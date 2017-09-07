Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
September 7, 2017

Kafka Warned Us

by

by

Photo by Sébastien Bertrand | CC BY 2.0

Kafka’s The Trial can be read in retrospect as a prelude to the Twentieth/Twenty-First century. Although probably not written as prophecy, Kafka’s short unfinished book nevertheless provides a road map to the terrors of the current Surveillance State.

As readers of CounterPunch are all too familiar, modern man, as a single individual, is at the mercy of the modern state and those who, lurking in semi-secrecy, direct it.

Kafka’s The Trial superbly conveys the unease of our current existential situation.

Early one morning, The Trial’s main protagonist, Joseph K, awakes to find that, totally unexpectedly, he has been arrested. Throughout the book he endeavors to find the reason for his arrest without any definite success.

However, what he does discover is a vast semi-secret bureaucracy/organizaton whose inner workings and outward displays of power and decision making remain opaque at best.

Initally, Joseph K, believes that he lives in a “Rechtsstaat” (a state where the rule of law is respected) and thus where it is expected that all civilized norms and laws are upheld.

Yet, he soon comes to see that he has lived in a state of fundamental error and illusion about the true nature of his existence.

What appeared to him as a well ordered and just state is, all of a sudden, revealed to be a capricious omnipotent octopus capable of strangling (in this case literally) anyone deemed to be, for whatever reason, expendable.

All law is suspended or, at least, made a mockery of. All that remains are the inner, turgid demands of power.

Joseph K. is convinced of his innocence. But his conviction is no match for the monolithic power that stands against him. He is eventually crushed, if not by his enemy’s repetitive legal machinations, then by his fatalistic far-reaching administrative power.

In the end, the “Organization” which Joseph K has confronted is almighty and can be controlled by neither appeals to law, logic, or custom. In this, modern man is in a similar situation.

He stands, at any moment, beneath the mercy of a gigantic machinery that, if it wills, can almost casually set into motion his utter annihilation. The devastation and erasure of ones past, present, and future self is an ever-present possible function of the modern state. Advances in technology and organization make such a function all the more easier.

How to combat this greatest threat to humankind’s liberty will make the difference of whether or not future generations live in a world of securely grounded freedom or if they will succumb “like a dog” to the increasingly totalitarian powers of what we call today: the Surveillance State.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Dan Corjescu

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

September 07, 2017
Ramona E. Durán – Gabriel Rockhill
Breaking Down the Assault on Antifa
John W. Whitehead
What Country is This?
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: What Should We Do?
Ted Rall
Obama Screwed the DACA Dreamers Before Trump Did
Dan Corjescu
Kafka Warned Us
Terry Simons
Rumors of Freedom: the Lives of Blacks in the American Revolution
Gary Leupp
Ten Points on Korean History of Potential Current Relevance
Bill Hackwell
Hurricane Harvey: a Man-Made Tragedy That Never Would Have Happened in Cuba
David Rosen
Reactionary Rage: The Wars Against Those Who Threaten Those in Power  
Franklin Lamb
Russia, US, Iran and Israel War for Syria
Herbert Dyer, Jr.
Black People Ask: Can You Hear Us Now? The American Police State Finally Hits White People
Russell Mokhiber
Jon Walker and Dr. Margaret Flowers Debate the Road to Single Payer
Tom Clifford
North Korea and China: Report From Beijing
John Eskow
A Sane America Would Build Statues to a Utah Nurse
Jim Creegan
The Left Wing of the Permissible: the Politics of Michael Harrington
Robert K. Tan
Rohingyas: a Humanitarian Crisis in Search of a Political Solution
Thomas Knapp
Utah Case Highlights Need for Separation of Medicine and Law Enforcement
Jesse Jackson
Trump and the Republicans Ignore the Lessons of Noah
September 06, 2017
Chris Floyd
End Games: the Apocalyptic Trope That Swallowed the World
Joshua Frank
Intensified Forest Fires: The New Western Travesty
William R. Polk
America on the Brink of Nuclear War: Background to the North Korean Crisis
John Davis
Coup de Planète
Serge Halimi
US Foreign Policy is as Bellicose as Ever
Stephanie Basile
The Anti-Capitalist Politics of Antifa
L. Ali Khan
The Monetization of International Relations
Dan Siegel
Why Fascist Speech is Not Free Speech
Claire James
The Floods of August: Climate Change Hits Home for Millions Worldwide
Kenneth Surin
John “Jock” Cronin, an Almost Forgotten WWI Soldier
John Feffer
The Racism Heard Round the World
George Barbarie
Prophecies Self-Fulfilled and Unfulfilled
George Ochenski
Trump’s ‘Chinese hoax’ Wreaking Global Havoc
Ann Garrison
Orwellian Senators: Booker, Franken and Warren Want the US to “Prevent Genocide”
Dean Baker
Should Congress Make Deficit Reduction a Top Priority? No.
Gerry Brown
India Ecstatic Over BRICS Naming Pakistan Terror-Groups
Martin Billheimer
Scotland Made Me
September 05, 2017
K. Jessica Hsu – Mark Schuller
Dumb and Dumber: Foregrounding Climate Justice From Harvey to Haiti’s Matthew
Miguel A. Cruz-Díaz
Dancing With the Devil
Kevin Young
The Huddled Masses Were Never Welcome
Gary Leupp
Manafort and the Big Nothingburger
Yoav Litvin
Trump’s Trial Balloons – Preludes to Authoritarianism
Stephen Corry
WWF Violating Indigenous Rights – Complaint Abandoned
Eric Mann
The MTA Murder of the Unknown Rider
David Mattson
America’s Grizzly Bears are in Trouble and So is the Nation’s Moral Compass
Mel Gurtov
Echoes of Reagan: Another Nuclear Buildup
Nyla Ali Khan
The Ethnic and Linguistic Tapestry of Kashmir
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU