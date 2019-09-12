Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 12, 2019

Yemen Continues Its Descent into Hell

by

Photograph Source: Julien Harneis from Sana’a, Yemen – CC BY-SA 2.0

There are really only two sides to the war in Yemen. There are the unarmed civilians. And there’s everyone else. The civilians are losing. Badly.

The 2011 democratic uprising in Yemen, part of the Arab Spring, succeeded in forcing out Yemen’s longtime dictator President Ali Abdullah Saleh. In a deal brokered by the Gulf Cooperation Council, Saleh was succeeded by his vice president, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. In 2014, a civil war broke out which pitted Yemen’s Houthi rebels against President Hadi’s government. Between 2014 and 2015, the Houthis gradually took control of Sana’a, Yemen’s capital. Hadi fled the country in 2015 and is in exile in Saudi Arabia. In response, a military coalition led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates began bombing the country in March 2015 with the declared aim of restoring Hadi. The Saudi-led coalition receives assistance from the US, UK, and France while the Houthis are backed by Iran. (The Houthis appointed an ambassador to Tehran last month.) ISIS and Al-Qaeda are also active in Yemen.

The UN has called Yemen the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis.” Yemen relies on imports for 75% of its food. A coalition land, sea, and air blockade on Yemen has cut off desperately needed food and medicines. An outbreak of cholera affects half a million people. International aid group Save the Children has determined that as many as 85,000 children may have died from starvation and disease.

All of the belligerents, both domestic and foreign, have committed rapes, torture, extrajudicial executions and detentions, and have conducted indiscriminate attacks on civilians. These findings appear in a report to be presented this week to the UN Human Rights Council, but they will not be news to anyone who has followed the conflict. The UN panel which produced the report—the Group of International and Regional Eminent Experts on Yemen—has given Human Rights Council chief Michelle Bachelet a list of 160 undisclosed persons which the panel recommends be prosecuted for war crimes.

US Role

Since 2015, the US has been assisting the Saudi-led coalition with target spotting, intelligence sharing, and (until November 2018) in-flight refueling of coalition aircraft. Many of the bombs dropped on innocent Yemenis are supplied by the US, such as the bomb which killed 40 Yemeni schoolchildren in a Saudi airstrike on a school bus on August 9, 2018. Examination of bomb fragments found at the scene disclosed that the bomb was manufactured by US defense contractor Lockheed Martin. One of the justifications President Trump gives for US involvement in the Yemen war is the need to maintain US arms sales to the Saudis.

President Barack Obama took the US into Yemen’s civil war in order to throw a bone to the Gulf States which had opposed his nuclear deal with Iran. Trump, who has done his best to reverse all of Obama’s other policies, has perversely continued US involvement in Yemen. In doing so, Trump has been opposed even by prominent members of his own party, such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

On April 16, 2019, President Trump vetoed a Congressional resolution which invoked the 1973 War Powers Resolution and would have forced the US to terminate assistance to the Saudi-led coalition. The 53 to 45 vote in the Senate which followed on May 2 fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to override a presidential veto.

Undeterred, Congress is making another attempt to end the Saudi-led bombing campaign in Yemen, this time using Congress’ power of the purse. In July, the House passed amendment 26 to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act. The Khanna-Smith-Schiff-Jayapal amendment blocks intelligence sharing, logistical assistance, and the transfer of spare parts used in coalition warplanes.

Will the Khanna-Smith-Schiff-Jayapal amendment survive in the Republican-controlled Senate? Probably not. Not a single Republican had the guts to vote in favor of the House version of the NDAA. Nevertheless, a bipartisan group of more than 40 legislators from both chambers has written the leaders of the House and Senate armed services committees urging that the Khanna-Smith amendment be retained in the final form of the NDAA.

The Trump Administration maintains that a negotiated settlement, not unilateral US withdrawal, is the way to end the war in Yemen. The Wall Street Journal reported on August 27 that the Trump Administration is seeking the first ever direct talks between the US and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The problem with talks, as Bonnie Kristian writes in The American Conservative, is that “Talks are good, but their outcome and timeline are uncertain. It could be months or even years before a deal is reached * * * .” (She might have added: “or never.”) She’s right. Several rounds of talks between the Houthis and the Yemeni government have already been held, but the war goes on. US withdrawal could end the war tomorrow.

The South Will Rise Again

A fissure has opened in the Saudi-UAE coalition. In a surprise to the Saudis, the UAE announced in July that it was pulling most of its forces from Yemen. In addition, the Saudis and Emiratis back opposing forces in Yemen. While the Saudis back the officially-recognized government of President Hadi, the UAE backs a revived separatist movement in Yemen’s south. Before unification in 1990, north and south were two countries: the northern Yemen Arab Republic and the southern People’s Democratic Republic of Yemen. The marriage of the two countries has not been a happy one, with the south rankling under the domination of the north. The southern separatist movement constitutes a second civil war within the larger civil war centered in the north between the Hadi government and Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

After the Houthis took Sana’a in 2015, the Yemeni government moved its capital to the southern port city of Aden. In August, Southern separatists wrested control of Aden from the Hadi government. The Hadi government blamed connivance by the UAE, which the UAE denies. Fighting outside Aden continues between Saudi- and UAE-backed militias. On August 29, Emirati warplanes attacked government-backed forces trying to retake Aden.

That’s about as obvious as a rift can get. Nevertheless, the Saudis and the UAE are publicly trying to keep up the appearance of a unified coalition as Yemen totters on the brink of fracturing permanently. Whatever happens, unless the war ends, the people of Yemen will be the losers.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Charles Pierson

Charles Pierson is a lawyer and a member of the Pittsburgh Anti-Drone Warfare Coalition. E-mail him at Chapierson@yahoo.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
September 12, 2019
Charles Pierson
Yemen Continues Its Descent into Hell
Jonathan Cook
Netanyahu Risks Triggering an Unwinnable War to Avoid Losing Election
David Swanson
Nonviolence Denial Is As Dangerous As Climate Denial
Dave Lindorff
The US Media War Machine Kicks In Against Iran
Binoy Kampmark
Spikes of Violence: Protest in West Papua
Max Moran
Confuse, Then Blame the Public: Facebook Dodges Regulation With Wall Street’s Tactics
Jesse Jackson
NFL’s Depression-Era Ban on Black Players Lingers On in the Owners Box
William Minter
Tax Dodging 101: the Aircastle Model
Colin Todhunter
Treadmill of Magic Seeds and Broken Promises: Dismantling the Myth of Bt Cotton Success in India
David Kattenburg
BDS in Canada
September 11, 2019
Kenneth Surin
Bojo Johnson’s Magic Carpet Ride Wearing Nigel Farage’s Clothes
Ron Jacobs
Is Killing Peasants Protecting America’s Interests?
George Ochenski
The Imperative to Restore Congressional Powers
John W. Whitehead
The Bill of Rights Turns 230: What Do We Have to Show for It? Nothing Good
Susan Babbitt
Oliver Sacks, the “Neurological Philosopher”
Andrew Bacevich
Reflections on “Peace” in Afghanistan
Raouf Halaby
Tracks to Nowhere
Jonathan Power
The Need for Non-Violence in Hong Kong
Binoy Kampmark
The Courage of Saying No: Children, Rebellion and Greta Thunberg
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Power and Tragedy
Nyla Ali Khan
Revive the True Spirit of Constitutionality and Federalism in India: Article 370
L. Ali Khan
The Revival of Non-Self
Norman Solomon
Why a DNC Vice Chair Bawled Me Out
Rachel Cunliffe
Knowledge in the Blood: Stories About 9-11
Wim Laven
9/11, An Anniversary of Unity or Division?
Cesar Chelala
A Day that Changed the World
September 10, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Mugabe’s Rule Led Many to Dismiss Nationalism, But That Opened the Door to Something Much Worse
Kenneth Good
The Brutality of Robert Mugabe and Zanu-Pf In Zimbabwe
Michael Welton
Adorno is Not a Cheery Guy
Garikai Chengu
Gaddafi vs the West: Two Revolutions on the Wrong Side of History
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson Trips: Duvets, Toothbrushes and the House of Lords
Nick Turse
“The Pain Remains:” The Living Literature of War
Mohsen Abdelmoumen – Stuart Newman
Are We Headed Toward a Techno-Eugenic Future?
Yasin Khan
An Uber Driver’s Death Shows the Harms of Misclassifying Workers
Wim Laven
Cause of Termination: Gross Fraud and Malfeasant Negligence
Dave Lindorff
US Media Keep Saying Iran is ‘In Violation’ of a Nuclear Agreement the US Withdrew From
Anita Plummer
An Inspiring Climate Victory in Kenya
Linda Pentz Gunter
Nuclear Power Has No Role in Fighting the Climate Emergency
Elliot Sperber
The Last Days of Coney Island
September 09, 2019
Dean Baker
Confronting Global Warming and Austerity
Conn Hallinan
Climate Chaos Descends on Europe
Robert Fisk
The Coming Drone War Over Lebanon
Howard Lisnoff
Underground Notes From a 2016 Sandernista
Jack Rasmus
What’s the True Unemployment Rate in the US?
John W. Whitehead
America’s Lost Liberties, Post-9/11
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail