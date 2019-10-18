Donald Trump vs. William Shakespeare

by

When William Shakespeare wrote Richard III, around 1593, he probably didn’t imagine that the play (an abstract here from Act V, Scene III) would resonate in later times, as the following tweets demonstrate.

“What do I fear? Myself? There’s none else by:

Richard loves Richard; that is, I am I.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.

9:37 PM – May 8, 2013

Is there a murderer here? No. Yes, I am.

Then fly! What, from myself? Great reason why:

Lest I revenge. What, myself upon myself?

Alack, I love myself. Wherefore? for any good

That I myself have done unto myself?

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

8:49 PM – Jan 2, 2018

O, no! alas, I rather hate myself

For hateful deeds committed by myself!

I am a villain: yet I lie. I am not.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

….to see. Importantly, Ambassador Sondland’s tweet, which few report, stated, “I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” That says it ALL!

Oct. 8, 2019, 9:23 a.m.

Fool, of thyself speak well: fool, do not flatter.

My conscience hath a thousand several tongues,

And every tongue brings in a several tale,

And every tale condemns me for a villain.

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

“IG: DECLASSIFIED INFORMATION CONTRADICTS THE WHISTLEBLOWER.” @foxandfriendsBut why are people surprised? The “partisan” Whistleblower was very wrong on what was said on my perfect, “no pressure,” call with the Ukrainian President. Bring in another Whistleblower from the bench!

Oct. 7, 2019, 8:04 a.m.

Perjury, perjury, in the highest degree;

Murder, stern murder, in the direst degree;

All several sins, all used in each degree,

Throng to the bar, crying all, “Guilty! guilty!”

Donald J. Trump

@realDonaldTrump

….This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly “Colluded” with them, must all be immediately Impeached!

7:27 PM – 6 Oct 2019