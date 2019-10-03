  • Monthly
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $other
  • use PayPal

Support Our Annual Fund Drive!

We only shake our readers down two times a year, but when we ask we mean it. So, please, help as much as you can. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
October 3, 2019

Exploring Limits on Wealth

by
Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Sam Pizzigati

Sam Pizzigati writes on inequality for the Institute for Policy Studies. His latest book is The Rich Don’t Always Win: The Forgotten Triumph over Plutocracy that Created the American Middle Class, 1900-1970 (Seven Stories Press). 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
October 03, 2019
Joan Roelofs
Military Keynesianism Marches On
Jonathan Cook
Why Israel is struggling to find a way out of Its Political Deadlock
Michael Welton
Studying the ABCs of Capitalism
Binoy Kampmark
Dangerous Detention: Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison
Charles Davis
‘It’s Gotta Be Bernie’: Democracy, Mass Politics and Our Next Organizer-in-Chief
Don Fitz
Green Party Debates Green New Deal
Howard Lisnoff
Amid all of the War and Mayhem… Sam’s Story
Ted Rall
The New York Times Called a Famous Cartoonist an Anti-Semite. Repeatedly. They Didn’t Ask Him for Comment.
Thomas Knapp
Politicians: A Necessary Demystification
Sam Pizzigati
Exploring Limits on Wealth
Simon Schatzberg
Rhetoric Meets Reality in Mexico: AMLO’s State of the Union
George Wuerthner
Salvage Logging as Timber Industry Welfare
October 02, 2019
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on Whistleblowers
Ron Jacobs
Is the US Political System Beyond Repair?
Forrest Hylton
Colombia Diary: Under Heavy Manners
George Ochenski
Live By the Lie
Kenneth Surin
Labour Party Annual Conference Interrupted By Supreme Court’s Decision On Boris Johnson’s Suspension Of Parliament
Thomas Klikauer – Kathleen Webb Tunney
Eastern Germans Voting Nazism, Again!
Binoy Kampmark
Leaking, Whistleblowing and the Democrats
Jonathan Latham
Gene-Editing Unintentionally Adds Bovine DNA, Goat DNA, and Bacterial DNA, Mouse Researchers Find
David Green
Challenging Nicholas Kristof’s Claim of “Thousands More Jeffrey Epsteins”
Tom Engelhardt
“Sea Levels Are Rising and So Are We!”
Gary Leupp
Impeachment Proceedings and the Democrats’ Enduring Russophobia
Ellen Brown
The Disaster of Negative Interest Rates
William Hughes
The Impeachment Inquiry: Will It Be Good for America?
October 01, 2019
Anthony DiMaggio
Who’s Afraid of Impeachment? On Presidential Investigation and a 2020 Backlash
Paul Street
Beyond Impeachment: Remove This Regime from Below
Doug Johnson Hatlem
Ten Recent Democratic Primary Polls Good for Bernie Sanders Ignored by the Conventional Wisdom
Steve Early
One Member/One Vote: Health Care Workers Show How To Endorse, Democratically
Conn Hallinan
How the Saudi Oil Field Attack Overturned America’s Apple Cart
Kenn Orphan
One Warm Day in September: the Climate Strike and Its Meaning for Activism
Victor Grossman
Playing the Trump Card in Ukraine
Max Moran
Why are Key House Democrats Giving Betsy DeVos a Free Ride?
Norman Solomon
MoveOn’s Phony New Campaign for ‘Protecting Whistleblowers’ 
Daniel Warner
Richard Holbrooke: Present at the Demise of U.S. Foreign Policy
Binoy Kampmark
Jacques Chirac and the Art of Being Vague
Evo Morales
The Root Problem is the Capitalist System
Nelson Valdes
Pop Social Darwinism in Contemporary American Capitalist Society: the Marketization of Che as Individualist Symbol
Mike Bader
Time for Personal Responsibility in Bear Country
Elliot Sperber
Sublation of Banks
September 30, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Just as Iraq Begins to Find Peace, It Once Again Becomes the Battleground for an American Proxy War
John W. Whitehead
When Welfare Checks Turn Deadly
Dean Baker
The Solution to the Country’s Debt and Deficit Problem
John Feffer
For Trump, Regime Change Begins at Home
Ralph Nader
Trump—Will He Implode with Lies Before He is Impeached?
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail