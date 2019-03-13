Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 13, 2019

On the ‘Name Recognition’ Shibboleth in the Democratic Primary Data Discussion

by

Now that the 2016 Democratic Primary cycle is (mostly) over — will it ever be entirely? — it has become fashionable once again to forward name recognition as a reasonably large factor in what distinguishes one or more candidates from the others in early polling of the field at large and amongst specific demographic sub-groupings. As The Intercept’s Ryan Grim has noted in an article on Bernie Sanders having double the support among African American likely Democratic Primary voters as Kamala Harris, the name recognition argument was “casually dismissed when made by Sanders supporters” in 2016.

“Casually” puts it somewhat mildly. Rudely and perfunctorily would do better. Meanwhile, the same crowd is enthusiastically chalking up almost all of Joe Biden and Sanders’ poll strength over their preferred candidates to the name recognition shibboleth.

Put most simply, the ‘name recognition’ argument suggests that even large gaps in polling support might best be explained by how well candidates are known by voters at this stage in the race rather than by the likelihood that those differences may hold when voting begins a year or so from now.

The graph at the top of this article, as well as the one that follows this paragraph, indicate that while name recognition might explain as much as 50% to 70% of data variances between candidates’ support at this stage, it is far from a slam dunk that this is the only factor at play, if it is even the most dominant one. Using a wide variety of potential candidates, including ones very unlikely to run (Oprah Winfrey, Michael Avenatti, Michelle Obama, and Hillary Clinton) and ones who have recently announced they will not be running (Michael Bloomberg and Sherrod Brown), I have plotted name recognition (y-axis) against the best support the person has received in a 2018 or 2019 poll (x-axis). Name recognition, in these ways of modelling the data, may have some explanatory power, but is far from what data minded people would hope for in terms of a nice cluster of entry points along a linear or evenly curved line moving from bottom left to upper right in a graph. For those as I am, not formally trained in statistics, the R² number in the bottom left is a statistical measure of how much of the variance among data is explained by a regression analysis, provided the entries are accurate. If the R² was at or near zero, the factors in play would be said to explain none of the variances, while the closer the number reaches to 1, the closer to a perfect explanation of the variations the interaction among plotted features has reached. Narrowing our data down to currently announced or reasonably likely potential candidates, including a curved power trendline rather than a linear one, and using a three week average of polling data rather than best poll, we can move the R² from about a 50% variance explanation range to around 70%.

In both cases, candidates or potential candidates below the red dotted line are doing better than the model would expect them to do if ‘name recognition’ was a perfect fit for how candidates are performing right now, or performing in their best poll. Candidates above the red dotted line are performing from a bit worse (closer to the line) to far worse than expected, given their name recognition, the further they are above it. In the top chart Michael Bloomberg, whose name recognition according to Gallup polling is near 90% but whose best poll was around 8%, is well above the line and a good example of why being well known is not enough to guarantee good polling.

By the same token, this analysis has given me a reason to reconsider my skepticism about Beto O’Rourke’s potential to do quite well. The highest measurement of name recognition I can find for him is 61% in the most recent Morning Consult data to measure his favorability. But his best poll was a remarkable 21% as measured by Change Research just before Christmas. While he has now fallen to 5% or so in the three-week average, that still puts him higher than would be expected given how well-known he is by voters at this stage. If, as expected, he officially joins the race later this week and has a good kick-off bounce, he could well rejoin the small cadre of candidates regularly polling in the double digits.

But there are clearly other factors beyond name recognition at play: 1) proximity to Barack Obama (see Michelle Obama and Joe Biden’s high support as well as the impact of favorable comments by Obama about Harris and Beto) 2) real or perceived ability to beat Trump, much of which can be measured by polling (“Bernie would have won,” Joe Biden’s favorability ratings and consistent double digit leads against Trump, and polls showing Democrats most want a candidate who can beat Trump, for examples) 3) proximity to the movement Left led by Bernie Sanders, including the ability to attract small donors rather than relying solely on large, corporate contributions 4) which candidate is being hyped by CNN and FiveThirtyEight as the flavor of the month. Beto fit the bill for the latter in December and saw a huge bump in support accordingly. Elizabeth Warren was the “it-candidate” briefly in the first two weeks of January after announcing early and leading in the first DailyKos straw poll. That place was then taken up by Harris from mid-January to mid-February, but her bubble appears to have popped a bit over the last several weeks with a real or relative decline in each of the last eight state or national polls since Sanders announced his candidacy on February 19.

In keeping with my analysis of the data, I have added a name recognition adjustment to my updating weekly candidate rankings, to be found in the Twitter thread here. By January 2016, Bernie Sanders had reached around 85% name recognition (about the level at which Elizabeth Warren is now). For candidates in the top eight spots, the rankings will generously assume that they can perform at least that well, and their support has been adjusted upward on a linear basis to a 85% level. Candidates in the 9th and 10th spot are assumed to be able to reach at least 75% if they can make the debates and run a decent campaign, and candidates ranked 11 or below are adjusted up to 65% name recognition if they have not yet reached that level.

As for the weekly rankings, Biden continues to lead, but that lead has shrunk a fair bit as Sanders jumped 5% on improved poll nationally. Adding the name recognition adjustment for candidates vaulted O’Rourke into 4th spot, displacing Warren to fifth. I have also added Stacey Abrams (impressively already at 6th spot), Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang while Bloomberg and Brown have been removed.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Doug Johnson Hatlem

Doug Johnson Hatlem writes on polling, elections data, and politics. For questions, comments, or to inquire about syndicating this weekly column for the 2020 cycle in your outlet, he can be contacted on Twitter @djjohnso (DMs open) or at djjohnso@yahoo.com (subject line #10at10 Election Column).

New from
CounterPunch

March 13, 2019
Paul Street
“Please Step Away from the Socialism”:  The Red Scare Dems at MSNBC
Michael Collins
Blackface and the American Idea of Race
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
Empire Unravelling: Will Huawei Become Washington’s Suez?
Kenneth Surin
Margaret Thatcher’s Love of Quack Remedies
Conn Hallinan
Nuclear Powers Need to Disarm Before It’s Too Late
Doug Johnson Hatlem
On the ‘Name Recognition’ Shibboleth in the Democratic Primary Data Discussion
Arshad Khan
I Love the Green New Deal But …
Ted Rall
8 Ways to Fix America’s Messed-Up Presidential Elections
Jonathan Cook
The UN Refuses to Name and Shame Firms Aiding Israel’s Illegal Settlements
Binoy Kampmark
Jailing Chelsea Manning
David Schultz
Trump v. Omar: The Psychology of Fear, Prejudice and Ignorance in American Politics
Mumia Abu-Jamal
Cops and Fascists: KKKolleagues?
Manuel García, Jr.
Hail Ilhan Omar, Avatar of Truth!
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
US Must Respect Iran
Nyla Ali Khan
A New Regional Order: Producing Cross-Economic, Political, and Cultural Interests Among the People of Kashmir
March 12, 2019
Eduardo Gudynas
Military Moves into Environmental Management in South America
Robert Fisk
Trump is Trying to Pay His Way to an Annihilation of Palestinian Statehood, and an Erasure of Israel’s Crimes
Patrick Cockburn
The Political Class’s Disregard for Irish Life
Kathy Kelly
Can We Divest from Weapons Dealers?
Medea Benjamin
How US Sanctions are Hurting Iran: A Firsthand Report
Roger S. Gottlieb
American Greatness?
Dean Baker
Can Journalism Be Saved? A Tax Credit System for Creative Work
Binoy Kampmark
China, Australia and Coal Mania
Cesar Chelala
Improving Health in Africa
Mike Garrity
Undisturbed Sagebrush-Juniper Habitat is Vital for the Wildlife   of the West
Joseph Lombardo
Live From Venezuela
Randall A. Shields
It’s Time.
Martin Billheimer
Night Life of the Odd: Jean Ray’s Whisky Tales
March 11, 2019
Kathy Kelly
Judging U.S. War Crimes
Nick Pemberton
Killing a Mockingbird
M. G. Piety
On Biblical Inerrancy: Some Reflections for United Methodists and Other “Christians”
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Robots in the Vast Memory Palace of Myth
George Ochenski
Dying to Make a Living: the Shame of Industrial Mortality
Louisa Willcox
Action Jackson: Of Poachers, Grizzlies and Coexistence
David Schwartzman – Quincy Saul
The Path to Climate Justice Passes Through Caracas
Norman Solomon
Biden on the Relaunch Pad: He’s Worse Than You Thought
Martha Rosenberg
The Downside of the World’s Love Affair with Shrimp
Dean Baker
What’s Behind the Weak February Jobs Report
Ralph Nader
Who will Displace the Omniciders?
Laura Flanders
Making American Journalism Great and Different
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Panic: The Retail Apocalypse Isn’t Disaster, It’s Progress
Elliot Sperber
Dragonfly or Drone
Weekend Edition
March 08, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
Border Security: What and Who is it Good For?
Paul Street
As the World Burns: Hurtling Towards an Unlivable Planet
Rob Urie
Gender, Class and Capitalism
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail