Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
March 29, 2018

Let Our Teachers Teach and Leaders Lead

by

Will Saturday’s astounding March for Our Lives become the defining protest of our time? Some say it’s comparable to Vietnam War era anti-war marches. Not actually comparable, I hope. Because it took daily news of American deaths month after month to sustain those protests.

March 24th’s nationwide event was led by youngsters, Americans even younger than the 1960s’ protesters. It is certainly a stirring event to witness– unarguably inspiring for millions like me viewing it on television. Saturday’s rally demonstrated the leadership of ‘just’ teenagers. (We generally only hear about our youths’ drug habits or sports and cell phone obsessions, their sex lives or their music and clothing trends.)

I hope the political work these new leaders have launched is sustained. I hope this movement doesn’t need further killings anywhere to keep the issue alive, to activate media interest and to swell the numbers of activists. It is essential too that America’s adult responses are not technical, namely: not calling for still more security devices to sell to schools and municipalities, not commissioning more experts to invent even more bizarre safety measures.

Whenever a massacre at a school or concert hall or other public event occurs, there’s ample television footage to demonstrate how authorities respond— police, FBI and other armed forces ‘secure’ neighborhoods and control onlookers with massive military-like tactics and equipment. (Only recently have Americans realized how much like a military occupation of our streets, local police forces had become.) Unquestioned is the  associated tactic called “lockdown”.

Following the end of deadly sieges, we witness survivors of an attack emerging from “lockdown”, moving in single file, hands above their heads, stripped of any bags or backpacks, obediently proceeding down a path past armed guards. (This presumably after they’ve been frisked to ensure they are not part of a terror group.) This scary procession is now a common procedure executed without questions about what affect these practices have on those innocents.

Every school in this nation is geared for terror. With the powerful testimonies of the March 24 speakers in D.C. last week, those who may not normally visit schools hear how children are taught lockdown drill, procedures they must practice and then follow if their school is under threat. One 17-year old at a March for Our Lives event in Detroit confesses: “The fire alarm at Trenton High School is scary,  …We don’t know if it’s an actual drill or if someone’s actually inside the school, going to take your life.”

As a journalist I have occasion to visit local schools. When I do, I can secure entry only if I’ve made an appointment with a staff member who knows me and is expecting me. My name is listed beforehand, and when I arrive at the (locked) school door, a security guard, usually armed, calls the staff person I’m to meet, who then comes to the reception desk to accompany me into the school. I’m given an ID which I must wear while inside and relinquish when I leave. (Every schoolchild wears his/her special ID all the time at school.) This is the same process I go through when I visit a prison!

Not to deny our youths their credit and our gratitude for their initiative today, one wonders: what took us so long? That is, what took so long for youths to dump any expectations they had of leadership by adults: —elected officials as well as community leaders, teachers and other educators, social workers, police and trauma experts, journalists and celebrities. How many deaths by gun-loving, angry, disturbed and embittered young men does it take for a sensible strategy to emerge? Maybe these youngsters stepping into the forefront marks a watershed, a turning point not only in gun reform but in American civic action.

Regarding solutions: look what some in the (political) room have been advising in response to gun violence. (We know the U.S. president’s suggestion.) Even clear-headed, mature leaders have little to offer beyond assigning more money to build more safety mechanisms into schools. (This in addition to adding more on-duty armed officers inside and around schools.) When a recent threat of violence at undistinguishable school in my own semi-rural neighborhood occurred, the director announced measures including retrofitting every door in the place.  This is an educator’s all-too-common solution in an institute already patrolled by two armed guards!

From what we heard from school-age activists in their fearless and unequivocal statements these past weeks, they are not demanding more security measures in classrooms and hallways. They want their teachers to teach; they want political their leaders to enact gun reforms; they want to hold elected representatives accountable to the citizen, not to special interests.

One may be unable to expect any reduction in safety measures. While the downside of increasing them is twofold: first, our places of learning become hazardous zones. Students report how they move through their classrooms in a state of fear. The educational budgets of public schools are already inadequate. From teachers’ rallies in Virginia and Arizona, we learn that teachers’ salaries are low and getting lower, with many teachers working at a second job. Core curricula are threatened by educational budgets cuts or freezes. If more funds are allocated to military-like solutions, basic educational facilities will suffer. Second, the main beneficiaries of all those technical solutions will be security companies who provide guards and who manufacture safety devices— part of the mammoth American arms business. The security industry is equally involved in diversionary costly solutions as is the NRA.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Barbara Nimri Aziz

Barbara Nimri Aziz is a New York based anthropologist and journalist. Find her work at www.RadioTahrir.org. She was a longtime producer at Pacifica-WBAI Radio in NY.

March 29, 2018
Pete Dolack
Imagine Having So Much Money You Can Spend It on Instagram “Influencers”
John W. Whitehead
Enough is Enough: Police Violence Plagues America
Rev. William Alberts
An Easter Message Beyond Belief
George Ochenski
No Way to Run a Nation
Robert Kosuth
Trump as Symptom of a Deeper Disease: An Assessment After One Year
Tom Engelhardt
Big Brother Isn’t Watching You, You’re Watching Him
Robert Fisk
The Pseudo-Churchills: Why are Politicians Playing Fast-and-Loose With WW II?
Gary Leupp
The Trump-Daniels Timeline
Anders Sandström
Accounting in a Democratic Economy
Binoy Kampmark
No Small Victory: Kim Dotcom and the Human Rights Review Tribunal
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Let Our Teachers Teach and Leaders Lead
Manuel E. Yepe
Supporters and Opponents of Peace in Korea
Wilfred Burchett
Vietnam Will Win: End of an Illusion
Rivera Sun
Shifting Systems with Nonviolent Strategy
March 28, 2018
Gary Leupp
The Skripal Poisonings and the Ongoing Vilification of Putin
Kenneth Surin
Lucrative Dealing in the Age of Austerity
Dave Lindorff
War Monger and War Criminal John Bolton to Head Trump’s National Security Council
Ariel Dorfman
It’s Time the United States Accounts for Its History of Torture
Michael Grech – Peter Mayo
Engaging the Popular Imagination; Engaging the Holy Week culture
Michael Welton
Violet McNaughton: the Mighty Mite Reformer From Saskatchewan
Manuel E. Yepe
Much More Than a Struggle Over a Brand of Rum
Victor Grossman
Gun Control in Old East German
John Grant
Citizens Show Up to Tell a Do-Nothing Government Enough Is Enough
Kary Love
If John Bolton Is Right, Pearl Harbor Was Perfectly Legal
Patrick Cockburn
ISIS’s Last Gasps
Jesse Jackson
We Need to Revive King’s Campaign Against Poverty
March 27, 2018
Joseph Essertier
The Madness of the American Ruling Class vs. the Sanity of the People of South Korea
Patrick Cockburn
It’s Wishful Thinking to Blame Trump’s Win on Cambridge Analytics
Robert Hunziker
Insect Decimation Upstages Global Warming
Jeff Cohen
Same Old Media Parade: Why Are Liberals Cheering?
Dean Baker
Kudlow’s Fossilized Beliefs on Economy Could Lead Trump Further Astray
Linn Washington Jr.
Adults Engage in Idiocy: School Bosses Across America Go ‘Buttheat’ on Anti-Violence Student Protests
Binoy Kampmark
Pre-emptive Triggers: John Bolton Joins Trump
Ted Rall
Hiring John Bolton is Trump’s Most Dangerous Decision So Far
Tom H. Hastings
We Just Say No!
Daniel Warner
Inherent Contradictions in Filming Human Rights
March 26, 2018
Henry Giroux
Education as a Weapon of Struggle: Rethinking the Parkland Uprising in the Age of Mass Violence
Mel Goodman
The Mad Man Theory: Nixon, Trump and Bolton
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
US v. China: In Washington, Hyper-Hawks Center Stage
Gabriel Rockhill
Academic Black Shirts Brutally Assault Students in France
Lance Olsen
Climate, Science, and Budget-Politics
Nick Pemberton
Dead 15 Year Olds And A 15 Year Old War
Gary Leupp
The Children’s Crusade (Against Early Death by School-Shootings)
Jonah Raskin
Revolt Resurfaces: The Story from Sleepy Sonoma County, California
David Macaray
Real-Life Politics, Union Style
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU