Urie
Capitalism and the Violence of Environmental Decline
Paul Street
Bernie in the Deep Shit: Dismal Dem Debate Reflections
Andrew Levine
What’s So Awful About Foreign Interference?
T.J. Coles
Boris Johnson’s Brexit “Betrayal”: Elect a Clown, Expect a Pie in Your Face
Joseph Natoli
Trump on the March
Ashley Smith
Stop the Normalization of Concentration Camps
Pete Dolack
The Fight to Overturn the Latest Corporate Coup at Pacifica Has Only Begun
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Russophobia at Democratic Party Debate
Daniel Beaumont
Pressing Done Here: Syria, Iraq and “Informed Discussion”
Daniel Warner
Greta the Disturber
M. G. Piety
“Grim Positivism” vs. Truthiness in Biography
John Kendall Hawkins
Journey to the Unknown Interior of (You)
Christopher Fons – Conor McMullen
The Centrism of Elizabeth Warren
Rebecca Gordon
Extorting Ukraine is Bad Enough But Trump Has Done Much Worse
Kathleen Wallace
Trump Can’t Survive Where the Bats and Moonlight Laugh
Clark T. Scott
Cross-eyed, Fanged and Horned
Eileen Appelbaum
The PR Campaign to Hide the Real Cause of those Sky-High Surprise Medical Bills
Olivia Alperstein
Nuclear Weapons are an Existential Threat
Jonah Raskin
Here’s Hoping
Colin Todhunter
Asia-Pacific Trade Deal: Trading Away Indian Agriculture?
Sarah Anderson
Where is “Line Worker Barbie”?
Brian Cloughley
Yearning to Breathe Free
Jill Richardson
Why are LGBTQ Rights Even a Debate?
Jesse Jackson
What I Learn While Having Lunch at Cook County Jail
Kathy Kelly
Death, Misery and Bloodshed in Yemen
Maximilian Werner
Leadership Lacking for Wolf Protection
Arshad Khan
The Turkish Gambit
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Rare Wildflower vs. Mining Company
Dianne Woodward
Race Against Time (and For Palestinians)
Norman Ball
Wall Street Sees the Light of Domestic Reindustrialization
Ramzy Baroud
The Last Lifeline: The Real Reason Behind Abbas’ Call for Elections
Binoy Kampmark
African Swine Fever Does Its Worst
Nicky Reid
Screwing Over the Kurds: An All-American Pastime
Louis Proyect
“Our Boys”: a Brutally Honest Film About the Consequences of the Occupation
Cesar Chelala
Donald Trump vs. William Shakespeare
Susan Block
How “Hustlers” Hustles Us
Ron Jacobs
Calling the Kettle White: Ishmael Reed Unbound
Stephen Cooper
Scientist vs. Cooper: The Interview, Round 3 
Susan Block
How “Hustlers” Hustles Us
Charles R. Larson
Review: Elif Shafak’s “10 Minutes 38 Seconds in This Strange World”
October 17, 2019
Steve Early
The Irishman Cometh: Teamster History Hits the Big Screen (Again)
Jonathan Cook
Israel Prepares to Turn Bedouin Citizens into Refugees in Their Own Country
Stan Cox
Healing the Rift Between Political Reality and Ecological Reality
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail