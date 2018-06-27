Cry Baby Israel

by

A cry baby is not an infant, but a fully grown adult who cries over the smallest thing out of self pity. (composed fromUrban Dictionary)

Israel, one of the most technologically advanced military superpowers, is making a colossal fool of itself on the global stage by crying Wolf – ‘We have the right to defend ourselves from – from ?- hold onto your hats, folks, from – Kites, Balloons, Stones, Cameras, a Slap, a Poem.

Seriously? Damn Right. These aren’t just any kites, balloons, stones, cameras, slap, poem. These are terror toys of Palestinian mass defiance and of monster maquisards, mainly teenagers and youth, that strike fear and panic in the mighty Israeli armed forces.

With Israel’s back to the wall, Israeli leaders predictably huddle behind the ‘Terrorist’ Card and the Victim Card that hide Israel’s cowardice and cruelty and justify its atrocities against Palestinian resistance.

On March 30, the disgrace and international censure, induced by Israel’s precision massacre of 60 defenceless, nonviolent participants in Gaza’s Great March of Return, was immediately deflected by the Israeli hasbara machine that churned out a barrage of lies, mindlessly rerun by lackey media and vassal states, asserting ‘clashes’ between Jewish snipers in fear of their lives and members of ‘terror’ groups belying the grass-roots non-violent uprising.

Neither that massacre, nor the daily massacres since, have stopped the brave Great March of Return protests. The demented Israeli might-over-right mindset that has prevailed for 70 plus years simply cannot comprehend, ‘as with a green plant, that what matters most is rootedness; what truly holds up, nourishes and supports all else is underground”* , that Palestinian sumoud i.e. steadfastness has ancient roots to the land. Such rootedness defeated the USA in Korea and Vietnam. It is itself undefeatable.

Kites and Balloons

As the death toll of martyrs flares (now 131souls ), Palestinians flew ingenious kites and balloons that were ablaze with sumoudand petrol-sodden rags. In Israel, the cry babies wailed that, “the psychological damage the fires cause along the border is worse than any actual damage done. The depressing sights of blackened crops places public pressure on the government to do something.”.. and called on snipers to target the kite-flyers, for drones to firebomb protest tents … for airstrikes on Gaza! ‘Criminal environmental terrorism” howled the real estate jackal, JNF, threatening to sue for millions.

Of course, these whining Jewish colonist-farmers and land swindlers, who will receivecompensationfrom the state, have never raised their voices condemning the 51 years of systematic colonial agri-terrorism costing Palestinians billions of dollars in lost livelihoods, trade, commerce ; in the last month alone –

Israeli settlers cut down 700 vine trees in Hebron; ‘Agricultural terrorism’: Palestinian crops face destruction by Israeli settlers; Israeli Colonizers Cut Dozens Of Trees Near Bethlehem; Settlers sabotage scores of grape trees east of Ramallah29/May/2018 ; Settlers poison Palestinian-owned sheep east of Nablus29/May/2018; Israel’s settler gangs continue to chop down Palestinian olive trees 10/June/2018; Israeli Military Training Destroying Village Crops; Israeli Colonizers Uproot Agricultural Lands Near Hebron; Settlers torch Palestinian olive fields 22/June/2018; Israeli settlers burn hundreds of olive trees in Nablus

Inevitably the Victim Card popped up- “They are making us fear something [kites] that is so beautiful, clean and playful, and has connotations of family, community, love and happiness,” a kibbutznik cry baby snivelled, as she drank coffee on stolen Palestinian land seized illegally in 1949, indifferent to the 15,000 of Gaza’s young injured protestors, 15,000!! Many are amputees and most maimed for life.

Notwithstanding, as fires ravaged the Nahal Oz kibbutz’ agriculture, the kites and balloons carried karma wiping the smirks off the faces of its colonists, who had watched and cheered snipers of the Jewish army targeting unarmed protestors.

Stones

Now imagine at future arms fairs and weapons expos, ex-IDF generals representing the major Israeli military firms- Elbit, Rafael, IAI, IMI, tearfully blubbering on the shoulders potential clients how they have been forced into a kite war or coerced to use disproportionate force against their mortal enemy – Palestinian children and youths throwing stones who are dubbed ‘terrorists’ by the Injustice Minister Aylet Shaked.

Palestinian children, even as young as 5, are imprisoned, maimed or executed for throwing stones at the most ‘moral’ army in the Middle East.

Palestinians don’t have an airforce, army or navy, and thus they don’t attend weapons expos. They depend on Mother Palestine to arm them with her flesh of stones against Goliath Israel.

Ironically, the fable of David defeating Goliath with a slingshot and stone is revered by Israeli Jews. They even named an archeological site in Al Quds after the non-existent David, but then all of Israel’s claims to Palestine are fake based on myth.

Israeli Emeritus Professor of History at Tel Aviv University, Shlomo Sand affirms there is no archeological evidence that there was an Exodus from Egypt to Zion, nor a shred of evidence that the kingdoms of David and Solomon existed, and furthermore there’s no evidence of a First Temple plus “the Land of Israel of biblical texts did not include Jerusalem, Hebron, Bethlehem, or their surrounding areas, but rather only Samaria and a number of adjacent areas—in other words, the land of the northern kingdom of Israel. Because a united kingdom encompassing both ancient Judea and Israel never existed, a unifying Hebrew name for such a territory never emerged.”

Cameras

To protect the myth of the most ‘moral’ army from the exposure of its daily perpetration of genocide, a draft version of a Knesset bill criminalising the filming or photographing Israeli soldiers on genocidal duty has been passed. How dare social and mainstream media humiliate Israel’s military bullies and killers! Humiliation is our segue to –

The Slap

Although Israeli military operators are covered with the maximum advanced protective gear to prevail against the toughest physical challenges, they are unable to withstand a slap, (boo hoo, boo hoo) from a slight,16 year old Palestinian girl. Rather than play down this embarrassment, the Jewish state burst into a hysteria of tears charging the teenage Ahed Tamimi as a ‘danger to public security’ which in turn triggeredhundreds of protests around the world instantly turning Ahed into an icon of Palestinian resistance.

Ahed’s father explains why Ahed slapped the soldier,

I think more than 300 times they raided inside my house… They took my electronic devices several times. They broke the windows several times. They shot most of my children several times. My son was arrested two times. My wife was arrested five times. I was arrested nine times. I was tortured and be paralyzed for a period of time. My wife was shot in her leg, two years she couldn’t walk. My home is under a demolition order. After all of that somebody asked, why Ahed slapped a soldier? She must slap the soldier.

Ahed, labelled a ‘terrorist’ and her ‘terrorist’ mother, Nariman, were sentenced to 8 months imprisonment for the slap and for filming and sharing the slap on social media. By contrast, Israeli military ‘medic,’ Elor Azaria served a 9 month sentence for strolling over to unarmed and wounded Abdel Fatah al-Sharif and cooly extrajudicially executing him point blank.

The majority of the Jewish state’s public had demanded poor little Elor be pardoned for doing his genocidal duty. Such public demand for impunity that thumbs its nose at the rule of law is symptomatic of the psychopathic disfunction of Israeli society which was reinforced last week by the tauntingof Ali Dawabshe’s grandfather, Hussein, by extremist Jews. Ali Dawabshe, 18 months, was burnt to death in his home with his young parents, Saad and Riham, by colonial arsonists. Outside the court the sadistic ghouls chanted, “Where is Ali? Ali’s dead,” “Ali’s on the grill.”

The Poem

According to Israeli politician, Miki Zohar, “The Jewish people and the Jewish race are of the highest human capital that exists.”..“I don’t have to be ashamed about the Jewish people being the Chosen People; the smartest, most special people in the world.” Well, how smart is it to put on trial a Palestinian poet, Dareen Tatour, 36 for writing a poem that condemned Israeli violence and saluted Palestinian resistance? Not smart but stupid because the outcome is the same as the balloons, the cameras, the slap; the state of Israel is a self-made global object of ridicule – a cry-baby, a Metrophobe. Boo hoo, help ! help! A poem is attacking me.

The Victim Card

Israel’s propaganda strategy to protect its cry-babies, the Victim Card, ratifies its stupidity. The Victim card is double sided ; on one side is the exclusive Jewish holocaust and on the other side is the conflation of anti-zionism with anti-semitism.

Throughout the Great March of Return, to deflect from international condemnation of its human rights violations, Israeli and Jewish media, with sleight of hand, have been dealing the Victim Card; conveniently, Poland copped an extended whacking for a ‘new law [that] outlaws publicly and falsely attributing the crimes of Nazi Germany to the Polish nation’, holocaust deniers suddenly crawled out of the woodwork, apparently anti-semitism spiked around the world, holocaust heroes and villains entered the headlines along with tear-jerking paeans to Jewish victimhood such as Please do not read if you are not a Jew, to which Ray Bergmann rationally and rightly responded,

Only one victim, only one victim, oblivious to any other

Only one sufferer, only one sufferer,

oblivious to suffering of any other.

M No responsibility acknowledged, no responsibility acknowledged

for the violence perpetrated by our mob against others.

Hands over eyes, hands over eyes,

totally unaware of the judgement coming.

Only one kid, only one kid, that father bought for two zuzim.

Playing the victim dishonours the Holocaust dead and the ‘terrorist’ card is solely a projection of Israel’s vicious state terrorism against the unconquerable, dare I say, miraculous Palestinian sumoud.

Like the boy crying ‘Wolf’, the tiresome frequency of the Victim and ‘Terrorist’ cards carries the warning about the lethal wages of lies.