Why Today’s Global Tech War Needs Yesterday’s History

The global tech landscape no longer resembles a global village; it is a fractured theater of war. Data sovereignty laws are carving the Internet into digital fiefdoms—a reality underscored by President Donald Trump’s explosive threat to slap 100 percent retaliatory tariffs on European nations daring to levy digital services taxes on American tech giants. While Washington’s sweeping semiconductor export controls weaponize supply chains into modern naval blockades, Europe’s regulatory defiance and the aggressive hoarding of generative AI inside national and proprietary bunkers signal a deeper fracturing.

This sobering paradox—where technology makes the world smaller but politics makes it meaner—feels entirely unprecedented. But it isn’t. It is simply the rehearsal of a cyclical historical script.

To understand why our hyper-connected world is tearing at the seams, consider the brilliant historical framework outlined by Taiwanese commentator Gongsun Ce in his critique of John Hirst’s The Shortest History of Europe. Ce argues that whenever civilization reaches its most luminous peaks, it is driven by a twin engine: a breakthrough in physical technology combined with a massive, unstoppable knowledge spillover.

Today’s algorithm-driven world is the third great iteration of this cycle. To map the trajectory of the current world, it is necessary to look at how the first two waves of knowledge spillover resolved.

The first case occurred during China’s Spring and Autumn and Warring States periods. It was an era defined by a hardware breakthrough—the proliferation of iron tools—and a profound software liberation: the dismantling of the aristocratic Shi class, which stripped the nobility of their monopoly on education and released knowledge into the wild.

This dual explosion empowered wandering scholars, unleashed the “Hundred Schools of Thought,” and effectively triggered history’s first “regional globalization” among the Zhou vassal states. Its ultimate resolution, however, required centuries of bloody conflict before Qin Shi Huang established a standardized, unified empire to consolidate the chaos.

The second case duplicated this exact genetic code during the rise of modern Europe, a narrative masterfully condensed in Hirst’s classic text. Here, the twin engine reappeared as the scientific revolution accompanied by the influx of printing technology, which shattered the Catholic Church’s monopoly on scripture and fueled the fires of the Protestant Reformation. Knowledge was released to the masses.

Yet, because Europe was geographically and politically fragmented, this explosion could not be integrated internally. Instead, the resulting domestic friction empowered competing European nation-states to project their anxieties outward, unleashing a predatory, imperialist globalization that forcefully reshaped the modern world through technological asymmetry.

When 2026 is seen through this historical lens, today’s digital anxieties cease to be novel glitches; they are systemic features of a shifting epoch. The world is currently stuck in the chaotic interregnum between the collapse of the old order and the birth of the new. Three distinct historical traps are driven by this wave of knowledge spillover:

Ideological Tribalism: The democratization of Internet content and generative AI has completely dismantled the traditional gatekeepers of media and academia. Yet, much like the early days of the printing press or the chaos of the Warring States, this liberation has balkanized public discourse. Algorithm-fueled echo chambers have weaponized the knowledge spillover, turning nuance into noise and disagreements into existential tribal warfare.

The Rise of Digital Feudalism: In ancient times, the structural benefits of iron accrued to the warring elite; in the industrial age, maritime windfalls went to imperial powers. Today, a staggering digital divide has opened up. The spoils of the AI revolution are being aggressively monopolized by a handful of tech conglomerates and sovereign states hoarding computing power, leaving ordinary citizens facing cognitive overload and labor displacement.

Techno-Nationalism: The fracturing of the global tech infrastructure is a digital reincarnation of Europe’s warring nation-states. In Washington, this is explicitly framed as an existential, systemic rivalry—a zero-sum battle to ensure that Western “digital democracies” maintain absolute technological supremacy over “digital authoritarianism.” This geopolitical framing dangerously mirrors the competitive friction that historically led to open conflict.

This is where history transforms from a dusty archive into what Gongsun Ce calls a “risk-evasion manual.”

The ultimate lesson of both the Chinese and European historical paths is that attempting to freeze the flow of knowledge or isolate oneself from technological integration is a fool’s errand. The Zhou dynasty could not cling to its ancient rituals; the medieval Church could not suppress the printing press.

Similarly, Washington’s strategy of maintaining a “small yard and high fence” through unilateral tech decoupling will not stop the global march of AI. It will only guarantee that frontier technology develops in an anarchic, zero-sum environment outside of global norms.

The current trajectory mirrors the dangerous path of early modern Europe: allowing internal competition to go unchecked until anxieties are projected outward toward geopolitical conflict.

To evade this trap, the international community—including both the United States and its global competitors—must pivot toward an alternative path: building a global, multilateral framework of governance for data and AI. Such a “digital consensus,” by moving past zero-sum competition, would address the domestic inequalities caused by tech displacement and establish guardrails against algorithmic radicalization.

The international community is currently steering the boat by feeling the stones at the bottom of the river. It’s not necessary, however, to steer blind. Technology will continue to dissolve the boundaries of the world and release torrents of information, but history provides a guide to how to survive the flood.

This first appeared on FPIF.