Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 11, 2019

The Downside of the World’s Love Affair with Shrimp

by

Shrimp was once considered a treat for special occasions, but now it is a frequent mealtime staple. And that is not necessarily so good.

More than half of imported shrimp is “farmed”—grown in huge industrial tanks or shallow, manmade ponds that can stretch for acres. At least 150 shrimp can be crowded into a single square meter, where they’re fed commercial pellets, sometimes laced with antibiotics to ward off disease. What isn’t eaten can sink to the bottom and rot, creating a putrid soup of feed and fecal matter.

These vast, polluting overseas operations routinely use antibiotics that are needed to treat common human infections––for example, Amoxycillin—which is not approved in U.S. shrimp farming but used overseas. Such use, of course, encourages antibiotic resistant bacteria––so that human and animal diseases no longer respond to the drugs and can become life-threatening. What’s more, this resistance isn’t limited to one type of bacteria, but can be transferred to other, more common bacteria, including those that cause common human infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), antibiotic-resistant infections are associated with 23,000 deaths and 2 million illnesses in the U.S. each year.

In the U.S., no antibiotics are approved for regular use in shrimp farming, but many foreign countries permit them, making imported shrimp a big concern. The US’s Food and Drug Administration examines only a fraction of the shrimp coming into the country—and “examined” may simply mean reading the label, not actually testing the shrimp for residues in a laboratory. Between 2009 and 2012, the FDA tested just 0.9 percent of shrimp imports.

One reason shrimp producers turn to antibiotics is that shrimp crowded into small tanks are extremely susceptible to diseases, such as Early Mortality Syndrome (EMS), which can wipe out entire harvests. In 2012, EMS is estimated to have affected 80 percent of the shrimp farms in Vietnam. And there is more cruelty involved. A common practice in the shrimp industry is to remove the eyestalks of female shrimp to hasten breeding by inducing maturation and spawning.

Shrimp producers may also be using pesticides such as toxic organophosphates, and antifungals such as carcinogenic Gentian violet. These chemicals are banned in U.S. shrimp farming, and they can put your health at risk and damage the environment. Yet labels can misleadingly says, “natural,” “environmentally aware,” “chemical-free,” “no hormones” and “sustainable.” These are meaningless claims since there are no applicable standards (and hormones are not used in shrimp production anyway).

Also, in some cases, farmed white-leg shrimp (the most commonly farmed shrimp globally) are sold as “wild” or “Gulf” shrimp.

Of course shrimp farming is lucrative because it produces cheaper shrimp than wild shrimp. A one-acre shrimp farm can produce as much as 89,000 pounds of shrimp worth about $400,000 —a powerful incentive for farmers to maximize production.

But are wild caught shrimp really better––assuming someone wants to pay more? Consider this: For every pound of shrimp caught in the wild, one to three pounds of other species—including endangered sea turtles and dolphins’—can be caught and killed. Devices that allow other sea life to escape their nets are available for trawls but not universally used. In 1987 Louisiana passed a law to prevent enforcement of a federal requirement for such devices, called Turtle Excluder Devices, or TEDs. In 2016, then Governor Jindal thankfully reversed the law.

So what is the answer for shrimp lovers? First, just plain eat less shrimp––the environment and shrimp will thank you. Secondly, when you do buy shrimp look for a label that says Naturland which is the best assurance of ethical production.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Martha Rosenberg

Martha Rosenberg is an investigative health reporter. She is the author of  Born With A Junk Food Deficiency: How Flaks, Quacks and Hacks Pimp The Public Health (Prometheus).

New from
CounterPunch

March 12, 2019
Eduardo Gudynas
Military Moves into Environmental Management in South America
Robert Fisk
Trump is Trying to Pay His Way to an Annihilation of Palestinian Statehood, and an Erasure of Israel’s Crimes
Patrick Cockburn
The Political Class’s Disregard for Irish Life
Kathy Kelly
Can We Divest from Weapons Dealers?
Medea Benjamin
How US Sanctions are Hurting Iran: A Firsthand Report
Roger S. Gottlieb
American Greatness?
Dean Baker
Can Journalism Be Saved? A Tax Credit System for Creative Work
Binoy Kampmark
China, Australia and Coal Mania
Cesar Chelala
Improving Health in Africa
Mike Garrity
Undisturbed Sagebrush-Juniper Habitat is Vital for the Wildlife   of the West
Joseph Lombardo
Live From Venezuela
Randall A. Shields
It’s Time.
Martin Billheimer
Night Life of the Odd: Jean Ray’s Whisky Tales
March 11, 2019
Kathy Kelly
Judging U.S. War Crimes
Nick Pemberton
Killing a Mockingbird
M. G. Piety
On Biblical Inerrancy: Some Reflections for United Methodists and Other “Christians”
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Robots in the Vast Memory Palace of Myth
George Ochenski
Dying to Make a Living: the Shame of Industrial Mortality
Louisa Willcox
Action Jackson: Of Poachers, Grizzlies and Coexistence
David Schwartzman – Quincy Saul
The Path to Climate Justice Passes Through Caracas
Norman Solomon
Biden on the Relaunch Pad: He’s Worse Than You Thought
Martha Rosenberg
The Downside of the World’s Love Affair with Shrimp
Dean Baker
What’s Behind the Weak February Jobs Report
Ralph Nader
Who will Displace the Omniciders?
Laura Flanders
Making American Journalism Great and Different
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Panic: The Retail Apocalypse Isn’t Disaster, It’s Progress
Elliot Sperber
Dragonfly or Drone
Weekend Edition
March 08, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
Border Security: What and Who is it Good For?
Paul Street
As the World Burns: Hurtling Towards an Unlivable Planet
Rob Urie
Gender, Class and Capitalism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Flag Humpers
Charles Pierson
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and the Bomb
Sudip Bhattacharya
Capitalism and the Reactionary Power of White Identity Politics
David Rosen
“Deaths of Despair”: Trump and the White Working Class
Joseph Natoli
No Strategies to Erase Damage Already Done
Nicolas J S Davies
The Conflict of Our Time: U.S. Imperialism vs the Rule of Law
Kenn Orphan
The Blindness of Empire
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Gears Up for War on Venezuela
Sarah Gertler
Criticizing Israel isn’t Anti-Semitic, Here’s What Is
Nino Pagliccia
Washington’s Escalation for Venezuela’s Oil
John Feffer
The Trump/Kim Bromance: It’s Gross, But Let’s Hope It Leads to a Third Date
Brian Cloughley
Trump Moves the World Closer to Wars
Rev. William Alberts
Biblically-Legitimized Imperialism
Ron Jacobs
Hijack the Starship, Major Tom
Sam Husseini
Ilhan Omar’s Choice
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail