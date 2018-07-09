Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 9, 2018

Victim Status and the Political Right

by

In all honesty, there is a lot I do not understand about the Right. Although the Left is far from flawless, it strikes me that the Right is full of hypocrisy. They don’t want big government to tell me what to do and not do with my vagina—until they do want exactly that. They want the free market to be uninhibited yet take all manner of funding from interest groups and allot record levels of corporate welfare—and impose ant-free trade tariffs. They don’t want undocumented immigrants until they do want them as laborers. And on, and on…

These hypocrisies are pernicious, but one that really boils my blood is the calling out of the Left as “snowflakes” who simply want to maintain victim status while at the same time fulling embracing victimhood. While this is true of many on the Right, no one embodies that hypocrisy better than Donald Trump.

Calling out the Left is part of the broader attack waged by the Right, and by Trump himself, against so-called political correctness. Labeling the Left as politically correct or as snowflakes merely serves to shut down conversation and dismiss important ideas. As Dana Schwartz wrote in a February 2017 article for GQ, however, “There is not a single political point a liberal can make on the Internet for which ‘You triggered, snowflake?’ cannot be the comeback. Its purpose is dismissing liberalism as something effeminate, and also infantile, an outgrowth of the lessons you were taught in kindergarten. ‘Sharing is caring’? Communism. ‘Feelings are good’? Facts over feelings. ‘Everyone is special and unique’? ‘Shut up, snowflake.’”

The derogatory use of the term snowflake comes, in large part, from the film Fight Club, an adaptation of the 1996 Chuck Pahluniak novel of the same name. In it, the narrator joins an underground men’s fighting club, where members repeat the mantra, “You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake.” Men’s rights activists, bodybuilding forums, and the political Right have picked up on this mantra, which many have called the “manosphere.” In reality, the roots are far deeper, emanating from the Right’s need to reject the threat of communism by labeling it “red” or “pink,” hence “wussified” or feminine. Republicans, then, use the rhetoric of “men” while Democrats are “women.”

But, in reality, those slinging the snowflake allegations, as Amanda Hess wrote in June 2017 in New York Timesmagazine, “tend to seem pretty aggrieved themselves — hypersensitive to dissent or complication and nursing a healthy appetite for feeling oppressed.” What makes one a snowflake, supposedly? An inflated sense of self-importance, an inability to handle criticism, demand for respect, and a sense of victimhood supposedly disproportionate to reality. Sound familiar? That is Donald Trump embodied.

When he’s insulted, he melts down on Twitter, berating people in a fashion not dissimilar to a middle schooler. He is, supposedly, a victim of various attacks by individuals and institutions, most often the press, of course, but also Hollywood celebrities, Broadway stars, even a Gold Star mother. He is the victim of a “witch hunt” regarding collusion with the Russians in the 2016 election. Could any words betterdescribe victim status than “witch hunt?”

Trump won the election by owning and encouraging victim status. His squad was all too quick to buy the rhetoric that their jobs have been lost or are at risk to immigrants, that people from certain countries threaten our safety, that women levy false accusations to destroy men, and that rights for LGBT individuals threatens the sanctity of the “American family,” among other things. Even “Make America Great Again” presumes some great travesty befell the poor nation. Victims must be returned to a state of prominence!

Likewise, the notion that the Left is too soft to handle certain conversations and the minimizing of people feeling “triggered” is also in the Right’s playbook, albeit using different language and tactics. The continued efforts to criminalize nonviolent protest, for example, show that the Right is all too happy to shut down dialogue.

I believe that there is something to be said about overdoing victim status. That is a worthwhile conversation. But when the very real picture of the U.S. is one that is still tremendously racist, sexist, militaristic and unequal, it is deeply infuriating that negative labels prohibit real discussion and actual action.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Laura Finley

Laura Finley, Ph.D., teaches in the Barry University Department of Sociology & Criminology and is syndicated by PeaceVoice.

July 09, 2018
John Pilger
The Hidden History of the Women Who Rose Up
David Correia
Abolish ICE, But Don’t Stop There
K.J. Noh
New York Times Pours Linguistic Gasoline on North Korean-US Detente
Richard E. Rubenstein
How to Pack the Supreme Court
David Krieger
The Prospects for De-Nuclearization
Robert Fisk
With Serbia and Kosovo Both Vying for EU Membership, the Question Remains: Who Won the War?
Tom Crofton
Scott Pruitt Resigns, So What?
John Davis
Remembrance of Past Fourths
Laura Flanders
Jeff Sessions Sets Back the Clock
Robert Koehler
Womp, Womp, Racism in a Cage
Laura Finley
Victim Status and the Political Right
Gary Leupp
The Millstone around Trump’s Neck?
Mel Gurtov
At Home and Abroad, Trump Abandons Human Rights
Thomas Knapp
President Trump, Please Free Ross Ulbricht
Dean Baker
Does the US Have Any Leverage on China?
Weekend Edition
July 06, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Nick Pemberton
America on Thin ICE
Susan Babbitt
90 Years After the Birth of Che Guevara
Andrew Levine
Incivility Now!
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: America, Unchecked and Unbalanced
Pete Dolack
World Bank Solution for Lack of Jobs: Cut Worker Protections
Brian Cloughley
The Trump-Putin, Peace, Trade and Friendship Meeting
John W. Whitehead
The Constitution is Not Neutral
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Congo’s Imposter President and the Moral Depravity of the West
Celina Stien-della Croce
Understanding the Conflict in Nicaragua: the Long Battle Against US Imperialism
Glenn Sacks
A Teacher Explains Why the Janus Ruling is Bad News for Schools, Students
Ryan A. Knight
Autonomous Self-Organization Against the Electoral Spectacle in Mexico
Ebony Slaughter-Johnson
The Politics of Poverty in America
James Munson
Good Luck Ending Racism, Capitalism Still Needs It
Robert Fantina
Social Media and Israel: Censorship of the Truth
Geoff Dutton
When Momma Ain’t Happy: Downsides of Innovation Mania
Patrick Cockburn
Haunted by a Legacy of Hatred: Fear of ISIS’s Return in Iraq
Mary Serumaga
The Lemmings of Long Island: Are Americans Serial Victims of Systemic Investment Fraud?
Timothy P. Clark
First as Tragedy, Then as Tragedy. Ecological Imperialism and the Destruction of Families.
Sarah Anderson
The Future of Unions in the Wake of Janus
Jane LaTour
Labor History Happened Here – And Why It Matters
Fizz Perkal
Abolishing ICE Isn’t Radical, It’s Rational
Jill Richardson
Knowing When to Turn Off the News
George Goehl
There’s an All-Out War on Kids and Not Just on the Border
Ralph Nader
Recommendations for Engrossing Summer Reading and Viewing
Joseph Natoli
Denmark First
Norah Vawter
Guns Don’t Make Us Safer – Here’s the Proof
Ann Garrison
When Democrats Aren’t the Least-Worst
John G. Russell
Lord of the Flies Redux
Ron Jacobs
City of Angels, Fallen and Otherwise
Daniel Warner
Is Roger Federer Being Unfaithful?
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU