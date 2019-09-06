Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 6, 2019

Capitalism, Socialism, and Existential Despair

by

Decades ago, Edward Said remarked that contemporary life is characterized by a “generalized condition of homelessness.” Decades earlier, Heidegger had written that “Homelessness is coming to be the destiny of the world.” Around the same time, fascists were invoking the themes of blood and soil, nation, race, community, as intoxicating antidotes to the mass anonymity and depersonalization of modern life. Twenty or thirty years later, the New Left, in its Port Huron Statement, lamented the corruption and degradation of such values as love, freedom, creativity, and community:

Loneliness, estrangement, isolation describe the vast distance between man and man today. These dominant tendencies cannot be overcome by better personnel management, nor by improved gadgets, but only when a love of man overcomes the idolatrous worship of things by man…

Over a hundred years earlier, Karl Marx had already understood it was capitalism that was responsible for all this collective anguish. “All fixed, fast-frozen relations…are swept away,” he wrote in the Communist Manifesto, “all new-formed ones become antiquated before they can ossify. All that is solid melts into air, all that is holy is profaned…” Home, community, the family, one’s very relation to oneself—all are mediated by money, the commodity function, “reification,” exploitation of one form or another.

And now here we are in 2019, when the alienation and atomization have reached such a state that it seems as if the world is in danger of ending. The phenomenology, the “structure of feeling,” of living in this society is that everything is transient and “up in the air,” human survival is in question, a hectored, bureaucratized anonymity chases us from morning till night, nothing really matters, no one gets their just deserts. Young people are refraining from having children. There is certainly no collective sense of belonging—that’s long gone. We’re les étrangers, passively consuming distractions as we wait for the other shoe to drop.

Meanwhile, we read of little else but agonized suffering, from children in cages to rainforests burning, from opioid epidemics to rampaging neofascists.

The case for socialism is usually made, rightly, from the perspective of its justice. It would be just to have economic and social democracy, for one thing because it is intrinsically right that people not be forced to rent themselves to a business owner who exploits them for profit but instead that they collectively control economic activities and distribute rewards as they see fit. Moreover, economic democracy, whether in the form of worker cooperatives or democratic government control, would essentially make impossible the extreme income inequality that corrodes political democracy and ultimately unravels the social fabric.

But it’s also worth broadcasting the message that even from an existentialist point of view, our only hope is socialism. Certain types of conservatives (usually religious) like to complain about the demise of the family, the community, non-hedonistic interpersonal ties, and the sense of meaning in our lives, a demise for which they blame such nebulous phenomena as secularism, “humanism,” communism, and liberalism. That is, everything except what really matters: capitalism, the reduction of multifaceted life to the monomaniacal pursuit of profit, property, and power. So these conservatives end up in the realm of fascism or neofascism, which promises only to complete the destruction of family and community.

The truth is that only socialism, or an economically democratic society in which there is no capitalist class, could possibly usher in a world in which the existentialist howl of Camus and Sartre didn’t have universal resonance. Mass loneliness, “homelessness,” and the gnawing sense of meaninglessness are not timeless conditions; they’re predictable expressions of a commoditized, privatized, bureaucratized civilization. Do away with the agent of enforced commoditization, privatization, and hyper-bureaucratization-for-the-sake-of-social-control—i.e., the capitalist class—and you’ll do away with the despair that arises from these things.

It’s true that the current suicide epidemic in the U.S. and the mental illness epidemic around the world have more specific causes than simply “capitalism.” They have to do with high unemployment, deindustrialization, underfunded hospitals and community outreach programs, job-related stress, social isolation, etc. In other words, they have to do with the particularly vicious and virulent forms that capitalism takes in the neoliberal period. But long before this period, widespread disaffection and mental illness characterized capitalist society.

Now, in light of global warming and ecological destruction, it’s possible that humanity won’t last much longer anyway, in which case capitalism will never be overcome and our collective existential anguish is perfectly appropriate. But nothing is certain at this point. Except that we have a moral imperative to do all we can to fight for socialism. “By any means necessary.” It is what justice demands, and it offers the only hope that even we privileged people—not to mention the less privileged majority—can know what it is to truly have a home.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Chris Wright

Chris Wright has a Ph.D. in U.S. history from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and is the author of Notes of an Underground HumanistWorker Cooperatives and Revolution: History and Possibilities in the United States, and Finding Our Compass: Reflections on a World in Crisis. His website is www.wrightswriting.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 06, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Let Them Eat Cake: a Journey into Edward Said’s Humanism
Rob Urie
Racism is About Power, Not Unpleasant Sentiments
Paul Street
No Joe: On Character, Quality and Authenticity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Blood in the Eye of the Storm
Richard Moser
A Different​ War Story: the Soldier and Veteran Resistance Against the War in Vietnam
James Bovard
9/11 and the American Orwellian Nightmare
Nick Pemberton
Killing Ideology: A Defense of Postmodernism
Robert Hunziker
Extinction Rebellion: What is it?
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
The VA as Workers’ Comp: Why Socialized Medicine for Veterans is Worth Defending
David Rosen
Koch’s America: the Rule of the New Robber Barons
Andrew Levine
Trump Year Three: Three Random Late Summer Thoughts
Sarang Narasimhaiah
“Everywhere is Kashmir”: Unraveling Weaponized, Corporatized Hindustan in India’s Northeast
Ramzy Baroud
The War Ahead: Netanyahu’s Elections Gamble Will be Costly for Israel
Chuck Collins
Tax the Rich Before the Rest
Kathleen Wallace
Extinction Via Rugged Individualism
Sam Pizzigati
The Political Economy of the Opioid Epidemic
John Feffer
Burning Down the House
Ron Jacobs
A Battle for Existence
Yoav Litvin
The Case Against the Zionist “left”
Paul Edwards
The Axis of Atrocity
Ralph Nader
Chuck Todd, Labor Day, and Getting Serious
Ted Rall
Billionaires Who Promise to Save Journalism
Walter Clemens
Why Hong Kong Should Have Self-Rule
Chandra Muzaffar
Concealing the Truth
Jim Hightower
Predator of Our Public Lands
Thomas Knapp
War in All But Name as US State Department Offers Bribes to Pirates of Iranian Ships
Nicky Reid
Any War on Terror is Bullshit
Binoy Kampmark
Inevitable Withdrawal: The US-Taliban Deal
Jill Richardson
Get Ready for Unnatural Disasters This Hurricane Season
George Wuerthner
Juniper Removal is a Red Herring
Chris Wright
Capitalism, Socialism, and Existential Despair
Dean Baker
Jerome Powell, Labor Day Hero?
Robert Koehler
Defying the Nuclear Sword
Laurence H. Shoup
Kamala Harris, Another Establishment Candidate
Nino Pagliccia
Ottawa Goes to Havana to Talk Venezuela, Returns Empty-Handed.
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Democrats: To Beat Trump, You Need to Buck Your Leadership
Adolf Alzuphar
Migrants Should Automatically be Offered Care, Education, Housing, Food, and the Right to Vote
Christopher Brauchli
The High Price of Fake Degrees
Rick Baum
Biden’s Unappealing Fundraising Appeal Letter to My Mother
John Kendall Hawkins
Changing Light Bulbs in the Cosmos with Charles Simic
Eve Ottenberg
Race Riots
Louis Proyect
The Crimes of the Criminal Justice System
Charles R. Larson
Review: Lucy Ellmann’s “Ducks, Newburyport”
September 05, 2019
Bruce E. Levine
Curious “Anti-Authoritarian” Definitions and Divides
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Targeting the Tongass National Forest for Amazon-like Destruction
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail