Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 5, 2018

It’s Brillig in America

by

Lewis Carroll knew nonsense.  He pretty much invented the verse version.  We, who live in a country in which nonsense defines national behavior, are effectively blind to that reality, judging by our universal acceptance of it.

We’ve been force-fed bullshit by ruling elites forever and, though bullshit is not nonsense, it’s the perfect cover for it.  Nonsense, by definition, has no rational basis and makes no sense.  Bullshit, in contrast, is often coherent and plausible and disseminated by authority it has caused Americans to embrace reams of pernicious nonsense immeasurably ruinous to them.

Goebbels assertion that the Big Lie, repeated and robustly defended, could  enlist a people against itself was proven for us by Reagan’s “morning in America” and Obama’s “hope and change” hustles, classics of bullshit, that enabled the infliction of much sanctimonious idiocy on H.L.’s Booboisie.

Carroll’s masterwork–The Jabberwocky–opens with this couplet:

Twas Brillig and the slithy toves did gyre and gimbel in the wabe.
All mimsy were the Borogoves, and the mome raths outgrabe.

Given where we are today, to paraphrase Reagan, it’s Brillig in America.

This has much to do with the Buffoon-in-Chief, yes, but his is only a part, and not the most grievous, in the complex of existential idiocy under which Americans ignorantly labor.  To take the greatest, most odious examples of the screaming nonsense that encumbers us, start with what’s laughingly referred to by the Cognoscenti as “monetary policy”, viz.:

1) Congress must “borrow” from somewhere the money it spends and rake it back in taxes to “pay” for services.  Perfect nonsense.  Relentless bullshit persuaded us this is so.  It is not.  Congress creates money from nothing because it’s empowered to do so, taxes aren’t “collected” but are written off  to diminish the extant money supply, and they “pay” for absolutely nothing.

2) Social Security and Medicare will go broke very soon if we don’t cut them because payroll taxes won’t pay their increasing cost.  Purest nonsense.  Congress could sustain and augment them forever if it would, without increasing taxes since taxes don’t “pay” for them.  The will of Congress  determines which programs are funded and which are not.  It has always lavished money on elite financial entities with the closest ties to it through baldfaced bribery.  That group does not include The American People.

3) The world is full of nations that are evil, while we are not, and one of them is always determined to attack, invade and destroy us, so we must spend money that could make our education, health care, infrastructure, and natural environment the envy of the world, on war and preparing for it.  Utter nonsense.  No nation since 1812, has had any such intention.  A roaring torrent of bullshit from our owners has enabled the poisonous Military/Industrial/Congressional Complex–Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrup Grumman–and our coddled, stupidly generalled, over-teched military monstrosity to extract the life from us.

These are just the prime examples of the sick nonsense that rules us.

Carroll’s Jabberwocky had a hero and a triumphant, victorious ending.  In our moral paralysis, we can’t look to heroes because their existence is another bullshit story that masks the nonsense we’ve been persuaded to live in.  What may resonate for us with the jolly madness of it, though, is that we have our own Jabberwock, our own hideous, ghastly monster, that lives by devouring us with the “claws that catch” and the “jaws that bite”, regardless of how brainlessly unaware of it we continue to be.

It is that tiny upper echelon of the Capitalist Cabal that owns and operates our criminal government like a Mafia racket.  It is that vicious, diabolical, unelected cadre of warlocks, ghouls and vampires that, using scientifically tested, academically ponderous, legally impenetrable glossalalia, creates and disseminates the vast compendium of bullshit and mythology that enslaves and dehumanizes our citizenry, and lives, like a parasite, a remora, a metastatic cancer, on the blood and flesh of its own country.

Is redemption possible?  What can be done?  What must we do to save ourselves, our children, our future, cry the good, honorable, innocent ones, who feel the dark truth and are horrified by it.  Another of America’s bullshit mantras is that all problems have rational solutions.  Our Jabberwock will devour us unless we destroy it.  There’s no instruction manual for that.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Paul Edwards

Paul Edwards is a writer and film-maker in Montana. He can be reached at: hgmnude@bresnan.net

November 05, 2018
John Davis
The Rewilding of Humanity?
Kenn Orphan
The Power That Must be Resisted
Zoltan Grossman
Trump Following the Hungarian Model in Demonizing Refugees and Jews
Mark Lewis Taylor
The Violence Today: It’s Not Just “Hate”
Doug Johnson
Poll Forecast: Slight GOP Edge in House for Midterms Could Be Overcome by People of Color and Progressive Women Candidates
Paul Edwards
It’s Brillig in America
Eric Laursen
Why I’m Not Voting
W. T. Whitney
Che Guevara and Cuba’s Battle of Ideas
Dave Lindorff
Scaremongering is the Only Thing Trump and Republicans Have Got
Laura Flanders
Hate Speech at Homeland Security
Mateo Pimentel
Socialism and the Ballot
Joseph G. Ramsey
End the Need for Nursing “Short Cuts”
Thomas Knapp
This Too Shall Pass: “Birthright Citizenship” Kerfuffle is Mostly a Get Out The Vote Tactic
Weekend Edition
November 02, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jonathan Cook
Bolsonaro: a Monster Engineered by Our Media
Eric Draitser
This Website Fights Fascists
Hugh Iglarsh
Barack Obama’s Great Tower of Nothing: Gentrification on a Presidential Level
Andrew Levine
If We’re on the Left, How Come We’re Still Here?
Nick Pemberton
Violence Will Ensue If The GOP Loses
Chuck O’Connell
The Significance of the Tet Offensive
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Seeing John Berger
Paul Street
What Debate? Some Strategic Electoral Considerations
Michael Hudson – Bonnie Faulkner
Rescuing the Banks Instead of the Economy
David Rosen
What is to be Done? Looking Past Trump’s Tyranny
Robert Hunziker
Rebellious Scientists Issue Urgent Appeal
Dean Baker
Lessons From the Trump Tax Cut
Brian Cloughley
Spying, Lying and Dying
Aidan O'Brien
The Poppy, the Yasukuni Shrine and Remembering 
Kerron Ó Luain
Ireland’s Gaeltacht Regions: Transitioning Into Oblivion?
Michael Donnelly
Barred From the Court: US Indian Law = Imperial Relic
Tommy Raskin
Trump’s Tribalism (And Ours)
Philippe Bourgois, Jennifer Burrell, Elizabeth Cartwright et. al
Where We Stand on the Caravan: Five Things You Should Know  
Kevin Alexander Gray
14th Amendment Nullification Threatens the Core of Citizenship
Binoy Kampmark
Brazil Moves Right: the Rise of Jair Bolsonaro
Zanga Chimombo
A Modern Ethic for a Finite World
Kani Xulam
Is Erdogan Like Malcolm X?
George Ganitis
History Repeats Itself as Neoliberals Flock to Bolsonaro’s Side
Ron Jacobs
Jim Crow Kills a Kid
Paramjeet Berwal
The Trump Syndrome in Brazil and Elsewhere
Russell Mokhiber
Sarah Chayes on Kleptocracy in America
Ramzy Baroud
It Is a New Era, But China’s Balancing Act Will Fail in the Middle East
Steve Klinger
Give Us Not Our Daily Trump
Joseph Natoli
Up Ahead
Ted Dace
Israel as Irony
Paul Fitzgerald - Elizabeth Gould
The Khashoggi Gambit
Julian Vigo
Diverting Class War Into Generational War, Again
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail