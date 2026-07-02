America Creates the Displacement It Then Punishes

Republican immigration policy turns people fleeing a global order shaped in part by U.S. power into culprits—and then asks them to bear the costs of a disorder they did not create.

When the Supreme Court on June 25 cleared the way for the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for more than 350,000 Haitians and roughly 6,100 Syrians, it treated the matter as a question of executive authority. Yet the same government warns Americans not to travel to Haiti or Syria because of kidnapping, violence, terrorism, armed conflict, and collapsed security. It can acknowledge danger when those at risk carry U.S. passports, then allow the protection shielding Haitian and Syrian families who have built lives in the United States to be withdrawn, leaving many vulnerable to removal into that danger.

That is not a technical inconsistency. It reveals the governing logic of the Republican immigration agenda. America helps produce or deepen instability abroad, then criminalizes, detains, and expels many of the people who flee its consequences. The border is where this contradiction becomes visible, but it is not where it begins.

No honest argument should claim that the United States causes every migrant’s journey. Haiti’s crisis has Haitian causes. Syria’s catastrophe has Syrian, regional, and international causes. Corrupt elites, armed groups, authoritarian governments, and local political failure matter. But those facts do not absolve Washington. A country that exercises military power, uses sanctions and financial leverage, and helped build a carbon-intensive global economy cannot pretend that displacement begins only when someone reaches the Rio Grande.

The Republican story begins too late. It sees the migrant in a detention cell, at a checkpoint, or before an immigration judge. It does not see the family calculating whether its children can survive another year; the worker pushed out by economic collapse; or the community uprooted by violence, climate shocks, and failed institutions. Once that history is erased, people fleeing insecurity can be recast as the source of insecurity.

Haiti makes the point with unusual force. Washington is not a neutral observer in Haiti’s history: the United States occupied the country from 1915 to 1934, exercising direct control over key financial and security institutions. That past does not explain Haiti’s present catastrophe by itself. It does, however, make the pretense of American innocence untenable. As of March 2026, more than 1.4 million people had been displaced inside Haiti by violence and insecurity. Ending TPS does not restore public safety, curb gang control, or make return humane. It simply transfers risk from the American legal system back to people who have already carried it.

Climate sharpens the same contradiction. The United States remains the largest historical contributor to carbon dioxide emissions, while the harshest costs of the fossil-fuelled global economy fall on societies least equipped to absorb drought, heat, food insecurity, and disasters. Climate change does not mechanically propel every victim across an international border. It does make livelihoods more precarious, compound conflict, and weaken already fragile states. Washington cannot plausibly treat those forced to move as strangers to a crisis it has helped intensify.

Republicans will answer that every sovereign state has the right to enforce its immigration laws. That is true. A functioning immigration system cannot be left to smugglers, informal networks, or permanent legal ambiguity. Temporary protection was not designed as automatic permanent residence. Cities receiving newcomers need housing, schools, health care, and public investment. A left argument that dismisses these concerns as mere prejudice will fail both politically and morally.

But this is not a choice between orderly immigration and open borders. It is a choice between a lawful system that accepts responsibility and a punitive system that treats vulnerability as proof of guilt. When the Court also let the administration revive “metering” at ports of entry, it widened the government’s ability to stop asylum seekers before their claims could be heard. Danger does not vanish when a family is turned away. It is pushed into Mexican border cities, informal camps, and transit states where safety is weaker and American responsibility is easier to deny.

That is externalization, not resolution. The United States does not address the conditions that drive displacement. It moves the human consequences farther away.

The same strategy is now being extended inland. By June 29, ICE had signed 2,045 agreements under its 287(g) program, enlisting state and local agencies across 39 states and two U.S. territories in federal immigration enforcement. The border is no longer only a line at the edge of the country. It appears in traffic stops, workplace disputes, courthouse visits, and routine encounters with police. In that environment, legal status becomes a disciplinary tool: a reminder that demanding rights can carry the risk of detention.

That vulnerability is useful to employers. A worker who fears deportation is less likely to report wage theft, challenge unsafe conditions, organize a union, or refuse abusive schedules. This is the neoliberal logic of migration control: workers are welcome when their labor is profitable, but rendered deportable when they become inconvenient or begin to claim rights, safety, and dignity.

The claim that mass deportation straightforwardly protects American workers also fails on its own terms. In places exposed to intensified ICE activity, the number of both likely undocumented workers and U.S.-born men at work declines. Workers in the same local economy are often complements rather than substitutes: removing one group can cut output, depress demand, and weaken the job base on which others depend. Deportation does not automatically create higher wages or stable jobs. It can instead expand employers’ leverage over everyone who remains.

Democrats cannot escape this indictment. They have often defended detention, deportation, and border militarization through the language of human rights, due process, and orderly governance, while preserving much of the infrastructure that made the present crackdown possible. Republicans have taken that machinery and turned it into a more openly nationalist, punitive, and employer-friendly project. They make the victims of an unequal international order into evidence that the order needs more force.

A different policy would not require abandoning border enforcement. It would require ending the lie that the border marks the beginning and end of America’s responsibility: protecting people who cannot safely return, creating legal pathways that do not depend on desperation, enforcing labor law against employers rather than using deportability as a labor-management tool, and judging sanctions, military partnerships, and climate policy by the displacement they are likely to produce.

Until the United States accepts its global responsibilities, every harder border will reproduce the same cycle: crisis is created or deepened abroad, then its victims are punished at home. Real security requires international solidarity, but it also requires a break with the imperial logic that makes the powerless pay for a disorder they did not make.