Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 29, 2017

Wildfire Myths: Logging the Forest Won’t Save It

by

by

Recently a bunch of older foresters wrote a letter that has been published in a number of Montana papers advocating more logging and other fuel treatments of our forests to reduce wildfires. These foresters all seem to be influenced by the Southwest ponderosa pine model which has infiltrated so much of the thinking of foresters about wildfire.

The basic idea is that in the past, frequent low severity fires that mostly burned up grassy understory and did not kill mature trees were the dominant fire regime in forests.  However, this idea doesn’t apply to the majority of all forest types in the Northern Rockies where ponderosa pine has a very limited distribution, not to mention, that even ponderosa pine occasionally burns at mixed

The basic idea is that in the past, frequent low severity fires that mostly burned up grassy understory and did not kill mature trees were the dominant fire regime in forests.  However, this idea doesn’t apply to the majority of all forest types in the Northern Rockies where ponderosa pine has a very limited distribution, not to mention, that even ponderosa pine occasionally burns at mixed to high severity.

If you start with this assumption, then you believe the large fires burning across the West are due to “fire suppression” not a natural outcome of the normal fire regimes of forest types, and/or changing climate. Below is my response to these foresters.

The August 27th editorial in the Missoulian supporting more “fuel reductions” by Dave Atkins and 11 other signers, demonstrates some common confusion that is associated with wildfire ecology.

While the authors acknowledge there are times when fuel reductions do not appear to work due to extreme climate/weather conditions, they argue that it’s worth doing them.

Even though we have treated tens of millions of acres of forest with “fuel reduction” the acreage burning annually continues to grow.

It’s not fuels that is the problem. It’s warming climate. Advocates of fuel reduction are misdiagnosing the problem.

Like Medieval physicians who bled the “bad blood” to cure sick people, logging advocates think removing the “bad vegetation” is the reason we are seeing larger and larger fires. However, bloodletting didn’t cure people because it was the wrong treatment, fuel treatments aren’t the solution to large wildfires either.

We cannot cut enough trees, do enough prescribed burns, and other treatments to make any significant effect on the occurrence of large fires because climate change is the driving force in wildfires, not fuel.

The authors offer up a number of red herrings. For instance, they suggest that thinning dry ponderosa pine forests is effective at reducing large fires.  This ignores the fact that ponderosa pine makes up only 4% of the forest cover in the northern Rockies. Even if we thinned all pine forests, we would not make an appreciable difference in acreage burned.

Most wildfires, especially the larger fires, are burning in other forest types like larch, lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, and spruce. These species burn infrequently and often many decades to centuries between fires. When they do burn, they naturally tend to burn as large, mixed to high severity fires.

A further problem with their analysis is that most wildfires burning under less than severe fire weather “red flag” conditions tend to be easily controlled, and in fact, if left alone, would self-extinguish.

It’s a difficult concept for some to understand, but fuels don’t drive fires. If you don’t have the right weather conditions, you can use a flame thrower on trees and you still won’t get a big fire.

Look at the Olympic Peninsula in Washington where heavy rains produce some of the largest trees in the country. The biomass here is extraordinary. If fuel were the primary reason for large fires, we would expect far more large fires in that area. But the Olympic forests seldom burn. Why? Because it’s too wet.

The only fires that are really a problem for society are the ones burning under red flag or extreme weather conditions, exacerbated by drought, high temperatures, low humidity and high winds.

Indeed, research shows that these red flag fires are responsible for more than 95-98% of all the acreage burned annually. And these are the blazes where “fuel reductions” are largely ineffective.

Even if these fires are not common, they are the ones that are responsible for burning the vast majority

Worse for the advocates of more fuel reductions is a failure to acknowledge that high-severity fires are an ecological necessary.  Many plants and animals live in mortal fear of green trees, not fires since they depend on snags, down wood, and the regrowth that follows a large high-severity fire. In their attempt to control large fires, these foresters are helping to degrade and impoverish our forests.

The way to protect our communities is to reduce fuels at the home. Non-flammable roofs, green lawns, screens on attic vents, and other measures are proven to safe guard most homes. We can never treat enough vegetation to make a serious difference in the occurrence of large fires.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Wuerthner

George Wuerthner has published 36 books including Wildfire: A Century of Failed Forest Policy. He serves on the board of the Western Watersheds Project.

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 29, 2017
Mark Lewis Taylor
Finally, MLK Jr’s Revolution? Challenging Confederate Generals and US Generals Today
Kevin Zeese
As US Empire Fails, Trump Enters a Quagmire
Ron Jacobs
White People Must Destroy White Supremacy
Greg Moses
Harvey Knocks at Midnight: Houston Answers the Call
Ariel Dorfman
Donald Trump’s Total Eclipse
Brian Terrell
“We are Killing Terrorists” and “Attack We Will”- Trump’s Most Vicious Racist Rant
Wim Laven
It is a Human-Caused Disaster and It is Avoidable
Julia Stein
Which Way California: Destroyed Communities or More Affordable Housing?
Diana Block
Rasmea and Oscar: Resisting the Criminalization of Freedom Fighting
Michael J. Sainato
Data Manipulators: Team Clinton Still Blaming Sanders for Trump
Ezra Kronfeld
Kamala Harris, Inc: Democrats Can’t Afford to be Corporatists
Rev. William Alberts
What Free Speech Rally in Boston?
George Wuerthner
Wildfire Myths: Logging the Forest Won’t Save It
Binoy Kampmark
Disaster in the Sea Lanes: Bruising the US Navy
Alan Barber
The Virtues of Work Sharing
August 28, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Trump’s Antifa Moment: Police Repression, Nonviolence, and Movement Building on the Left
Andrew Smolski
When the Rains Came to Houston
Conn Hallinan
Spain: Breaking Up is Hard to Do
Fawzia Afzal-Khan
Of Dramas Big and Small in the USA Today: From ISIS to Islamophobia to the Solar Eclipse
Gary Leupp
Hardcore Politics: Trump and His Base
Joe Emersberger
Lenin Moreno is a Fraud, But How Far to the Right Can He Take Ecuador?
Dean Baker
Should South Korea Worry About Donald Trump?
Gerry Brown
Modi’s Dangerous Embrace of Trump
Thomas Knapp
WikiLeaks: Hostile is as Hostile Does
Thomas Mountain
Shia Insurrection in Saudi Arabia; The Battle for Awamiya
Kary Love
Pardoning Arpaio: The Power not the Right
Barbara Nimri Aziz
Syria’s Survival
Binoy Kampmark
Exit Gorka
James Rothenberg
When a President is Unfit
Cesar Chelala
What Would Einstein Have Said About Gaza?
Samuel Vargo
Trump Pardoned the Wrong Guy, a Better Choice Would Have Been Leonard Peltier
Weekend Edition
August 25, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
The Road to Charlottesville: Reflections on 21st Century U.S. Capitalist Racism
Jeffrey St. Clair
The War That Time Forgot
Rob Urie
Vote Tallies and Class Struggle
Alfred W. McCoy
The CIA and Me: How I Learned Not to Love Big Brother
Joshua Frank
The Pentagon is Poisoning Your Drinking Water
Mike Whitney
Why Can’t Wheeler-Dealer Trump Cut a Deal with North Korea?  
Ben Debney
The Predictable Casualties of Counterterrorism
Gary Leupp
Trump’s About-Face on Afghanistan
Nyla Ali Khan
An Interventionist Foreign Policy Blurs the Line of Demarcation Between Neoconservatives and Neoliberals
Dan Corjescu
The Rise of the Robots and the End of Capitalism?
Radhika Desai
Marx’s “Capital” at 150: History in Capital, Capital in History
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
King of the Hate Business: Inside the Southern Poverty Law Center
Robert Fantina
Trump, Afghanistan and History
Sheldon Richman
Operation CYA: Afghanistan
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU