Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. A generous donor is matching all donations of $100 or more! So please donate now to double your punch!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 26, 2018

Could Trump Bring Down the American Empire?

by

More than any other presidency in the modern history of the United States, Donald Trump’s has been a permanent threat of socio-political shipwreck. He has deliberately excited and fuelled conflicts, involving xenophobic and racist currents in society, with an always nasty political discourse. Trump’s eccentricities have been widely highlighted by the press, but his attacks on the U.S. military presence in the world and its commitments to that end have received far less attention.

Such is the essence of an essay by journalist and historian Gareth Porter, published on the website TRUTHDIG.

Trump had come to the White House with a commitment to end U.S. military interventions. This was based on a worldview in which wars for military domination have no place. In the last speech of his victory tour in December 2016, Trump promised: “Let’s stop tearing down foreign regimes that we shouldn’t have been involved with. Instead of investing in wars, we will invest in rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure…”.

At a meeting in the summer of 2017, where Defense Secretary James Mattis defended new military measures against the Islamic State in North Africa, Trump expressed his displeasure at the endless wars and Mattis claimed that “we are doing it to prevent a bomb from exploding in Times Square,” to which Trump replied, furiously, that the same could be said about anything that happened in any country on the planet.

Trump’s national security team was so alarmed by his questioning of military commitments and troop deployments that they invited him to the Pentagon. They were hoping to make him better understand their arguments with the usual rhetoric of the international democratic order based on the rules of globalism.

Ignoring decades of wars in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Mattis and other high-ranking officials argued that “this order is what has kept the peace for 70 years.” Trump shook his head in disagreement and diverted the discussion to a subject he found particularly irritating: economic and military relations with South Korea. “We spend $3.5 billion a year there to keep troops in South Korea,” complained Trump. “I don’t know why they’re there. Let’s bring them all home!”

In September 2017, while Trump threatened to destroy North Korea in tweets, he privately held an opinion against the presence of troops in South Korea and his determination was to eliminate it, according to Bob Woodward.

Political-diplomatic events with the two Koreas in early 2018 reinforced Trump’s view that U.S. troops should withdraw from there, so he accepted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s offer to hold a summit.

Trump ordered the Pentagon to study options for the withdrawal of these U.S. troops. That idea was viewed by the media and most of the U.S. national security elite as completely unacceptable. But the Pentagon’s military and intelligence specialists long knew that U.S. troops were not needed to deter North Korea or defend against an attack through the demilitarized zone.

Trump’s willingness to practice personal diplomacy with Kim was driven by his ego, but also by the idea that it would contribute to ending or attenuating the deployment of troops in South Korea. Obviously, such a thing could not happen without a clear rejection of the national security ideology that had dominated Washington’s elites for generations.

Bob Woodward tells in his book “Fear in the White House” that Trump was eager to put an end to the three great wars inherited from Barack Obama:  in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, about which he said in July 2017 that he was very tired.

“We should proclaim victory, end wars and bring our troops home,” he said, repeating the political tactic with which Washington covered up its defeat in Vietnam in 1966.

Trump feared he would be held responsible for the consequences of defeat in a war. This was the same fear that had led Lyndon Johnson to abandon his strong resistance to large-scale intervention in Vietnam in mid-1965 and Barack Obama to accept a major escalation in Afghanistan that he had been objecting to.

Trump’s mercantilist worldview poses economic dangers for the United States that may lead him to reject the tactics of multiple permanent wars. But his unorthodox approach has encouraged him to challenge the essential logic of the U.S. military empire more than any previous president. And the final years of his administration will surely bring him more struggles over these issues with those in charge of the empire, predicts Gareth Porter in Truthdig.

A CubaNews translation by Walter Lippmann.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Manuel E. Yepe

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

Manuel E. Yepe is a lawyer, economist and journalist. He is a professor at the Higher Institute of International Relations in Havana.

Weekend Edition
October 26, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Ralph Nader
Cong. Jamie Raskin – “Vote For a Raise, Expose the GOP, Win the Elections”
Manuel E. Yepe
Could Trump Bring Down the American Empire?
James Bovard
35th Anniversary of Biggest Pre-9/11 U.S. Antiterrorism Debacle
Johnny Gaunt
EU or Socialism?
Paul Cox
An Inside Look at Veterans’ Health Care Now Under Attack
Matthew Johnson
Truth and Reconciliation for Gender-based Offenses
Sarah Anderson
Any Senior Who Needs Home Care Should Get It
Patrick Walker
How the Rats Revolt: “Ratting Out” Democrats’ Electoral Extortion
Mike Garrity
Why the Writer Rick Bass is Dead Wrong About the Threats to the Grizzlies of the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem
Domenica Ghanem
Trump’s Caravan: a Case of Journalistic Malpractice
Ted Rall
The Left Will Never Thrive Without a Well-Funded Left Media Organization
Louis Proyect
The Mafia and the Class Struggle
Cesar Chelala
Violence in the Schools has no Borders
Camilo Gómez
Steve King and the Tipping Point for the Republican Party?
Dan Corjescu
A Dialectic of Hope?
James Munson
Robert P. Alvarez
As Voter Registration Soars, So Does Voter Suppression
John Feffer
Sanders’ “Progressive International” Isn’t Very…International
Robin Carver
Being Trans in America Was Already Scary. Now It’s Downright Terrifying!
Dan Plesch
Progressives Need a New Internationalist Foreign Policy
Dana E. Abizaid
Living With the Red Sox in Istanbul
Rob Seimetz
Modernity Has Failed Us, And I’d Love It If We Made It
Vern Loomis
Instant Bull in Istanbul
Michael Doliner
Joining the 1%
Seth Sandronsky
Undoing Patriarchy
October 25, 2018
Bruce E. Levine
Vital Ignored Truths in Milgram’s Obedience to Authority Studies
Richard Eskow
Prez Pans Saudi Shocker, Stays Mum On Mass-Murder Prequel
Monika Zgustova
A Stroll Through the Ruins of the Austro-Hungarian Empire
George Ochenski
We’re a Better Society Than You Think, Mr. Trump
Kathleen Wallace
American Unreality
Robert Lipsyte
How Frats, Teams, and Gangs Divide, Conquer, and Now Judge America
Dean Baker
The Midterms: It’s All Up for Grabs
David Mattson
The Tragedy of Grizzly Bear Management
George Wuerthner
We Must Change Our Medieval Approach to Wildfires
Gerry Brown
Bhutan: Heaven is Still Far Away for the Himalayan Kingdom at 7,000 Feet Above Sea Level
Rich Gibson
Thirty-Five Years On: The Mystery of the Grenada Invasion Remains
Andrew Stewart
Pension Fraud: How PBS’s Frontline Let the Clinton Democrats Off the Hook
Kim C. Domenico
Original Politics: Protecting the Borderland of the Anarchist Soul
Cesar Chelala
Honoring the Enemy
October 24, 2018
Pete Dolack
Why Do Yemen’s Dead Not Merit the Attention of Jamal Khashoggi?
Scott Parkin
Why “Good Liberals” Won’t Save the Climate
Patrick Cockburn
Leak by Leak: Erdogan Exerts His Leverage Over the Saudis
Ryan LaMothe
The Occult Injustice of Laws Supporting Capitalism
Kenneth Surin
Corruption and Gentrification in Post-Industrial Buffalo
John W. Whitehead
Has America Become a Dictatorship Disguised as a Democracy?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail