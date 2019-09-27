Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 27, 2019

The Case for Impeachment Goes Far Beyond Ukraine

by

Photograph Source: Mike Maguire – CC BY 2.0

“Has Trump finally gone too far?” There’s a headline you’ve seen a thousand times.

At last, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says he has. A whistleblower says Trump withheld foreign aid to Ukraine to pressure the country’s new president into investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s past business there. Trump doesn’t even really deny it.

Pelosi has long resisted calls for impeachment, to the chagrin of more progressive lawmakers and activists. But the latest revelations finally brought a cavalcade of more centrist party figures around on the issue.

If true, of course, Trump’s conduct was patently corrupt. “If the president used his office to get a foreign government to investigate a political rival, with an eye toward undermining that rival, that’s a clear abuse of power that assaults the basic premises of American democracy,” explains The Nation’s John Nichols.

But I admit I’m puzzled — not about why Trump’s behavior here was bad, but why this was the offense that got so many reluctant Democrats to stick their neck out.

There’s been any number of earlier abuses — from the merely venal (like altering a hurricane forecast with a sharpie) to the unapologetically corrupt (like putting military officers in Trump hotels and charging taxpayers for vacations at his own properties).

I also recall there was something about Russia, a fired FBI director, and — oh right — that time he called Nazis who’d just beaten people and killed someone in Charlottesville “very fine people.”

At every juncture, and countless others, pundits wondered whether this was the last straw, only to have a fresh truckload delivered the next day. (In fact, the Trump campaign now makes a killing selling Trump-branded plastic straws, to trigger the sea turtles I guess.)

To me the Ukraine-Biden gambit looks like a lot of other things Trump has accustomed us to expect from him. Is there some deep reservoir of public affection for Biden or Ukraine that Democrats feel they can draw on to get their case across this time? It seems unlikely.

The fact that we’ve grown desensitized to such abuses could itself be the best reason to finally prosecute one. But truthfully, there are about a thousand other things I’d rather see lawmakers build a case around.

For instance, after taking buckets of fossil fuel money, the president rolled back power plant emissions limits, launched legal action against automakers who agreed to increase their fuel efficiency, and wants us out of the Paris climate agreement. He’s repeatedly censored government climate scientists to cover his tracks.

Is destroying the planet impeachable?

What about caging thousands of children, or continuing to separate them from their parents after a court ordered him to stop? Or openly violating U.S. and international law on the treatment of refugees? Or allegedly encouraging border officials to break the law, with the promise of pardons?

Speaking of attacking rivals, what about tweeting incendiary racist slanders against Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and other progressive women of color, all but openly encouraging extremist violence against them?

What about encouraging a foreign leader, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to block those members of Congress from an official visit to the top U.S. aid recipient?

Impeachment is as much a political tool as a legal one. If Democrats feel they need the Ukraine story as a legal hook to start the process, that’s one thing — but I hope they won’t forget to make a political case against these much more egregious abuses along the way.

Otherwise they risk sending the message that the worst thing a president can do isn’t to attack the people or the planet, but a fellow elite.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Peter Certo

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 27, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Peter Certo
The Case for Impeachment Goes Far Beyond Ukraine
Michael Welton
What’s In It For Me? Turning Citizens Into Customers
Don Fitz
Politicians Agree: “Any White Cop Can Kill a Black Man”
Nyla Ali Khan
An Important History Lesson for Mainstream Indian and Pakistani Mainstream Politicians
Christopher Ketcham
Solitude and the Love of the Human Race
Richard Moser
Soldiers and Veterans are Anti-War Leaders. Could This Be The Peace Movement of Our Time?
Ron Jacobs
Are We Possessed by Our Possessions?
John Kendall Hawkins
Towards a More Mature Democracy
Norman Solomon
To Joe Biden, Trump’s Potential Successor Mike Pence “Is a Decent Guy”
Dan Bacher
Extinction Rebellion Activists in Sacramento
Louis Yako
Language as a Prison: Why Do We Fall in Love?
Negin Owliaei
No One Should Have to Bargain for Their Health Care
Robert Dodge
Hope and necessity this International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
The Teachable Moment of the Greta Thunberg Phenomena
Robert Koehler
Climate Change and Consciousness Shift
Graham Peebles
Decimation of the Rainforests and the Money Men
Mel Gurtov
Listen to the Children
Binoy Kampmark
Rotten in Tunisia: the Corrupt Rule of Ben Ali
George Wuerthner
Gold Standard for the Gallatins
Diallo Brooks
A Turning Point on Racial Equality
Nadya Williams
Monsanto, Bayer and Two Wars
Linda Armitage
We Need a Homes Guarantee…Now
Will Solomon
Why Warren Can’t Win
Nicky Reid
When Drones Come Home to Roost
Kani Xulam
When Indifference Fuels and Perpetuates Genocide
Louis Proyect
The Class Struggle in the Old West
Stephen Cooper
Tony Chin’s Tuff Gong Business
Hugh Iglarsh
When I First Came to This Job
September 26, 2019
Kirkpatrick Sale
The Illusion of Saving the World
Mats Svensson
Bewildered in Jerusalem
Colin Todhunter
Pesticides in the Dock: Ecological Apocalypse But Business as Usual
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu on Steroids: What a Gantz-led Government Means for Palestine
Tina Stevens – Stuart A. Newman
Risking Women’s Health, While Widening the Door to Techno-Eugenics
Binoy Kampmark
Tempered Emergency: the Climate Change Summit in New York
Todd Miller
Trapped in an Empire of Borders
Scott Owen
No Help for the Homeless, Please!
Nelson Valdes
Cuba, OFAC, Fines and Extraterritoriality
David Schultz
The 2020 Democratic Impeachment Strategy and Why it Makes Sense Now
Jesse Jackson
Workers are Asking, Whose Side Are You On?
Leonardo Flores
Dialogue in Venezuela is a Missed Opportunity for Democrats
Eleanor Eagan
With Impeachment (Slowly) Underway, Other Oversight is Still Needed
Lawrence Wittner
The Two Internationalisms
Laura Flanders
Climate Strike/Auto Strike: Same Struggle, Same Fight
Nick Licata
The Limits of Debating Climate Change
September 25, 2019
Roy Eidelson
Silencing Our Veterans: a Bridge Too Far
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail