Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 26, 2019

Climate Strike/Auto Strike: Same Struggle, Same Fight

by

Twenty years after turtles and teamsters teamed up to battle the WTO in Seattle, labor strikes and climate strikes are coinciding everywhere but in the media, and that’s dangerous. If history is any guide, any minute now, some two-bit pundit or shameless president will pit workers against environmentalists so as to distract us from the real problem: the rich and the greedy and a value system that only cares about profits.

Last Friday, as four million young people marched in the world’s capitals for action on climate, countless more were on the picket line supporting autoworkers who are out on strike. Both sets of strikers have guts and smarts and a righteous sense of urgency, but the latter had a fraction of the coverage, so let’s be clear: they’re all on the same side – the side of a future that we can actually inhabit.

Almost fifty thousand workers went on strike at General Motors Sept 16th after management and UAW negotiators failed to agree on a new contract. GM has bounced back from recession thanks to a taxpayer bailout, government tax breaks and contracts and a brutal restructuring of the workforce. Now, even though the company has made $35 billion in the last few years, they want concessions and yet more plant closures and layoffs.

This strike, the union’s first in more than a decade, is about a contract – wages and healthcare and the exploitation of temps – but it’s also about communities. When wages are driven into the floor, and the tax base shrivels or factories close, everything from the local school to the local fire department and the public water system takes a hit.  The health and wealth of the place and its people are sucked out to make far-off CEOs and shareholders rich.

Working people all across this divided nation have seen it. And that’s what’s drawing them to round-the-clock picket lines in places like Flint and Detroit and Toledo and Buffalo and Canton, as well as Wentzville, Missouri, Bowling Green, Kentucky and Arlington Texas. Sure, there could be ways, and there are proposals, to transfer those closed plants to green production – light rail, electric batteries, buses, you name it. My personal favorite would transfer the plants to worker ownership. But the big point is, those places are dear to their residents, even if they’re of no consequence to big money’s media.

Know a union worker, or better yet, be one, and you’ve seen the toddlers on the line and the kids carrying signs – the same sort of signs, with the same sort of message y0u’ll see all Climate Week.  We want a future, a future we can live in, in a society that values people and planet, now and coming up. Call it climate protection or community protection; it’s the same struggle, the same fight. And don’t let anyone tell you different.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Laura Flanders

Laura Flanders is the host of GRITtv now seen on the new, news channel TeleSUR English – for a new perspective. 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 26, 2019
Kirkpatrick Sale
The Illusion of Saving the World
Mats Svensson
Bewildered in Jerusalem
Colin Todhunter
Pesticides in the Dock: Ecological Apocalypse But Business as Usual
Ramzy Baroud
Netanyahu on Steroids: What a Gantz-led Government Means for Palestine
Tina Stevens – Stuart A. Newman
Risking Women’s Health, While Widening the Door to Techno-Eugenics
Binoy Kampmark
Tempered Emergency: the Climate Change Summit in New York
Todd Miller
Trapped in an Empire of Borders
Scott Owen
No Help for the Homeless, Please!
Nelson Valdes
Cuba, OFAC, Fines and Extraterritoriality
David Schultz
The 2020 Democratic Impeachment Strategy and Why it Makes Sense Now
Jesse Jackson
Workers are Asking, Whose Side Are You On?
Leonardo Flores
Dialogue in Venezuela is a Missed Opportunity for Democrats
Eleanor Eagan
With Impeachment (Slowly) Underway, Other Oversight is Still Needed
Lawrence Wittner
The Two Internationalisms
Laura Flanders
Climate Strike/Auto Strike: Same Struggle, Same Fight
Nick Licata
The Limits of Debating Climate Change
September 25, 2019
Roy Eidelson
Silencing Our Veterans: a Bridge Too Far
Sabri Öncü
Are We Approaching the End of Super Imperialism?
George Ochenski
The Grim Predictions for the Future Have Arrived
Victor Grossman
The Bidens, Trump, Kiev and Impeachment
Rev. William Alberts
From Extinguished to Distinguished
Saad Hafiz
The Boys in the Boots
Binoy Kampmark
Normal Intrusions: Globalising AI Surveillance
Julia Paley
The End of Asylum?
David Underhill
Reverse Pied Pipering Climacide
Jeff Cohen
Will Biden Be a Rerun of 2016 Tragedy?
Jeffrey Sommers
Robin Vos Punches Wisconsin Students and Teachers in the Face. Asks, how they got a Black Eye?
Elliot Sperber
Sick Cicada Ada’s Dream
September 24, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
The Drone Strikes on the Saudi Oil Facilities Have Changed Global Warfare
Melvin Goodman
The Central Role of the Whistleblower
Marshall Auerback
Trump May Get Much of the World’s Manufacturing Out of China, But It Won’t Be Coming Back to the U.S.
Kenneth Surin
The Labour Party Annual Conference
John Feffer
The Collapse of the East Asian Order
Thomas Klikauer
Propaganda and Politics in the USA, UK and Australia
Jonah Raskin
Into the Marijuana Future: A Day On a Mendocino Pot Farm
Robert Fisk
As Netanyahu’s Power in the Middle East Wanes, Trump Has to Find His Own Way to Deal with Iran
Martin Billheimer
To Vanish Jack the Ripper
Roger Harris
On the Road to Damascus: International Conference in Syria on Sanctions and Its Blowback
Binoy Kampmark
Extinction Rebellion: Leaving it to the Students
Chandra Muzaffar
Iran: Neither Military Action Nor Economic Sanctions
Thomas Knapp
E-Cigarettes: Media Bury the Lede, We Get to Bury the Bodies
Ted Rall
Left, Center and Right: We’re All in Denial About Climate Change
September 23, 2019
Kshama Sawant
Amazon vs. the Socialists in Seattle
Jason Hirthler
American Iago: On Washington’s Character Assassins
Craig Collins
Naomi Klein, Autism and Climate Activism
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail